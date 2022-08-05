ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dear Penny: Should I take on student loan debt to buy a new Prius?

By Robin Hartill
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yVxS_0h5q8iQT00
Smiling mature woman using global positioning system while driving her car. [ HAPPYKIDS | Getty Images ]

Dear Penny,

Our Prius needs repairs. We trust our mechanic and the repairs are legit. It has 170K+ miles on it and the newer models get even better gas mileage. We currently have two cars, but since we mostly work from home, we don’t really need both. I thought we could consolidate and get one nicer Prius.

I was shocked to see that even a 2016 Prius is going for like $18K. The base model for the Prius Prime is $28,500 and qualifies for a $7,500 tax credit. So, $21K to buy a new Prius with electrical capabilities, basically zero miles and is under warranty, with a negligible difference in price from the used hybrids.

The long and short of it is, once you factor in our trade-in values, savings and the tax credit, we’d still need a loan of about $3,500. (I’m aware that we’d have to wait to get it back until we file our taxes.) I know it would be ideal to wait and save, but our Prius needs repairs now.

I’m also an online student but pay for my education with mostly grants and scholarships. Today I logged into my financial aid account to reject my student loan offers like I usually do and something caught my eye. It says the government pays the interest while you’re in school and for six months after. I have two years left. Basically, we could get an interest-free loan. I feel confident we could pay it back before any interest starts accruing.

It seems like a great deal, but my inner frugality is antsy. Is taking a loan ever a good idea? For reference, we are very responsible and have excellent credit because we always pay our bills and have a 100% success rate paying loans off early, though we avoid them when we can. If it helps, it’s just me and my husband, and we don’t want kids.

-Frugal Student

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qt60L_0h5q8iQT00
Robin Hartill [ The Penny Hoarder ]

Dear Frugal,

I’m not part of the all-debt-is-terrible school of thinking. Where this gets tricky is that you want to use a student loan to pay for the Prius. Student loans are based on your cost of attendance for school.

The U.S. Department of Education’s cost of attendance formula includes an allowance for books, supplies, transportation and miscellaneous personal expenses. But the Federal Student Aid Handbook explicitly states that student loan money can be used for “costs for operating and maintaining a vehicle that is used to transport the student to and from school, but not for the purchase of a vehicle.”

In your case, using student loan money for transportation expenses is especially murky. You’re an online student, so presumably, you aren’t commuting to and from campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIB0X_0h5q8iQT00

There’s an obvious work-around, though. You can take out a student loan and use it to pay for allowable expenses, like tuition and supplies that aren’t covered by your grants and scholarships, housing and groceries. I’m guessing those costs will add up to more than $3,500. Then you’d free up money in your budget for the car payment.

Realistically speaking, you can’t determine whether you’re spending student loan funds or money from other income sources once the student loan gets deposited into your bank account — unless, of course, you open a separate account for student loan disbursements. But the point is, as long as you don’t borrow more than your cost of attendance, minus grants and scholarships, you shouldn’t be breaking any rules.

In the unlikely scenario that your scholarships and grants cover all your costs of attendance, you could always get a personal loan for $3,500. Since you have strong credit and it’s a small amount, you wouldn’t pay too much in interest.

If you’re confident about buying the Prius, don’t hold off too much longer. Once a manufacturer sells 200,000 electric vehicles, eligibility for the credit starts to phase out. Toyota recently hit the 200,000-vehicle milestone, so barring legislative changes, that $7,500 tax credit will be reduced to $3,750 on Oct. 1.

Also bear in mind that EV tax credits are non-refundable, meaning the credit only applies to money you owe at tax time. For example, if you had a $7,500 EV credit but only owed $2,000, you’d wipe out the $2,000 tax bill but wouldn’t get a $5,500 refund.

It’s not just about the tax credits, though. You’ve clearly done the math and determined that this purchase makes sense. There’s no sense in sinking money into repairs for a vehicle you’re planning to get rid of.

A loan is a bad idea when you use it to buy a lifestyle you can’t afford. But that’s not the case here. As long as you don’t run afoul of Department of Education rules, I don’t see anything wrong with taking on this small amount of debt.

• • •

Robin Hartill is a certified financial planner and a senior writer at The Penny Hoarder. Send your tricky money questions to AskPenny@thepennyhoarder.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence

TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Personal Loan#Federal Student Aid#Commuting#Vehicles
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough detention corporal arrested on domestic battery charge

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corporal was arrested on domestic battery and witness tampering charges over the weekend. Corporal Calvin Eugene Edwards Jr., who works in the jail division of the Sheriff’s Office, was arrested about 10 p.m. Saturday after a he got into an argument with a person he lives with, deputies said. When the person tried to call 911 to report the altercation, Edwards grabbed the person’s arm to prevent the person from making the call, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

A lifetime ago, he was the greatest basketball player St. Pete ever knew

ST. PETERSBURG — Dreams die, and careers end. Before you know it, the heart gives out, too. But the legends? Ah, the legends live on forever. They survive mistakes, injustice and bad luck. They endure beyond poor health, creeping years and humble beginnings. That’s why a portrait of the...
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg police lieutenant arrested on battery charge

A St. Petersburg Police officer has been arrested on a battery charge, according to Hillsborough jail records. Lt. Robert Turner, 55, was arrested on Saturday and released Sunday on $500 bail. St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Ashley Limardo confirmed that Turner works for the agency and said he has been put on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Democratic Tampa Bay House hopeful Wengay Newton receives Republican backing

In the bay-crossing state House District 62, Wengay Newton is getting some substantial Republican help in the Democratic primary. The heavily Black district in covering parts of southern St. Petersburg and eastern Tampa would be certain to elect a Democrat even if the only Republican running, Jeremy Brown, weren’t in jail on charges from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis’ removal of Andrew Warren is based on false assumptions | Column

We are researchers in the areas of criminal justice and evidence-based practice, and faculty affiliated with Florida public universities. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren does not reflect what we know about the actual responsibilities of prosecutors and Warren’s performance as state attorney. The suspension is an attack on the law, as well as science, which Warren consistently follows. And we have the data to show it.
Tampa Bay Times

Will Gov. DeSantis’ removal of Tampa’s state attorney Andrew Warren stick?

TAMPA — Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren is out of a job because of something he said, not something he did. Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped a bombshell when he removed Warren from office this week for pledging not to pursue certain criminal cases involving abortion and transgender minors. As the conservative Republican governor and the progressive Democratic prosecutor brace for the inevitable battle to come, the Tampa Bay Times asked legal experts to weigh in.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s what an ‘America First’ immigration policy would do for the U.S. | Column

Postcards from the great American labor shortage: A couple arrives at the Seattle airport after a five-hour flight and stands in line at the car rental desk. People are angry. At the desk sits a harassed employee explaining that he simply has no cars of any kind to rent. Nothing. Why? There aren’t enough employees on hand to vacuum, wash, fuel and process the cars.
IMMIGRATION
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier: ‘I’ll be back, better than ever’

DETROIT — Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier said Wednesday that surgery on his left hip went well, he is feeling great and excited about returning to play in 2023. “I am so excited about the thought of being healthy moving forward,” Kiermaier said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “It has been an absolute grind what I’ve played with this last year and a half, and I just want to let everyone know that I’ll be OK.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy