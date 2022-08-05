DeFi Sybil attack created $7.5B fake TVL on Solana from ‘anon’ developers

Read on cryptoslate.com
Over $1M lost in Polygon-based Dragoma rug pull
Polygon-based play-to-earn game Dragoma has allegedly been rug pulled, as over $1 million was moved from the project to centralized exchange wallets. Blockchain security company PeckShield first reported the alleged rug pull, noting the sharp decline in the value of Dragoma’s token DMA. According to available information, over $420,000...
Sphere 3D Bitcoin production remains flat in July amid US customs problems, crypto winter
Carbon-free mining company Sphere 3D‘s July 2022 report showed that it managed to keep up with its usual performance in July even though the 4,000 new mining rigs were held back in the U.S. customs during the winter market, where mining companies have been taking significant hits. The company...
Mining firm Bit Digital grows Ethereum holdings 594% sequentially in July ahead of Merge
New York-based mining firm Bit Digital grew its Ethereum (ETH) holdings by around 594% in July 2022, compared to June, according to its unaudited production update published on August 8. The firm increased its holdings from 313.6 ETH in June to 2,176.9 ETH in July. Consequently, the value of its...
Circle ‘blacklists’ all Tornado Cash ETH addresses effectively freezing USDC
Circle’s USDC has “blacklisted” all Ethereum addresses owned by Tornado Cash listed in the US Treasury Department’s sanction against the protocol. A Twitter bot named USDC Blacklist, which scrapes the blockchain for USDC blocklists, highlighted the issue as it tweeted multiple times through Monday after the sanction was issued.
Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations
Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
Vitalik proposes private NFTs using ‘stealth addresses’ to hide owner’s identity
Vitalik Buterin suggests an idea to use stealth addresses to hide the identity of NFT owners without the need for ZK-SNARKs or Merkle trees. Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the idea of private NFTs whereby the owner would not be known through blockchain data. The concept was added to an...
Anonymous seems to have set sights on BAYC for alleged connections to Nazi imagery
Anonymous, the global renown hacker group, appears to have aimed its sights at Yuga Labs following a Facebook post from a verified Anonymous account. The post references Nxg4n, Jeremy Cahen, and Ryder Ripps, who have all been extremely vocal recently advancing claims that Bored Ape Yacht Club has Nazi origins.
Researchers say they discovered consensus level attack on Ethereum — miners cheating the system to earn more
A research paper published by The Hebrew University in Israel reports having discovered the “first evidence of a consensus-level attack on a major cryptocurrency.” The paper is currently awaiting peer review but utilizes publicly available on-chain data and Ethereum’s open source codebase to affirm its conclusions. At...
