ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DeFi Sybil attack created $7.5B fake TVL on Solana from ‘anon’ developers

By Liam 'Akiba' Wright
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

Over $1M lost in Polygon-based Dragoma rug pull

Polygon-based play-to-earn game Dragoma has allegedly been rug pulled, as over $1 million was moved from the project to centralized exchange wallets. Blockchain security company PeckShield first reported the alleged rug pull, noting the sharp decline in the value of Dragoma’s token DMA. According to available information, over $420,000...
GAMBLING
cryptoslate.com

Circle ‘blacklists’ all Tornado Cash ETH addresses effectively freezing USDC

Circle’s USDC has “blacklisted” all Ethereum addresses owned by Tornado Cash listed in the US Treasury Department’s sanction against the protocol. A Twitter bot named USDC Blacklist, which scrapes the blockchain for USDC blocklists, highlighted the issue as it tweeted multiple times through Monday after the sanction was issued.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cryptoslate.com

Binance moves to dissociate self from WazirX over recent allegations

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao has denied that the exchange owns any equity in Zanmai Labs, the company behind the Indian crypto exchange WazirX. The revelation followed India’s Enforcement Directorate’s decision to freeze an account belonging to WazirX over allegations of money laundering. In the Aug. 5 Twitter thread,...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Anonymous seems to have set sights on BAYC for alleged connections to Nazi imagery

Anonymous, the global renown hacker group, appears to have aimed its sights at Yuga Labs following a Facebook post from a verified Anonymous account. The post references Nxg4n, Jeremy Cahen, and Ryder Ripps, who have all been extremely vocal recently advancing claims that Bored Ape Yacht Club has Nazi origins.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy