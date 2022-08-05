Read on www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Related
Taking certain opioids while on commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
Taking oxycodone at the same time as certain selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a commonly prescribed class of antidepressant, can increase the risk of opioid overdose, according to a study my colleagues and I published. Doctors prescribe the opioid oxycodone to treat moderate to severe pain after surgeries and injuries or certain conditions like cancer. Opioids are also a common drug of abuse. In the U.S., over 70% of drug overdose deaths in 2019 involved an opioid. Because many patients with depression also experience chronic pain, opioids are often coprescribed with antidepressants like SSRIs. Prior research has shown that certain SSRIs,...
IFLScience
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Woman describes how she was 'humiliated' at a Walgreens as autoimmune patients become collateral damage in the US abortion crackdown
Methotrexate, a drug used to treat arthritis, lupus, IBD, and more, is being restricted across the US because it can cause abortions.
Scrubs Magazine
What Happens When Doctors Don’t Like Their Patients?
Healthcare providers have a responsibility to care for all of their patients equally, but not all doctors and nurses like their patients. In a recent article for The Washington Post, Dr. Joan Naidorf discussed what it feels like to take care of a difficult or unruly patient and how these negative feelings can be detrimental for both patients and providers.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination
Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don’t get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
Virginia school aide allegedly stole students’ medication, swapped with allergy pills
A former Virginia school aide has been accused of stealing prescribed medications for several elementary school students and swapping them with allergy pills, according to an indictment issued on Tuesday.
studyfinds.org
Dangers Of Common Painkillers: 5 Potential Risks From Taking OTC Pain Relief Drugs
When you’re in pain, your central nervous system transmits signals to opiate receptors in your brain. These signals help you perceive the discomfort you’re feeling. Whether it’s a headache, a bruised muscle, or recovery from an injury, it’s almost instinctual for many people to quickly turn to common painkillers for immediate relief.
New recall alert: Erectile dysfunction drugs found hidden in another supplement
A few Launch Sequence supplements were pulled from shelves in early July after laboratory tests showed they contained undeclared tadalafil. That’s the generic name for Cialis, a drug people typically use to treat male erectile dysfunction. Now, a few weeks later, there’s a similar action in place for the same reason. Ultra Supplement issued a recall for Sustango supplements that were available on Amazon. Lab testing showed the supplements also contain the same tadalafil drug without disclosing it on the package.
EverydayHealth.com
Opioid Prescription Rates Higher Among Some People With Disabilities
When adults with spina bifida and cerebral palsy get prescribed opioids, they’re given much higher doses on average than people without these pediatric-onset neurodevelopmental disorders, a new study suggests. Chronic pain is a common symptom of both cerebral palsy and spina bifida, and adults with these conditions often take...
Overdose reversal drugs gain support at music festivals, but not fentanyl test strips
Festival promoters are allowing lifesaving medication as fentanyl deaths surge, but volunteers are often left to distribute it, and more controversial forms of harm reduction aren't openly allowed.
Narcan Can Save an Opioid User's Life. What to Know About the Drug
Carrying Narcan can save someone who's overdosing on opioids.
Motley Fool
Here Is How Much 7 Commonly Prescribed Drugs Cost Through Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy
Could you save money by getting your prescription drugs through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company? It's likely. Mark Cuban's online pharmacy offers significant savings to patients who rely on prescription medications. Find out how much seven commonly prescribed drugs cost through this money-saving company to see if you...
Comments / 0