Michigan State Police has launched a week-long traffic enforcement initiative Sunday, Aug.7, on I-75 from the state’s Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. With the goal of reducing traffic crashes on the I-75 corridor, “Stay Alive on I-75″ will have motor carriers focusing on commercial vehicles and troopers focusing on all vehicles as they crackdown on:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO