ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

As one Halloween store opens, check out these 2 Wilmington places for costume ideas

By Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvjz0_0h5qA0Th00

Summer is not officially over, but people are already thinking about what costumes to buy for Halloween.

And they can get an early start at two Wilmington places: Halloween365 and Spirit Halloween.

Halloween365 (a local costume store for Halloween and in between), is open year-round while Spirit Halloween, a seasonal business, plans to reopen a Port City location in August.

More: From glass jars of pink pickled meat to Hollywood, a Wilmington corner store gets famous

Halloween365 carries inflatables, Tyrannosaurus, masquerade masks, '70s and '80s selections, fishnet tights, feather boas, tattoos, makeup, accessories and more. Costumes sizes are available in infant, toddler, child and adult sizes up to 3X.

And if you like to dress as a superhero, you might want to shop early. Charlene Cliborne, store manager of Halloween365, said "superheroes are traditionally great sellers, and pirates are bigger than ever.”

More: Wilmington-shot 'Black Phone' beats box office expectations, features old-school locations

In addition to Halloween costumes, Murder Mystery dinner party themes are big.

Halloween365 is located at 420 College Road in Wilmington. Store hours for most of the year are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store will increase hours in August from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sundays for the Halloween rush.

More: Lots of local talent, locations featured in Wilmington-shot horror film 'The Black Phone'

A pop-up store, Spirit Halloween supplies Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. This year the store will be located at 358 S. College Road. The store is expected to open in August. To find out when the store will open, please check the store locator at https://stores.spirithalloween.com/ .

Contact Cheryl Whitaker at cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com or 910-343-2004.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: As one Halloween store opens, check out these 2 Wilmington places for costume ideas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized...
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Lifestyle
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season. The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates. Kids were able to choose a back pack...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Halloween Decorations#Spirit Halloween#Store Hours#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Murder Mystery
The Planking Traveler

Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox

On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in April murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A 21-year-old man faces charges in a Wilmington murder. Cameron Allen Gerald has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Tyshaun Delts. Delts was shot on April 5 in the 200 block of N. 11th Street in Wilmington. He...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

MISSING: Woman last seen at North Chase home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who went missing on Saturday. Amanda Nichelle Green, 27, was last seen on Bridgeport Drive in the North Chase neighborhood in Wilmington. She was wearing a short sleeve green Lowe’s Foods shirt with blue jeans and black shoes.
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Film crews return to Burgaw for second season of a TV series

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) —The town is welcoming back a film crew, returning to film its second season. Flatch productions, Inc. will be filming the second season of “Welcome to Flatch”, formerly known as “This Country” around Burgaw, from August 5-12. There will be street closures, and traffic will be redirected in some areas when filming is underway. This is one of a few productions that have come to Burgaw in the last 8 months.
BURGAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

The Good News for Aug. 5

• The Columbus County Farmer’s Market will be having Chicken Bog and BBQ Day this Saturday, Aug. 6. Samples of both the regional favorites will be available to try before purchase. Produce, meats, and artisan products will also be for sale at the event. The market is located at 132 Government Complex Drive in Whiteville.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Woman found dead on southeastern North Carolina beach

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — The Carolina Beach Police Department has released more information about the investigation into the death of a woman found on the beach. The woman has been identified as Lisa Midyett Kuhn, 56, from Willow Spring. Carolina Beach Police, Fire, and EMS were dispatched...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a week of changes at home and in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another day of hot sun intervals across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values within a few clicks of 100. Light southerly breezes could direct a few isolated cooling showers and storms across the area but, in keeping with recent days, most times and places ought to be dry. Also, watch for a moderate risk of rip currents in the 82-degree surf.
WILMINGTON, NC
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Star News

Star News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy