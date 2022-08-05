The 20 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts and festivals, comedy shows, festivals and fairs, concert series, theatre plays, basesball and dance.

Wild Health Genomes vs. Lexington Legends at Wild Health Field

Kentucky’s newest baseball team, the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, will face off with the city’s other team, the Lexington Legends, three times between Aug. 5 and 7 at Wild Health Field. Game time at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6 and 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets start at $12. 207 Legends Ln. LexingtonLegends.com/Pages/Schedule .

Workers install a turf field at the recently renamed Wild Health Field in Lexington, Ky., on Sunday, April 10, 2022. The stadium will be the home stadium for both of Lexington’s teams in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball – the Lexington Legends and Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. In addition to the turf, the ballpark has undergone several enhancements this offseason: new video board, new LED signage boards and new signs for it being Wild Health Field. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Larry The Cable Guy at The Barnyard

World-renowned comedian Larry the Cable Guy will perform at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with special guest John Reep. Tickets start at $44. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .

By a Thread world premiere

Woodford Theatre will present “By a Thread,” a play for young audiences about a tailor named Hart, based on the Grimm classic tale “The Brave Little Tailor.” 7 p.m. Aug. 6, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Aug. 7. $15-18. Woodfordtheatre.com , 275 Beasley Rd. in Versailles. 859-873-0648

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle concert in Danville

Cincinnati-based chain-playing roots group Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle will perform at The Nook in Danville on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-20. 500 Finn Hill Dr, Danville. Eventbrite.com .

Levitt AMP Berea presents live music from The Jesse Lees

The Levitt AMP Berea concert series will present a free concert from Louisville band The Jesse Lees and The March Madness Marching Band at the Berea City Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. 400 N Broadway, Berea. FirstFridayBerea.com .

Northside Nights presents live music from 1SoundBand

The City of Lexington’s “Northside Nights” concert series returns to Castlewood Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with music from 1SoundBand. The event is free to attend. 201 Castlewood Dr. LexingtonKy.gov/Northside-Nights .

Legally Blonde Jr. at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea

The Spotlight Acting School will present “Legally Blonde Jr.” at the Spotlight Playhouse in Berea three times from Aug. 5-7. Show times are on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $6. 214 Richmond Rd N, Berea. Ticketsource.us .

Mark Normand at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Mark Normand will perform at Comedy Off Broadway four times between Aug. 5 and 6. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $25-30. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

“Chicago” The Musical at the Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company will present the Broadway classic “Chicago” four times at the Lexington Opera House between Aug. 5 and 7. Show times are on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $36. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Salsa Under the Stars at The Kentucky Castle

The Salsa Center will return to The Kentucky Castle for an evening of dance lessons, performances and more on Aug. 5 from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $51.75. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com .

Ballet Under The Stars at Woodland Park

The 32nd annual Ballet Under The Stars will take place at Woodland Park from Aug. 5-7 nightly at 8 p.m. This year’s pre-show production is “A Night at the Circus” featuring music from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. Tickets are $8 per person with children three and under free of admission. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. 601 E High St. LexingtonKy.gov/Ballet-Under-Stars

A tradition during Ballet Under the Stars includes a pre-show of young dancers from area dance schools. This year’s pre-show is “A Night at the Circus.” Rob Bolson

Make A Difference Dash 5K at Keeneland

The Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will present the Make A Difference Dash 5K in celebration of Dr. Pearse Lyons’ birthday at Keeneland on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. Tickets are $30 and proceeds will benefit the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation. 4201 Versailles Rd. RunSignUp.com .

Craft Fair at Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill

Harrodsburg’s Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill will host its 25th annual craft fair on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day with an assortment of handcrafted pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and more. Tickets are $10 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under six. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org/Events/Craft-Fair-4/ .

IPA Fest at West Sixth Brewing

Sample a variety of ultra-heavy brews during West Sixth Brewing’s second annual IPA Fest at the brewery’s Sixth Street taproom on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $16 in advance or $23 on the day of the event. 501 W Sixth St. Eventbrite.com .

Kentucky Reptile Expo

The Kentucky Reptile Expo returns to the Central Bank Center with reptiles, amphibians, spiders, insects and more on Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $7, 430 W. Vine St. Reptile.company.home

Soap Making Workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace

Jasmine Edwards of Herbal Vibes is hosting a soap making workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace on Aug. 6 at noon. All materials will be provided and will result in one pound of soap that will be ready to re-mold, cut and take home the following day. Tickets are $40-45. 305 Codell Dr. Kre8nNow.ClubExpress.com .

Tacos On Two Wheels at Gardenside

The Greater Gardenside Association will host “Tacos On Two Wheels,” a family bike ride through the Greater Gardenside neighborhood and ending with a feast from local taco trucks, will take place on Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gardenside Shopping Center. Tickets are $11. 1801 Alexandria Dr. GreaterGardenside.org .

Alabama in concert at The Barnyard

Iconic country rock band Alabama will perform at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. with Jake Hoot and Crawford & Power. Tickets start at $44. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .

Mojothunder in concert at Thatcher Barbecue

Lexington and Louisville based rockers Mojothunder will perform at The Pit House at Thatcher Barbecue Company in Slade on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. with support from Luke Trimble. Tickets are $10. 918 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade. Eventbrite.com .

Grateful Dead Night at The Burl

Born Cross Eyed will perform a night of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead’s greatest hits on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Burl as a means of celebrating what would’ve been Garcia’s 80th birthday on Aug. 1. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .