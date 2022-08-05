ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
huskeradio.com

Eight Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Elk Depredation Season

Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Releases Statement on Potential Special Session to Amend Nebraska’s Abortion Laws

Today, Nebraska Governor Ricketts received a letter from Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers. It indicated that 30 state senators support amending Nebraska’s abortion laws to prohibit abortions starting at 12 weeks in a special session according to a press release from the Governor’s Office. The Governor released the following statement in response:
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Charges Amended for Utah Woman Charged in Death of Chase County Woman

Charges have been amended for a Utah woman initially charged with murder in the death of a Chase County woman. According to Chase County District Court records, on Thursday, Keonna Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, has had her charges reduced to first-degree assault and one count of kidnapping. She was initially charged with first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping. The amended charges come a day after a jury found Kevin German 26 of Colorado Springs guilty of second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree false imprisonment.
CHASE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy