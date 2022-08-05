Political interest: Two groups saw spike in Johnson County pre-primary voter rolls

With an abortion amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot and hot primaries for statewide offices, Johnson County saw its pre-primary voter rolls increase by more than 23,000 since 2020. Independents and Democrats made the biggest gains.

“We’re excited to see so many people take an interest in exercising their right to vote,” Fred Sherman, Johnson County election commissioner, said in a statement before the election.

The breakdown:

▪ Democrats: 140,562, compared to 130,245 two years ago.

▪ Republicans: 186,532, compared to 186,285 in 2020.

▪ Libertarians: 5,756, compared to 5,121 two years ago.

▪ Unaffiliated: 123,437, up from 111,310.

The total number of registered voters this year was 456,287, versus 432,961 in 2020. Voters who didn’t register in time for the primary can do so before the general election in November.

New Westwood View opens

A new building — in a new location — awaits Westwood View Elementary students when they begin the 2022-2023 academic year this month. It’s the first new school to be completed with money from a $264 million bond issue approved by Shawnee Mission district voters in 2021.

Four more new schools are in the works.

Westwood View’s new address is 4935 Belinder Ave. in Westwood, formerly the site of the Entercom radio studios. In a news release, the district listed several features in the new building:

▪ Flexible learning spaces.

▪ Technology integrated throughout the building.

▪ A soccer field, walking trails and universally inclusive playground equipment.

▪ Outdoor classrooms and dining area.

▪ Safety and security installed to district standards.

▪ LEED certification for “green” design.

An arched entryway is reminiscent of the first Westwood View School, built in 1928. According to a history posted by the city of Westwood, that school was known as Westwood View School No. 93 and then Building No. 101 after various school districts were unified into the Shawnee Mission School District in the 1960s. That building was replaced in 1969.

“The original building did have an arch, and that theme was incorporated by the architects into the new design,” district spokesman David Smith said by email. “It also echoes the design of many houses throughout the Westwood community.”

On the southwest corner of the property stands a monument with a concrete medallion, inscribed with WV, that was salvaged from the original school and later placed in a rock wall in a nearby park.

“The city of Westwood informed the school district and the architects of the medallion’s location, and offered it to us to incorporate into the new building,” Smith said. “The base of the new marquee turned out to be a great location for it.”

The next new school to open will be John Diemer Elementary in early 2023, followed by a new Pawnee Elementary next summer.

A groundbreaking for a new Rushton Elementary is scheduled for January, and Tomahawk Elementary will be replaced after that.

Olathe blood drive

The Olathe Indian Creek Library will host a blood drive Aug. 8.

Appointments can be scheduled at the library, 16100 W. 135th St., from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at RedCrossBlood.org . Search for the sponsor code “Olathelibrary.”

Mural sought for downtown Shawnee

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Shawnee, the city of Shawnee is seeking artists to replace a mural at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road.

The budget for the project is $4,000, and submissions are due on Aug. 19. The mural is to be completed by Sept. 16.

“This mural will become a Shawnee landmark and gathering space as we expand our public art presence,” the city said in a news release. “We want community members to take photos here, smile when they drive by and feel the effects of a bright, fun, community-representative mural in our downtown area.”

Submissions should be sent to Lauren Grashoff at lgrashoff@cityofshawnee.org. More details are posted at cityofshawnee.org .

4-H honors

Ryan Brethour of Lenexa and Kylie Rogers of Spring Hill were crowned Mr. and Miss 4-H at the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Fashion Revue held July 27 in Gardner.

Kylie Rogers (center) and Ryan Brethour (right) were crowned Miss and Mr. 4-H late last month. They are pictured with Fran Schrotberger (left), Miss 4-H Runner Up. As the winners, Rogers and Brethour will represent the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension 4-H Youth Development program at various community events throughout the year, starting with the Johnson County Fair ending on Aug. 6. Courtesy Johnson County K-State Research and Extension

Fran Schrotberger of Overland Park was named Miss 4-H Runner Up. All three winners were 16 years old.

The awards recognize 4-H members for their contribution to Johnson County 4-H Youth Development in the areas of leadership, citizenship and participation. Applicants are required to give a five-minute public presentation promoting 4-H before a panel of judges, followed by questions posed by the judges. A 250-word essay was also required.

King Louie and other history, on display

Remember the old King Louie bowling alley and ice chateau in Overland Park?

That history is being highlighted in one of two new exhibits at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, which now occupies the refurbished King Louie building at 8788 Metcalf Ave.

The bowling alley opened as King Louie West in February 1959, and the skating rink was added in 1964. The building closed in 2009, and Johnson County Government later bought the property to house the Johnson County Museum and arts activities.

The exhibit, called King Louie, is expected to run for five years or more.

The other exhibit, to continue through year’s end in conjunction with the museum’s 55th anniversary, looks at how and why the museum collects the objects it does. Nearly 70 items from its collection are graphically featured on the exhibit wall with access to details about each one.

Both exhibits are in the center’s Creative Commons area, which is free to enter.

Olathe student excels at braille

Emrie Wisner, incoming fourth-grade student at Mahaffie Elementary School, has earned third place at the 2022 Braille Challenge Finals in the bracket for third- and fourth-graders.

The Braille Challenge is the only academic competition of its kind held in North America for students who are blind or visually impaired. Contestants are tested on fundamental braille skills such as reading comprehension, spelling, speed and accuracy, proofreading, and charts and graphs.

County accepts first opioid payment

Johnson County has received its first distribution of funds, totaling $113,560, from the national opioid settlement involving the pharmaceutical industry.

“We anticipate these funds will be used for projects and activities that prevent or reduce, treat or mitigate the effects of substance abuse addiction,” Deputy County Manager Maury Thompson said in a news release.

In December, the county entered into the Kansas Opioid Memorandum of Understanding after previously pursuing separate litigation against the industry for perpetuating the opioid epidemic. Officials believe the agreement offers the best chance of maximizing settlement funds, which could bring the county more than $3 million over the next 18 years.

Hazardous waste dropoff

Anyone who lives in Johnson County can — without an appointment — drop off unwanted paint, used motor oil, cleaning products and other household hazardous waste at a monthly event hosted by Olathe.

The drive-thru events take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month at 1420 S. Robinson Drive. The next one is Aug. 13.

To learn what items are accepted, visit olatheks.org/government/utilities , click on Recycling and then Household Hazardous Waste and HHW Events.