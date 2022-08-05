The 20 best things to do in and around Lexington this weekend
Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts and festivals, comedy shows, festivals and fairs, concert series, theatre plays, basesball and dance.
Wild Health Genomes vs. Lexington Legends at Wild Health Field
Kentucky’s newest baseball team, the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, will face off with the city’s other team, the Lexington Legends, three times between Aug. 5 and 7 at Wild Health Field. Game time at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6 and 2:05 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets start at $12. 207 Legends Ln. LexingtonLegends.com/Pages/Schedule .
Larry The Cable Guy at The Barnyard
World-renowned comedian Larry the Cable Guy will perform at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with special guest John Reep. Tickets start at $44. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .
By a Thread world premiere
Woodford Theatre will present “By a Thread,” a play for young audiences about a tailor named Hart, based on the Grimm classic tale “The Brave Little Tailor.” 7 p.m. Aug. 6, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Aug. 7. $15-18. Woodfordtheatre.com , 275 Beasley Rd. in Versailles. 859-873-0648
Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle concert in Danville
Cincinnati-based chain-playing roots group Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle will perform at The Nook in Danville on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-20. 500 Finn Hill Dr, Danville. Eventbrite.com .
Levitt AMP Berea presents live music from The Jesse Lees
The Levitt AMP Berea concert series will present a free concert from Louisville band The Jesse Lees and The March Madness Marching Band at the Berea City Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. 400 N Broadway, Berea. FirstFridayBerea.com .
Northside Nights presents live music from 1SoundBand
The City of Lexington’s “Northside Nights” concert series returns to Castlewood Park on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. with music from 1SoundBand. The event is free to attend. 201 Castlewood Dr. LexingtonKy.gov/Northside-Nights .
Legally Blonde Jr. at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea
The Spotlight Acting School will present “Legally Blonde Jr.” at the Spotlight Playhouse in Berea three times from Aug. 5-7. Show times are on Aug. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $6. 214 Richmond Rd N, Berea. Ticketsource.us .
Mark Normand at Comedy Off Broadway
Comedian Mark Normand will perform at Comedy Off Broadway four times between Aug. 5 and 6. Show times are at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. each night. Tickets are $25-30. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .
“Chicago” The Musical at the Lexington Opera House
The Lexington Theatre Company will present the Broadway classic “Chicago” four times at the Lexington Opera House between Aug. 5 and 7. Show times are on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 at 1 and 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $36. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .
Salsa Under the Stars at The Kentucky Castle
The Salsa Center will return to The Kentucky Castle for an evening of dance lessons, performances and more on Aug. 5 from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $51.75. 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. TheKentuckyCastle.com .
Ballet Under The Stars at Woodland Park
The 32nd annual Ballet Under The Stars will take place at Woodland Park from Aug. 5-7 nightly at 8 p.m. This year’s pre-show production is “A Night at the Circus” featuring music from “The Greatest Showman” soundtrack. Tickets are $8 per person with children three and under free of admission. Bring chairs or blankets for seating. 601 E High St. LexingtonKy.gov/Ballet-Under-Stars
Make A Difference Dash 5K at Keeneland
The Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. will present the Make A Difference Dash 5K in celebration of Dr. Pearse Lyons’ birthday at Keeneland on Aug. 6 at 8 a.m. Tickets are $30 and proceeds will benefit the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation. 4201 Versailles Rd. RunSignUp.com .
Craft Fair at Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill
Harrodsburg’s Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill will host its 25th annual craft fair on Aug. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day with an assortment of handcrafted pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and more. Tickets are $10 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children under six. 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg. ShakerVillageKy.org/Events/Craft-Fair-4/ .
IPA Fest at West Sixth Brewing
Sample a variety of ultra-heavy brews during West Sixth Brewing’s second annual IPA Fest at the brewery’s Sixth Street taproom on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. Tickets are $16 in advance or $23 on the day of the event. 501 W Sixth St. Eventbrite.com .
Kentucky Reptile Expo
The Kentucky Reptile Expo returns to the Central Bank Center with reptiles, amphibians, spiders, insects and more on Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $7, 430 W. Vine St. Reptile.company.home
Soap Making Workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace
Jasmine Edwards of Herbal Vibes is hosting a soap making workshop at Kre8Now Makerspace on Aug. 6 at noon. All materials will be provided and will result in one pound of soap that will be ready to re-mold, cut and take home the following day. Tickets are $40-45. 305 Codell Dr. Kre8nNow.ClubExpress.com .
Tacos On Two Wheels at Gardenside
The Greater Gardenside Association will host “Tacos On Two Wheels,” a family bike ride through the Greater Gardenside neighborhood and ending with a feast from local taco trucks, will take place on Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gardenside Shopping Center. Tickets are $11. 1801 Alexandria Dr. GreaterGardenside.org .
Alabama in concert at The Barnyard
Iconic country rock band Alabama will perform at The Barnyard in Sharpsburg on Aug. 6 at 5:30 p.m. with Jake Hoot and Crawford & Power. Tickets start at $44. 10005 W Highway 36, Sharpsburg. TheBarnyardVenue.com .
Mojothunder in concert at Thatcher Barbecue
Lexington and Louisville based rockers Mojothunder will perform at The Pit House at Thatcher Barbecue Company in Slade on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. with support from Luke Trimble. Tickets are $10. 918 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade. Eventbrite.com .
Grateful Dead Night at The Burl
Born Cross Eyed will perform a night of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead’s greatest hits on Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. at The Burl as a means of celebrating what would’ve been Garcia’s 80th birthday on Aug. 1. Tickets are $15. 375 Thompson Rd. TheBurlKy.com .@WickstromWrites .
Comments / 0