Charges have been amended for a Utah woman initially charged with murder in the death of a Chase County woman. According to Chase County District Court records, on Thursday, Keonna Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, has had her charges reduced to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping. The amended charges come a day after a jury found Kevin German 26 of Colorado Springs guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO