Wilmington, NC

Local paralegal joins Cranfill Sumner

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

Stacy Mowery of Wilmington has joined Cranfill Sumner LLP Wilmington office as a paralegal.

Mowery holds certificates in elder law, paralegal technology, real property, and civil litigation.

Mowery received her associate degree in nursing from Stanly Community College and her associate degree in paralegal technology from Cape Fear Community College.

Mowery is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews:

