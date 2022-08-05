A dozen states have tax-free school shopping this weekend

Data: Southeast Regional Climate Center; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe Eastern Plains town of Limon is one of 43 localities across the U.S. that set or tied for their hottest July on record.By the numbers: Limon's average July temperature this year was 79.6° — well above its normal average of 75°, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via the Southeast Regional Climate Center.Of note: Denver hit its second hottest July on record with an average at 78°, just below the record of 78.9° in 2012.The big picture: The bulk of the nation's unprecedented temperatures were in Texas, Axios found.Parts of the U.S. were engulfed by a heat wave last month that broke hundreds of daily and monthly weather records and put more than over 100 million Americans under heat warnings and advisories for several days.

