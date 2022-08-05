Read on www.informnny.com
Missing Watertown man’s body found in Black River
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Police Department has confirmed details regarding a body that was found in the Black River. According to WPD Leuitenant Joseph Donoghue, a body was found in the Black River in Watertown on Thursday, August 4 near the Court Street bridge. According to Lt....
Brantley Gilbert concert in Watertown moved indoors
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The venue has been changed for the Branley Gilbert concert in Watertown. The Disable Persons Action Organization confirmed on Monday that Brantley Gilbert will now perform indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena on Wednesday, August 17. This was a change as the concert was originally...
Ogdensburg man charged after vehicle stolen from Madrid home
MADRID, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen vehicle in the Town of Madrid last month. The vehicle was stolen on July 3 at a residence on State Highway 310. According to a press release from New York State Police, their investigation determined that 36-year-old Matthew Mclean of Ogdensburg took the vehicle without the owner’s permission. The vehicle had no registration, license plates, active insurance or valid inspection.
North Country wildlife management areas open through August 31
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation is set to open restricted Wildlife Management Areas in Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties beginning August 16. During this 16-day open house, Upper and Lower Lakes and Wilson Hill WMAs in St. Lawrence County and the Perch River WMA in...
Lewis County man arrested following incident at local market
PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County man was arrested on Sunday following an incident with police. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliff’s Market in Port Leyden for a report of an intoxicated customer who was refusing to leave the store.
Watertown’s Leray, Thompson streets closing for paving
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two streets in Watertown will be closed this week to allow paving work. According to the City of Watertown’s Engineering Department, a contractor will be paving the road on Leray Street near the Full Circle Bar and Grill beginning on Wednesday, August 10. This...
