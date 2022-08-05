ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WEATHER ALERT | Tracking more heat, humidity, storms, and flooding in Maryland

By Amy Aaronson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago
foxbaltimore.com

Hot & Humid Early This Week; Cooler & Drier Weekend Ahead In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The heat and humidity continues to dominate our weather pattern. Highs back into the mid 90s Monday. Temps will stay above average throughout the Mid Atlantic. Dew point temps will stay in the "miserable" category for the next few days. That combination of heat and humidity...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heat and humidity start new week before cooler changes arrives in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 7 — Heat, humidity, and storms continue into the new week with a pattern change coming late week. Sunday is another hot and steamy day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. There is the chance for isolated storms during the afternoon through the early night.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy

BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
foxbaltimore.com

More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE)-- Updated 8 a.m. August 6 — Hot, humid and stormy weather continues over the weekend. The steamy weather continues Saturday with highs temperatures near 90 degrees and heat indices closer to 100. There will be another chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weekend will end...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
OREGON STATE
WTOP

Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much

The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 new speed cameras added to school zones in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Today the Baltimore County Police Department will activate four new speed camera locations in the following three school zones. Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound) New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound) Randallstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend

BALTIMORE -- A dozen people were rescued and hospitalized after a private deck they were on collapsed in Glen Burnie over the weekend, officials said. Units responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a home on Roesler Avenue for the reported collapse of a 20'x30' deck, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. Officials said of the 12 adults injured, five of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while seven had non-life-threatening injuries. Several fire crews, including special operations and collapse rescue teams, responded to the scene, officials said. Officials said the cause of the deck collapse is unknown, and an insurance company is investigating. 
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
WHITE MARSH, MD
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

New cameras coming to Owings Mills and Randallstown

Drivers in Baltimore County will need to slow down in some parts of Baltimore County. Otherwise, they risk getting a ticket. Four new speed cameras are being activated starting on Monday around the Owings Mills and Randallstown areas. They are in school zones near Woodholme Elementary, New Town Elementary and...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
wmar2news

Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets

LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
MARYLAND STATE

