What’s up with Kentucky basketball recruiting? Latest links from the Next Cats blog.

A look at the latest Kentucky Wildcats basketball recruiting news from the Next Cats blog, along with the top national recruiting stories ...

A closer look at Ron Holland , a top Kentucky recruiting target

Rivals.com analysts take a look at top players in the 2025 class

Crystal Ball: Three picks this week for Mookie Cook to Oregon

Kentucky is No. 5 in 2022 rankings after adding Ugonna Onyenso

Former quarterback recruit dominated on the Adidas circuit

NCAA board of directors delays vote on transfer reform package

Star big man James Brown schedules UNC visit , has Duke offer

More Next Cats links: Kwame Evans Jr. commits to Oregon