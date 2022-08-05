ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island

By Ann Marie Barron
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Ada Rosado
3d ago

Thank you Mr Borelli for intervening to get the city to get rid of these annoying pests. My opinion, it’s only right that the city’s pest control department handle this problem because trees & farm producers on Staten Island are the ones being affected. Again, thank you for intervening. Have a great weekend.

