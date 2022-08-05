ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County’s top planner urges delay in federal decision on I-495 toll lanes

By Bethesda Beat staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Tours Several MoCo Businesses

On Friday, August 5, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did a tour of Montgomery County, visiting several local businesses. He started the day off at the Glen Echo Fire Department, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations after receiving a state grant. He then toured Maxim Biomedical on E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, one of the few companies that produce American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, followed by a tour of Twin Valley Distillers, also on E Gude. Twin Valley was the first distillery to open in MoCo in over 100 years and owner Edgardo Zuniga tells us Twin valley was, “honored having the Governor visit when he presented us a proclamation for small business in Maryland.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Multiple fires in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was working multiple outdoor fires Monday. In South Riding, near Planting Field Drive at Edgewater Street and Tall Cedars Parkway, a string of outdoor fires was set in close proximity. The fire marshals asked that anyone who lives in the […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Montgomery County, MD
Government
DC News Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning. Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead […]
FREDERICK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Surprise! Marc Elrich is still leading after another day of Montgomery County election results

Incumbent Marc Elrich ended yet another day of vote-counting ahead of challenger David Blair in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive on Friday. In fact, Elrich expanded his lead in the latest election results released last night. He now has 53,224 votes (39.29%) to Blair's 53,026 votes (39.14%). There are still thousands of provisional ballots to be counted when canvassing resumes at 10:00 AM this morning, at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College. That means that, mathematically, either candidate can still win.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Rock Hall, Maryland

Located 10 miles north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the entrance to theChester River. Established in 1707 as Rock Hall Cross Roads, a key travel/trade route connecting Philadelphia with Annapolis. Home to the lively Pirates & Wenches Weekend, held every August. WHAT MAKES IT UNIQUE. This tiny town of...
ROCK HALL, MD
royalexaminer.com

Front Royal father and son perish in Potomac River drowning

A Front Royal, Va. man and his son drowned Monday afternoon in the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County, Md., according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police Department. According to Maryland Natural Resources Police Captain Chris Morris, around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, August 1, officers were dispatched to...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Friends and family recall Potomac sisters who died in Long Island house fire

Lindsay Wiener wasn’t particularly athletically inclined, but she and her friend Sammy London decided at the last minute to join the junior varsity basketball team during their sophomore year at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda. The coaches questioned their intentions, according to London, but ultimately allowed the pair to join....
BETHESDA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Week in Review for July 30-August 5, 2022

Calvert County: Calvert Detectives Investigating Burglary, Theft of Dirt Bikes: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of Walton Road in Huntingtown, MD. The complainant stated unknown suspect(s) forcibly entered a detached garage and stole three dirt bikes: a 2019 Husqvarna TE 300i (VIN: VBKUTN230KM347657), a 2005 […]
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County police to establish "resource room" at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

In Bethesda will announce next week that it is providing a space for the Montgomery County Police Department at the retail center. According to a police department spokesperson, the space will include a "resource room" for officers, and a "community liaison room" for officers to interact with the public. The announcement comes after six 2nd-degree assaults were reported at the mall between May 18 and July 29, 2022.
BETHESDA, MD
weaa.org

Toys "R" Us Reopens In Maryland

(Baltimore, MD) -- Toys "R" Us is back open in Annapolis and Gaithersburg in time for the holiday shopping season. The iconic children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in Maryland and eight other states. All locations are set to be complete by mid-October. The reopenings come after Toys...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police investigating antisemitic graffiti on Bethesda Trolley Trail

Montgomery County police are investigating antisemitic graffiti painted on parts of the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Officers responded to a vandalism report at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road, according to police. The graffiti on a fence near the trail includes the phrase “white power” and images...
BETHESDA, MD

