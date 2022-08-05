Summer is not officially over, but people are already thinking about what costumes to buy for Halloween.

And they can get an early start at two Wilmington places: Halloween365 and Spirit Halloween.

Halloween365 (a local costume store for Halloween and in between), is open year-round while Spirit Halloween, a seasonal business, plans to reopen a Port City location in August.

More: From glass jars of pink pickled meat to Hollywood, a Wilmington corner store gets famous

Halloween365 carries inflatables, Tyrannosaurus, masquerade masks, '70s and '80s selections, fishnet tights, feather boas, tattoos, makeup, accessories and more. Costumes sizes are available in infant, toddler, child and adult sizes up to 3X.

And if you like to dress as a superhero, you might want to shop early. Charlene Cliborne, store manager of Halloween365, said "superheroes are traditionally great sellers, and pirates are bigger than ever.”

More: Wilmington-shot 'Black Phone' beats box office expectations, features old-school locations

In addition to Halloween costumes, Murder Mystery dinner party themes are big.

Halloween365 is located at 420 College Road in Wilmington. Store hours for most of the year are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The store will increase hours in August from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sundays for the Halloween rush.

More: Lots of local talent, locations featured in Wilmington-shot horror film 'The Black Phone'

A pop-up store, Spirit Halloween supplies Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. This year the store will be located at 358 S. College Road. The store is expected to open in August. To find out when the store will open, please check the store locator at https://stores.spirithalloween.com/ .

Contact Cheryl Whitaker at cheryl.whitaker@starnewsonline.com or 910-343-2004.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: As one Halloween store opens, check out these 2 Wilmington places for costume ideas