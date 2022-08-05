Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Read on wour.com
Syracuse man tried to kill 19-year-old by shooting him in the head, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been accused of trying to kill a 19-year-old by shooting him in the head in June, police said. Tondell R. Husein, 24, shot the man in the head in the 600 block of East Division Street on June 10, police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court. He was charged Friday.
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
Four charged with trespassing at school in town of Newport, State Police say
NEWPORT- Four young adults, including three from the Kuyahoora Valley and one from Oneida County, are all faced with trespass charges, authorities say. The New York State Police did not provide names for the three 18-year-olds from Newport, NY and the one 18-year-old from Utica, NY. All four have been charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass in the third-degree (school).
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Drugs, gun found when CNY village home busted; man charged, police say
Canastota, N.Y. — A Canastota man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched his home. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Thursday at 110 New Boston St. in the village of Canastota “following a lengthy investigation into controlled substance sales occurring at the residence,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Utica PD looking for suspects who left man in critical condition
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man is in critical condition after an incident that took place on Sunday, August 7th, and is asking the public for any information they may have. Around 6:30 am on Sunday, officers arrived at Union Station located...
Gang Assault at Ithaca Commons
Ithaca Police were called to the Commons Friday night for a gang assault. Police say they responded around 7:15p for the report of a victim being beaten by three individuals. The suspects fled before police arrival. An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca...
33-year-old man shot in leg in Near Westside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in the Near Westside area of Syracuse just before midnight Saturday, police said. Officers responded to Upstate University Hospital where the man had been dropped off by someone in a car, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center.
4 men attacked in less than 3 hours overnight in separate incidents in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse men — including a security guard — were attacked in less than three hours overnight, police said. In each attack, there were three suspects, but city police say the attacks do not appear to be related as the suspects in each case are different.
Man With Sawed-Off Shotgun Arrested After Robbery, Brief Police Chase in Utica
UTICA, NY – A man reportedly brandishing and possibly firing a shotgun in Proctor Park...
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
Man hospitalized after being attacked by group of people on North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was hospitalized Saturday night after being attacked by 10 to 15 people, police said. Officers arrived at 11:39 p.m. on the 100 block of Schiller Avenue where they found a 48-year-old man unconscious, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski. The man was taken to Upstate University...
66-year-old man assaulted during Solvay home invasion
Solvay, N.Y. -- A 66-year-old man was assaulted inside his Solvay apartment during a home invasion Saturday morning, police said. Around 11:55 a.m., police responded to reports of a man running out of his home in the 500 block of Third Street with a significant cut on his head, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
CNY Man Planned to Shoot Dogs Because He Couldn’t Pay for Vet Care: NYSP
Two Labrador Retrievers were rescued from a home in Central New York after they were found to be emaciated, nearly unable to walk, and loaded with porcupine quills. That's according to New York State Police who say when the spoke to one of the owners the man said he had planned to shoot the dogs because he could not pay for veterinary care. Both Yellow Labs have now been surrendered to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and were taken Emergency Veterinary Hospital in East Syracuse.
Parish Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty charges
On August 7, 2022, State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, age 41, and John Paul D. Barton, age 42 from 1660 County Route 26 in Parish, NY for (4) counts of N.Y. Agriculture & Markets Law § 353-a Animal Cruelty, a class “A” misdemeanor. Troopers arrested both...
Teen found with loaded handgun after foot chase in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen who led police on a foot chase was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun, police said. Two 16-year-old boys were approached by Syracuse police officers at Park and Mary streets on July 13 on the city’s North Side, Syracuse police posted online Friday.
Syracuse police release photos of two people wanted on murder indictments
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police are hoping someone has information on two murder suspects. Police released photos of Arianna Bailey and Kaivion Strong on Friday. Both have warrants out for Murder in the Second Degree. Because this is a sealed indictment, the police department is not giving out any additional information about when and where this alleged crime happened.
Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog
A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Home invasion robbery in Solvay
(WSYR-TV) — According to Solvay Police, there was a home invasion robbery just before noon on Saturday, August 6 on Third Street in the Village of Solvay. Police say a 66-year-old man was doing work in the downstairs apartment he owns when two men walked in, hit him in the head with an airsoft gun, and stole his phone and wallet.
