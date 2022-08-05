WEATHER ALERT | Tracking more heat, humidity, storms, and flooding in Maryland

Read on foxbaltimore.com
Hot & Humid Early This Week; Cooler & Drier Weekend Ahead In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The heat and humidity continues to dominate our weather pattern. Highs back into the mid 90s Monday. Temps will stay above average throughout the Mid Atlantic. Dew point temps will stay in the "miserable" category for the next few days. That combination of heat and humidity...
Another hot one for Maryland with high humidity and heat index
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says Monday will continue the trend of hot and humid days with temps in the 90's, but expect the heat index to reach the 100's. It will be the hottest around 3 p.m. so be careful outdoors. There is a chance of a isolated afternoon thunderstorms starting around 1 p.m. for the Baltimore metro area.
Heat and humidity start new week before cooler changes arrives in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. August 7 — Heat, humidity, and storms continue into the new week with a pattern change coming late week. Sunday is another hot and steamy day with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. There is the chance for isolated storms during the afternoon through the early night.
Maryland Weather: Sunday sunshine to turn stormy
BALTIMORE-- Sunday brings Maryland plenty of sunshine but, there are chances the day will end with storms. Temps are presenting normal numbers for a summer day in August. The high of day is 92 but may feel closer to 95, with lows in the mid 70's. Heat and humidity with a side of storms will be the pattern for the next few days. Wednesday will give many more clouds and scattered showers throughout the Maryland region. By Thursday there will be a slight cool down to creep into the weekend with highs in the 80's and lows sitting in the 60's.
More heat, humidity, and storms this weekend in Baltimore
WBFF (BALTIMORE)-- Updated 8 a.m. August 6 — Hot, humid and stormy weather continues over the weekend. The steamy weather continues Saturday with highs temperatures near 90 degrees and heat indices closer to 100. There will be another chance for storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The weekend will end...
Mayor Scott addresses Baltimore City's extreme weather response after severe storms
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Almost two days after Thursdays severe storms, just under 8,000 people across Baltimore are still without power. As of 11 a.m., 735 active outages were reported with 7,599 customers still affected. With high temperatures and more rain expected this weekend, Mayor Brandon Scott along with emergency...
Storm damage impacts dozens of animals at Anne Arundel County SPCA
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Last week's storms caused major damage to the intake center at Anne Arundel County's SPCA, which could cause a negative domino effect in saving the lives of animals up for adoption. Many communities around the Baltimore region and the Eastern Shore continue to clean up from...
Businesses look at potential changes to adapt in heat waves
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Businesses are looking to change up operations to better deal with heat waves that are becoming more and more common. The Monster Smash Burgers food cart in Portland was already above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday morning. The owner said he pays employees to stay home on these kinds of days, but it's still a financial hit for his entire team.
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
4 new speed cameras added to school zones in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Today the Baltimore County Police Department will activate four new speed camera locations in the following three school zones. Woodholme Elementary School, 300 block of Mt Wilson Lane (westbound) New Town High School & Elementary, 9300 block of Lakeside Blvd (both north and southbound) Randallstown...
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
12 injured in Glen Burnie deck collapse over the weekend
BALTIMORE -- A dozen people were rescued and hospitalized after a private deck they were on collapsed in Glen Burnie over the weekend, officials said. Units responded shortly before midnight Saturday to a home on Roesler Avenue for the reported collapse of a 20'x30' deck, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. Officials said of the 12 adults injured, five of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while seven had non-life-threatening injuries. Several fire crews, including special operations and collapse rescue teams, responded to the scene, officials said. Officials said the cause of the deck collapse is unknown, and an insurance company is investigating.
DC lightning strike survivor recovering; friends, family post update on condition
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The woman who survived a lightning strike near the White House last week is out of intensive care, according to her family. It was Amber Escudero-Kontostathis' 28th birthday when she was struck by lightning in Lafayette Park on Thursday. Her mother posted on Facebook that...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Crash with rescue reported in White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday evening crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of White Marsh Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard. There has been no word on any injuries, but the crash involves a rescue according to...
Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland
(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
New cameras coming to Owings Mills and Randallstown
Drivers in Baltimore County will need to slow down in some parts of Baltimore County. Otherwise, they risk getting a ticket. Four new speed cameras are being activated starting on Monday around the Owings Mills and Randallstown areas. They are in school zones near Woodholme Elementary, New Town Elementary and...
Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
Light fixture falling caused Tysons Corner gunshot reports
MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police are at Tysons Corner Center for reports of a shooting inside the mall. Fairfax County Police cleared the mall and did not find any signs of shooting and according to their Twitter, a light fixture fell, causing a loud noise and panic inside the mall. Stick […]
