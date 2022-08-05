A dozen states have tax-free school shopping this weekend

Read on www.axios.com
Ohio (somehow) not named the most Midwestern state
Ope, this can't be right. Driving the news: Using descriptions from local Airbnb listings, the Washington Post recently ranked the "most Midwestern" states in an effort to better define "America's vaguest region." The top three: Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin. Ohio, inexplicably, ranked second to last, edging out only South Dakota.
North Carolina school district plans to put AR-15s in every school
A North Carolina school district said Friday it plans to put AR-15 guns in every school in the event of a future mass shooting. Why it matters: The topic of arming teachers and school staff members has become an ongoing discussion in the United States in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, with some schools now training teachers to carry weapons.
Denver considers revamping former Xcel power plant into community hub
One of Denver's prominent eyesores is getting a second look as a possible community hub.What's happening: The Sun Valley neighborhood wants the city to transform Xcel Energy's defunct Zuni generating station between Interstate 25 and the Platte River into a food hall and public market.Why it matters: The century-old power plant, defunct for six years, is one of the most prominent structures in the city, with its towers as noticeable as the downtown skyline and Mile High stadium.Denver council members and Historic Denver wants Xcel Energy to reconsider its plans, calling it "an environmental justice issue and opportunity to create...
'Not her body, not her choice': Indiana legislature passes near-total abortion ban
Indiana became the first state in the country since Roe. v. Wade was overturned to approve a near-total abortion ban Friday night. The big picture: The ban comes after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sent the issue of abortion rights back to the states. Many Republican states have already begun taking action to ban the procedure, but Indiana is the first to pass a bill following the ruling.
Iowa school district sued over "gender support policy" by parental rights group
Parents Defending Education, a conservative parental rights group, filed a lawsuit against an Iowa school district last week, contesting the district's new policy regarding transgender and gender-nonconforming students, the Iowa Torch reported. The big picture: Schools have become a battleground across the country, as parents and teachers vehemently disagree over...
California county's cops targeting Asians in traffic stops, lawsuit alleges
More than 28% of drivers stopped in 2021 by sheriff’s deputies in one California county were Asian American even though Asians make up about 2% of its adult population, according to a new lawsuit filed by four Asian Americans. Driving the news: The class-action suit, which comes as the...
Police departments struggle with staffing shortages
Police departments across the country are facing severe staffing shortages as they struggle to recruit and retain officers, and many departments have been forced to find new ways to fill the gaps. Why it matters: The shortages have coincided with a spike in crime across the nation. The rate of...
Get to know South Range’s Ayden Leon: Big 22 Contender
2022 marks the 17th season for the WKBN-TV Big 22
Florida medical board looks to block gender-affirming treatments for minors
Florida's medical board voted Friday to start the process of updating its rules for banning gender-affirming medical treatment for young people. Why it matters: The vote begins a process of updating guidance on gender-affirming treatments in Florida, which is the third most populated state in the country. Driving the news:...
New York mayor asks for federal aid as Texas buses in migrants
Mayor Eric Adams of New York called for federal assistance Sunday as he criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending charter buses of migrants to the city. Driving the news: The Republican governor has expanded to New York City a program that has bussed migrants to Washington as part of a protest against the Biden Administration's border policies.
Death Valley flooding traps at least 1,000 in California national park
A Southwest monsoon has brought historic flash flooding to California, trapping thousands in Death Valley National Park on Friday. Driving the news: At least 1,000 people who were stuck in Death Valley National Park from historic flash flooding made it out of the park with many more planning to leave Saturday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Randy Woodson talks NC State, transportation and Raleigh
Axios Raleigh's latest Local Limelight guest is N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson, who told us he has an addiction to buying guitars and was in a Led Zeppelin cover band called Zorro and the Blue Footballs in the '70s. 🍲 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: My son's restaurant, Brewery Bhavana. My second favorite is Crawford & Son. 💻 First read in the morning: I don't read email after 9pm, because I've learned if I do then something's going to keep me awake. So, the first thing I check is my email and then bounce back and forth between...
This Colorado town just set a new heat record in July
Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe Eastern Plains town of Limon is one of 43 localities across the U.S. that set or tied for their hottest July on record.By the numbers: Limon's average July temperature this year was 79.6° — well above its normal average of 75°, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the Southeast Regional Climate Center.Of note: Denver hit its second hottest July on record with an average at 78°, just below the record of 78.9° in 2012.The big picture: The bulk of the nation's unprecedented temperatures were in Texas, Axios found.Parts of the U.S. were engulfed by a heat wave last month that broke hundreds of daily and monthly weather records and put more than over 100 million Americans under heat warnings and advisories for several days.
Inflation hikes causing delayed care for minorities: poll
Inflation is making it harder for Americans — particularly minorities — to afford timely medical care for serious illnesses, according to a new national poll. Why it matters: It's just one of the findings from the poll, which took up the recent consequences of inflation, particularly on minorities.
Let your grass go brown as most of Iowa deals with a drought
Lawn watering is often unnecessary and maybe even harmful for the grass, according to turf specialists at Iowa State University.State of play: Most of Iowa is in a drought and a lot of the state's turfs are designed to go dormant, Adam Thoms, an assistant professor in horticulture at ISU told the Des Moines Register last year.It's part of a natural cycle for established grass.Plus: Sporadic watering is stressful for the plant.Driving the news: A Water Conservation Plan was activated by Waukee Friday.Property owners are asked to cut irrigation by at least 25%.Of note: DSM Water Works hasn't yet made a similar request.Yes, but: River levels are low and the utility is asking customers to act responsibly, CEO Ted Corrigan said in a Register article published Saturday.
Arkansas kids' wellbeing falls to bottom 10 nationwide
Arkansas is ranked No. 43 in the country, per an annual report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that analyzes children's wellbeing.What they're saying: "More than 1 in 5 Arkansas children — that's 152,000 ... continue to face greater obstacles created by poverty," Rich Huddleston, executive director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, said Thursday during a call with reporters. "And research clearly shows that poverty has a negative impact on child health, brain development, school performance and their future earning potential and job prospects and as a state it weakens our future workforce and economy," Huddleston continued.Huddleston added...
Human remains found at drought-hit Lake Mead for 4th time since May
National Park Service rangers found more human remains at the drought-hit Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the east of Las Vegas over the weekend. Why it matters: It's fourth such discovery in the nation's largest reservoir by volume since May as a megadrought sinks Lake Mead's water levels to the lowest since 1937, per AP.
Colorado 14ers see decline in hiker traffic in 2021
Colorado's iconic 14ers saw hiker traffic fall 27% in 2021.By the numbers: About 303,000 people climbed the state's 54 mountains above 14,000 feet in elevation last year, according to the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative, which uses remote sensors to log traffic.That's about 112,000 fewer hikers than the prior year.Yes, but: The steep decline is partly due to the fact the mountains saw record traffic in 2020 amid the pandemic.The 2021 figures still represent an increase from 2019.Between the lines: Limited access and trail closures on some 14ers are part of the problem, the Colorado Sun reports. "The most popular signature mountains closest to the Front Range were sort of knee-capped in terms of access," said Lloyd Athearn, the initiative's director.
VP Harris meets with Utah's Rep. Romero about abortion rights
Vice President Kamala Harris met with state Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, and other Latina state legislators on Friday, to discuss fighting for abortion rights in their own states. State of play: Harris has met with state lawmakers, health care providers and activists to discuss reproductive rights since the...
