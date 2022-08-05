ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

Leland charter school will appeal dress code lawsuit to US Supreme Court

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

A lawsuit over a local charter school’s dress code could soon be in the hands of the US Supreme Court.

Roger Bacon Academy announced in its summer newsletter to parents that it will appeal a decision that its dress code violates Title IX to the Supreme Court after its board of trustees voted unanimously to do so.

“While the majority ruling itself is disturbing – and in our opinion wrongheaded and incorrect – what's more disturbing is its possible consequence as explained in the dissent,” owner of the school Baker Mitchell wrote in the newsletter, dated June 27.

In 2016, families of three students filed a lawsuit against one of Mitchell’s schools, Charter Day School in Leland, over its dress code, which requires female students to wear skirts.

The families said the dress code discriminated against girls because wearing a skirt is more uncomfortable than wearing pants and makes it difficult to participate in some school activities.

After several rulings that were later appealed, a full panel of the Fourth Circuit US Court of Appeals sided with the families. In June, the court ruled 10-6 that the dress code does violate Title IX, a federal law that protects students in public schools from gender-based discrimination.

But Mitchell said the ruling could change the landscape of charter schools. He said in the newsletter he believes it undermines the foundation charter schools were created on, taking away parental right to choose the education their children receive.

Mitchell said he believes the ruling is creating a slippery slope, and in the future courts could allow states to govern what is taught in charter schools and how.

“Charter schools, in effect, will disappear,” Mitchell wrote.

Plaintiffs react: The end of a charter school's requirement that girls wear skirts, or not?

US Court of Appeals: Leland charter school’s skirts-only dress code is unconstitutional

School defends dress code: Leland charter school defends sex-based dress code in US Court of Appeals

Charter schools vary from state to state but are typically seen as public schools owned and operated by independent organizations, like Mitchell’s Roger Bacon Academy, Inc.

Charter schools have similarities to private schools, but because they receive taxpayer funding, they are required to accept all students wanting to enroll. However, they are allowed to manage their own rules and regulations as long as they can demonstrate positive academic outcomes among students and financial stability.

Roger Bacon Academy has four charter schools that boast high expectations and students often achieve higher testing scores than traditional public schools.

The court of appeals, in its decision, said that charter schools, while not traditional public schools, still receive federal funds, and therefore are subject to federal regulations like Title IX.

Experts say dress codes can and do discriminate based on sex, and this ruling proves that. Wendy Murphy, an attorney and adjunct professor at New England Law Boston, said even though parents can choose whether to send students to charter schools, that’s not the point of the ruling: regardless, if a school receives federal funding, it cannot discriminate based on sex.

“The statute itself is very simple,” Murphy said. “You cannot discriminate on the basis of sex, period.”

The school had previously defended its dress code, arguing it promotes chivalry and that women are “fragile vessels” that men should “take care of and honor.”

For now, Charter Day School has altered its dress code to allow girls to wear pants to school. This is also reflected at the three other schools operated by Roger Bacon Academy: Douglass Academy in Wilmington, South Brunswick Charter School in Southport and Columbus Charter School in Whiteville.

University of Richmond Law Professor Carl Tobias, who specializes in federal judicial selection, said he does not anticipate the Supreme Court will take up the case, but it could have potential because of interest in the topic.

Mitchell told parents in the newsletter he appreciates the continued support and encouragement from the school community.

“This is not the end of our fight to remain independent and different,” he said.

Reporter Sydney Hoover can be reached at 910-343-2339 or shoover@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Leland charter school will appeal dress code lawsuit to US Supreme Court

Comments / 0

