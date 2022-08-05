ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose

Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IFLScience

Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive

Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Scrubs Magazine

What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?

Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicineNet.com

Buspirone vs. Xanax

Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
ECONOMY
MedCity News

Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help

Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Dangers Of Common Painkillers: 5 Potential Risks From Taking OTC Pain Relief Drugs

When you’re in pain, your central nervous system transmits signals to opiate receptors in your brain. These signals help you perceive the discomfort you’re feeling. Whether it’s a headache, a bruised muscle, or recovery from an injury, it’s almost instinctual for many people to quickly turn to common painkillers for immediate relief.
HEALTH
BGR.com

New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement

A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities

When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

