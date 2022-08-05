Montgomery County’s top planner urges delay in federal decision on I-495 toll lanes

Read on bethesdamagazine.com
On Friday, August 5, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan did a tour of Montgomery County, visiting several local businesses. He started the day off at the Glen Echo Fire Department, which is scheduled to undergo major renovations after receiving a state grant. He then toured Maxim Biomedical on E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, one of the few companies that produce American-made COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, followed by a tour of Twin Valley Distillers, also on E Gude. Twin Valley was the first distillery to open in MoCo in over 100 years and owner Edgardo Zuniga tells us Twin valley was, “honored having the Governor visit when he presented us a proclamation for small business in Maryland.”
