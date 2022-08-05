Love Island’s Kem Cetinay ‘Shaken Up’ After Horror Car Crash

Read on graziadaily.co.uk
Related
'Traumatised' Kem Cetinay involved in horror crash that left one dead
Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has been described as 'traumatised' after being involved in a horror crash which left one person dead. On Thurday (4 August) morning the reality TV star was driving in Essex when there was a collision between his Mercedes G-Wagon and a motorbike. Paramedics attempted...
Love Island's Kem Cetinay Involved In Shock Crash That Left Biker Dead
Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay has been involved in a car crash in Essex that left one person dead. The TV personality, 26, is reportedly 'shaken up' after his car collided with a motorbike yesterday morning (August 4), leaving the biker with fatal injuries. As reported by witnesses, the...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Carlin Bates Hospitalized With Serious Medical Condition; Fans Fear For Reality Star's Life
For 10 seasons, the Bates family of Tennessee starred in a WeTV reality show called Bringing Up Bates. The show was canceled in January, but the members of the Bates family are still popular and beloved figures on social media. So the news that 24-year-old Carlin Bates has been hospitalized...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral
The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Husband 'smothered wife with pillow in their hotel room while visiting UK from Singapore to stop her "nagging" and then sent a text to their son saying "I have hurt your mother. She’s gone"'
A husband smothered his wife with a pillow in their hotel room on holiday because he 'wanted her to keep quiet' and stop her 'nagging' him, jurors have been told. Soong Hert Fong, 51, and Pek Ying Ling, 51, who had been married 27 years, had arrived in Newcastle from their home in Singapore on the next leg of their European tour, which had included trips to the Isle of Sky, Inverness and Edinburgh.
Schoolboys killed in horror Alfa Romeo crash named as friends pay emotional tribute to teens ‘taken too soon’
TWO schoolboys who were among three to die in a horror car crash have been named. Aaron Bell, 17, and Loui Bank, 18, died when their Alfa Romeo crashed in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, on Friday. Another 18-year-old - who has not been named - was also killed. The teens were...
Horrified family say they were 'electrocuted' while on holiday at Butlin's
A Cornwall family has claimed they were ‘electrocuted’ on the first night of their Butlin’s holiday. Watch their experience below:. Katarzyna and David Baldock booked in for a stay at the Minehead resort in July with their daughter and her friend. From the outset the trip didn’t...
Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her
An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East Sussex
Police are searching for a gang of girls who stole croissants and hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes from a shop in Hove, East Sussex, on 18 July.This CCTV footage shows the group going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display, as well as stealing the baked products.The incident occurred at the Tesco Express in Denmark Villas next to Hove train station.Sussex Police have released the video in an appeal to track them down.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Hosepipe ban: Households in Kent and Sussex told to limit water useRoyal Mint celebrates launch of new gold bar by presenting one to new Hindu templePet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York
Brit ‘brutally’ beaten in horror attack outside famous Ibiza club as horrified onlookers pleaded ‘stop, you’ll kill him’
TWO British men have been arrested over a brutal attack on another Brit outside a world famous Ibiza nightclub. The victim was rushed to the island’s Can Misses Hospital in a “very serious” condition in the early hours of this morning following the attack at Amnesia. The...
Archie Battersbee: Well-wishers light candles outside hospital as boy dies after life support withdrawn
Well-wishers have laid flowers and lit candles outside the hospital where Archie Battersbee died after his life support was switched off.Tributes poured in for the 12-year-old boy as family, friends and passers-by paid their respects following his death at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel on Saturday.Images show candles flickering in the shape of the letter “A” and others forming a love heart around a card with Archie’s name left at a statue in front of the hospital.Archie’s mother Hollie Dance described him as “such a beautiful little boy” as she announced he had died at 12.15pm surrounded by...
Reckless drivers are turning the police insane
Drivers from around the United Kingdom have been driving everyone – especially the police – crazy. A mind-boggling collection of snapshots, shared online, show dozy drivers going that extra mile to ignore all they know about highway safety. Cops were speechless when they pulled over a driver who...
Gemma Owen says dad Michael is ‘proud’ that she ‘did not disgrace’ family on Love Island
Gemma Owen has said that her father, former footballer Michael Owen, was “proud” of how she acted on the show.Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning (8 August), along with partner Luca Bish, Owen said of her father: “He just says, ‘Oh you know, so proud, you didn’t do anything to disgrace us’ so he’s happy.”They pair also revealed that 23-year-old Bish has yet to meet the footballer, as they have both only had one day at home since the show ended.Owen, 19, added that her feelings for Bish were “constrained” during their time on Love Island.She said: “I...
BBC
Driver in his 90s seriously hurt in three car crash
A driver in his 90s is in a serious condition after a three-car road crash in Leicester. Police were called to the junction of Coleman Road and Haynes Road at 12:26 BST on Wednesday. The three vehicles involved were a black Honda Civic, a grey Range Rover and a red...
TODAY.com
Producer poses for Sunday Mug Shot with new baby boy!
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Nicole in Danville, Indiana; the Oliver family, including a few puppies, in Coventry, Connecticut, and many more. Plus, a shoutout to star producer and friend of Sunday TODAY, Maggie Safstrom, who just welcomed baby boy with her husband. Congrats! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 7, 2022.
Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments
Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
Comments / 0