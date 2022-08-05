ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 6

Related
CBS 46

2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta park shooting: 2 killed, 4 injured by gunfire during ball game

ATLANTA - An argument during a ball game at a southwest Atlanta park ended with a deadly mass shooting Sunday night. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center at Rosa L. Burney Park, just south of Downtown Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RadarOnline

Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say

Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WGAU

Hall Co murder suspect confesses

A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#The Apartments#Crossfire#Violent Crime#Fox#Columbia Commons
fox5atlanta.com

Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment

ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
ATLANTA, GA
newyorkbeacon.com

‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range

The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy