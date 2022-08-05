Chevy Equinox Discount Takes $1,200 Off In August 2022

Read on gmauthority.com
Callaway Launches Chevy Tahoe And Suburban, GMC Yukon SC602 Supercharger Package
Full-size SUVs like the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, and GMC Yukon aren’t necessarily known for their straight-line get-up-and-go, but that all changes in a hurry when equipped with the new SC602 Supercharger package from Callaway Cars. Based out of Old Lyme, Connecticut, Callaway Cars offers a range of impressive...
Chevy Silverado HD Discount Offers $500 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Silverado HD discount offers $500 off the 2022 Silverado HD, including both the 2500HD and 3500HD models. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing on both models, while the Chevy Open Road sales event that has been extended through August allows well-qualified buyers to enjoy no payments for 90 days.
Small Cadillac EV Looks Very Similar To Chevy Equinox EV
GM is stepping into the all-electric vehicle space with a wide variety of new models across its various brands, including a new small Cadillac EV crossover and the new Chevy Equinox EV. Now, we’re comparing the upcoming Cadillac EV with the new Chevy Equinox EV in terms of exterior styling.
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount continues to offer $1,000 off 2022 Cadillac XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. The luxury marque also offers a competitive national lease for $489 per month...
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers No-Interest Financing In August 2022
In August 2022, a Buick Encore GX discount continues to offer interest-free financing on 2022 Buick Encore GX and 2023 Buick Encore GX models, when financed with GM Financial. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a special lease program for $219 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Encore GX FWD Preferred, for current lessees of 2017 model year or newer vehicles.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is Cheaper, Faster Than These Cars
At this point, it should be obvious that the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 offers impressive speed for relatively little money. However, the full scope of that statement isn’t revealed until we start delving into the C8 Corvette Z06 spec sheet and comparing the figures against a selection of modern performance vehicles – which is exactly what we’re doing in the following GM Authority spec breakdown.
2022 Chevy Colorado Park Assist Constraint Resolved
The 2022 Chevy Colorado is the eighth model year for the second-generation nameplate, introducing only a few small changes and updates compared to the previous 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the constraint for the 2022 Chevy Colorado’s park assist feature has been resolved. According to...
2023 GMC Canyon: What We Know And Expect
GM recently released a fresh teaser image for the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon, priming the midsize pickup’s debut scheduled for August 11th. Now, we’re rounding up all the latest info on what we know and expect with regard to the upcoming 2023 GMC Canyon. Model Line. The big...
Chevrolet Brazil Sales Jump 198 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Brazil sales increased 198 percent to 27,938 units in July 2022. The figures rank GM as the second-largest car manufacturer in the country, while Chevrolet finished as second best-selling automobile brand, behind Fiat. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 100 percent to 0...
2023 GMC Canyon Teaser Declares Nowhere Is Out There: Video
The 2023 GMC Canyon will introduce a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, ushering in a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is teasing the new 2023 GMC Canyon with a brief teaser video ahead of the model’s full reveal later this week. The new...
GM Releases 2022 GMC Acadia Service Update For Incorrect Instrument Cluster Calibration
General Motors has started a Service Update for certain examples of the 2022 model-year GMC Acadia midsize crossover to address an issue related to the vehicle’s instrument cluster calibration. The problem: the instrument cluster of affected vehicles may have received the incorrect calibration at the assembly plant. The GMC...
GM Turbo 2.7L Engine: Less Power, More Torque Than Ford 2.7L V6
When it comes to the GM light-duty pickup lineup, both the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra offer the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine, which boasts solid specs for the application. However, on the Ford side, the F-150 also offers a boosted 2.7L engine, but unlike GM’s single-turbo L3B four-cylinder, the Ford engine is a twin-turbo V6. So then – how do these two powerplants lineup on paper? Read on to find out in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
Upcoming Chevy Small Car Begins Production In China
After GM Authority exclusively reported that an upcoming Chevy small sedan had been leaked in China last week, Chevrolet‘s new vehicle has just officially started production in the Asian country. General Motors’ SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) joint venture in China announced the production start of Chevy’s upcoming small car codenamed “310C.”...
2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New Tailgate Storage System
Debuting a fresh third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a broad range of changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Among these is a new tailgate storage system, as detailed right here in the following GM Authority feature spotlight. The new tailgate...
2022 GMC Acadia Heated Seat Retrofits Now Under Way
Heated front seats (RPO code KA1), ventilated front seats (RPO KU9) and heated rear outboard seats (RPO KA6) returned to the 2022 GMC Acadia in the spring after GM was forced to pull these features from certain examples of the vehicle due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The automaker has now begun to retrofit these features to certain 2022 GMC Acadia models, GM Authority has learned, with affected vehicles set to be served through a customer satisfaction program.
You Could Win A 2023 Corvette Z06
With its be-winged widebody stance and a brand-new V8 engine that zings all the way to 8,600 rpm, the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is nothing short of breathtaking. Now, Corvette Z06 fans have a shot at putting this 70th Anniversary Edition Convertible in their driveway with a new sweepstakes. Get...
Deep Dive Into The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Interior: Video
The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a long list of updates and changes, including the debut of the new GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, the latest range-topper of the light-duty pickup trim level cadence. Indeed, the new Sierra Denali Ultimate is practically overflowing with equipment, design features, and unique touches, and now, we’re checking out the pickup’s impressive cabin with the following exclusive deep dive video.
2023 Chevy Colorado Won’t Offer Super Cruise
The 2023 Chevy Colorado made its formal introduction late last month, ushering in a brand-new third generation for the midsize pickup nameplate. Notably, the 2023 Chevy Colorado will not offer the GM Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system. GM confirmed that the 2023 Chevy Colorado would not offer Super Cruise...
Buick Brand Incentives Down 79 Percent In Q2 2022
Buick brand incentives all but dried up in the second quarter of this year, dropping more than 79 percent to just over $1,000, according to Cox Automotive. The average incentive offered on a new Buick vehicle last quarter stood at $1,077, down 79.4 percent year-over-year and by far the lowest average incentive for the quarter among GM’s four brands. The average incentive offered on a Chevy vehicle in Q2 was $1,696 per vehicle, while GMC incentives stood at $1,633 per vehicle. The Cadillac luxury brand had the highest incentives at $2,634.
2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 In Glacier Blue Metallic: First Live Photos
Making splashdown late in July, the 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces a fresh third generation for the midsize nameplate, with all-new styling, a completely overhauled interior, new tech, and more. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71 trim level out in the real world with the first live photos.
