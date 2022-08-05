Tax-free weekend, free backpacks and more: How to save on school supplies in Kansas City

Back to school season is here. While kids get ready to see their friends at school for the first time in months, parents have to gather all their school supplies before that class is in session.

One way to save this back-to-school season is to take advantage of Missouri’s tax free holiday. This weekend Aug. 5 to 7, you can shop for items like clothes and school supplies without paying for state and local taxes on those items.

The Missouri state legislature made the holiday a part of state law. Kansas does not have a tax-free weekend, but Kansans can shop in Missouri to participate in the holiday.

Missouri’s tax-free holiday

Any store in Kansas City with eligible items will be part of Missouri’s tax-free weekend, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue. State sales taxes will be suspended throughout all of Missouri from Friday to Sunday.

Some items have price caps to qualify for tax-exemption. For example, a piece of clothing needs to be less than or equal to $100. School supplies can’t exceed $50 per purchase. Graphing calculators need to be less than or equal to $150. Computer software has to be less than or equal to $350.

To see a full list of items that will be tax-free this weekend, visit here.

Free school supplies giveaways

For those who are in need of supplies but are having a hard time covering expenses, there are a number of free giveaways and events that can make that back-to-school transition easier on the entire family.

To see where you can get free school supplies before classes start, check out this list below:

Saturday, August 6

Operation Backpack (Kansas City residents only)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Swope Park

67th Street and Swope Parkway

This is a drive-through event. There will be free backpacks, school supplies, WiFi hotspots, tablets and food.

Black August Town Hall and Back-to-School Backpack Drive

Event starts at 1 p.m., and backpacks will be distributed after the event

4327 Troost Avenue

There will be free backpacks and school supplies for children who are in grades K-12. To make a donation, email: info@operation-liberation.org .

Sunday, August 7

Back to School Bash

1 to 6 p.m.

Swope Park

67th Street and Swope Parkway

There will be free school supplies and free food until supplies last.

Saturday, August 13

Summerfest (KCPS students only)

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1924 Van Brunt Boulevard

Register here

Back 2 School Backpack & School Supplies Giveaway

3800 Linwood Boulevard

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Giveaways outside of Kansas City

Saturday, August 6

Patterson Legal Group 2022 Backpack Giveaway - Wichita

8 to 9 a.m.

6501 W 21st Street, Wichita

There will be 500 backpacks with school supplies distributed at this event. To learn more contact 888-687-2400.

Saturday, August 13

Patterson Legal Group 2022 Backpack Giveaway - St. Joseph

8 to 9 a.m.

3702 Frederick Ave, St. Joseph

There will be 150 backpacks available at this event. To learn more contact 888-687-2400.

If you know of any more giveaways or back-to-school events that should be on this list, email us at KCQ@kcstar.com .