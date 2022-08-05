With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island

Read on www.silive.com
Ada Rosado
3d ago
Thank you Mr Borelli for intervening to get the city to get rid of these annoying pests. My opinion, it’s only right that the city’s pest control department handle this problem because trees & farm producers on Staten Island are the ones being affected. Again, thank you for intervening. Have a great weekend.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
'Extremely invasive.' Spotted lanternfly could cause damage to Long Island agriculture scene
A tiny bug could be causing big damage to Long Island's agriculture.
S.I. North Shore to be focus of NYC ‘smart’ composting program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —The North Shore of Staten Island will be a focus of an expanded, city-run composting program. City officials will be sighting 250 new “smart” composting bins around the five boroughs with an emphasis on certain areas, including the northern part of Staten Island, according to Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Earlier in the year, the city said it would only distribute 100 of the composting bins.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Spotted Lanternfly Returns
The spotted lanternfly (SLF) made its New York City debut on Staten Island in 2020, but it first appeared in Manhattan last summer. In 2014, Pennsylvania became the first state where it was discovered though it has since been found in New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia. It does not...
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Pokey Awards: This Staten Island bus travels at an average speed of 8 mph
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The S48 has once again been named the slowest bus on Staten Island. The annual Pokey Awards for the slowest bus routes in New York City, given by the New York Public Interest Research Group’s (NYPIRG) Straphangers Campaign and Transit Center, were announced on Monday, naming the S48 Staten Island’s slowest bus.
Malliotakis: Congestion pricing is unproven, ineffective and costly for New Yorkers (opinion)
For the past three years, New Yorkers have suffered under arbitrary lockdowns and unfair mandates. Many lost their jobs, and have been struggling to afford gas, basic necessities, rent, and utilities due to skyrocketing inflation caused by irresponsible spending and government handouts. To say Americans are struggling to get by, especially in high-taxed, poorly managed states like New York - would be a massive understatement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stores: Consequence of N.J. plastic bag ban is stolen handheld baskets
WAYNE, N.J. -- Three months after New Jersey banned plastic bags, some store employees say they're seeing an unintended consequence.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner on Sunday that some customers are stealing the business' handheld baskets instead of buying a reusable bag.The Stop & Shop on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne no longer carries baskets for customers to shop with -- only shopping carts.Off camera, an employee told Rozner once New Jersey's ban on plastic and paper bags took effect on May 4 customers walked out with the baskets and drove off with them, too.Rozner found even now, months later, some shoppers...
Megalandlord Bought Rent-Controlled Apartments Then Forced Tenants Out of Them
A megalandlord in New York City bought a series of small, rent-controlled apartment buildings in gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhoods then systematically forced tenants out of them so they could jack up the rents, according to a settlement with New York State’s Attorney General. The finding comes on the heels of...
Keeping children healthy: Staten Island health experts urge parents to say up-to-date on kids’ vaccinations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) is on the mind of New York City health officials and parents alike, Staten Island parents should not allow the pandemic to force their children’s critical preventative care to the back burner, pediatricians warn. And as the 2022-23 school...
Transforming urban spaces: 2 Staten Island NYCHA buildings get an artistic makeover
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There are more than 300 miles of construction fencing and sidewalk scaffolding in NYC, and if you’re a true city dweller, you probably rarely notice them. Made of plywood and smudged with dark green paint, they’re a ubiquitous eyesore, but are also considered a universally accepted part of life in the five boroughs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What are Staten Island’s top 10 tourist attractions?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When people talk about visiting New York City’s tourist attractions, most people immediately think of Manhattan. While Manhattan has the lion’s share of tourist attractions, Staten Island is rich with museums, parks and cultural institutions that bring thousands of people across the harbor or over the bridge every year.
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
Polio Outbreak In New York: Experts Believe Hundreds Could Be Infected
Two weeks after the U.S. reported its first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City, experts fear that an outbreak could have infected hundreds of people in the area. The first case was a formerly healthy young adult who developed a paralysis...
wlvr.org
Polio resurgence is a cause for concern, expert says
A Lehigh Valley doctor is advising people to check their vaccination status after a case of polio resurfaced in New York. The virus hasn’t been seen in the U.S. in decades, and it’s concerning many health experts. Some babies may have missed immunizations for polio during the pandemic,...
Donated wedding helps ease heartache as Staten Island man, 34, undergoes treatment for terminal brain cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Next week, Michelle Narducci-Aubry and Andrew Aubry will celebrate their marriage in front of their closest relatives and friends. The road to tie the knot has been extremely difficult for the loving couple. When Narducci-Aubry first saw Aubry while they lived in the same apartment...
Hundreds of New Yorkers may be infected with polio virus, health officials say
NEW YORK — Citing new evidence of possible “community spread,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday confirmed that a federal team has been dispatched to New York to investigate the Empire State’s first diagnosed case of polio in nearly a decade. “CDC...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service again
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Staten Island Ferry will run hourly overnight service from 11 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday. Boats will depart from the St. George Ferry Terminal on the hour and the Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the half-hour, according to an alert from Notify NYC. Typically,...
Polio fears rise in New York, virus found in 7 different wastewater samples near NYC
New York state health officials have issued a more urgent call for unvaccinated children and adults to get inoculated against polio, citing new evidence of possible "community spread" of the virus.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 6