Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

By Polly
 3 days ago
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say

NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
NEWPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say

Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
CANASTOTA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons

Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
informnny.com

Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market

PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion

Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
SOLVAY, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP

Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
PARISH, NY
nyspnews.com

Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges

On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
PARISH, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog

A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
PHELPS, NY
localsyr.com

Home invasion robbery in Solvay

(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.
SOLVAY, NY
