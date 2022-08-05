Maintenance worker killed in crossfire during shooting at Atlanta apartments

Read on www.fox5atlanta.com
Related
CBS 46
2 dead after shooting at Dunbar Park in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to officials, a second person has died after being shot at Dunbar Park in southwest Atlanta. 31-year-old Rashad Rogers died at Grady Hospital immediately after the shooting. 33-year-old April Sparks was identified as the second person who died. No other updates have been provided by...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta park shooting: 2 killed, 4 injured by gunfire during ball game
ATLANTA - An argument during a ball game at a southwest Atlanta park ended with a deadly mass shooting Sunday night. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center at Rosa L. Burney Park, just south of Downtown Atlanta.
Police search for person of interest tied to deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person they said shot and killed a man inside an apartment complex over the weekend. Officers were called to Parkside Apartments on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. near Pierce Ave. just before 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. When...
4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday. Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Mother moving out of southwest Atlanta after car riddled with bullets
Her child's car seat was struck by gunfire. The mother says, luckily, her 4-year-old daughter wasn't in the car.
Police: 6-year-old critical, man dead, 4 more hurt in shooting during baseball game at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person dead and five others, including a child, wounded at a park in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. says there was a baseball or softball game...
Man arrested for deadly shooting inside metro area hibachi restaurant
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now under arrest for a deadly shooting inside a restaurant in Clayton County. The shooting happened at American Wings & Hibachi along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale on Jun. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Murder Suspect Known As 'Lil Ghost' At Large For Over One Year Apprehended In Georgia, Authorities Say
Authorities said a teenager wanted for killing a man in Georgia was apprehended one year after he was identified as the main suspect in the case, Radar has learned.Donald Bannister, now 18, was arrested in East Point on charges that included murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of 34-year-old Norval Bailey.On June 15, 2021, Bannister, known as “Lil Ghost”, is accused of shooting Bailey in Marietta, police said.Police have not released a motive in the shooting or said how they connected Bannister to the case. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and died from his injuries.“During their investigation into a possible location of Bannister, they learned that he was also involved in a shooting in Atlanta recently,” the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Once they determined a location for Bannister, they were joined by the South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit.”Bannister, the sheriff’s office said, was taken into custody without incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
4-year-old dead after shooting herself in mother’s car was excited to start Pre-K today, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl died Sunday after she shot herself on Interstate 85 in DeKalb County. Police responded to a shooting call on the northbound lanes at North Druid Hills Road around 7:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers...
Hall Co murder suspect confesses
A suspect confesses to a murder in Hall County: 49 year-old Timothy Krueger is behind bars in Gwinnett County, charged in the murder of 19 year-old Sarai Gomez, the teenager whose body was found earlier this summer near Lake Lanier. Police say she was stabbed to death. Gomez was from Ecuador. Investigators in Hall and Gwinnett counties say she might have been a victim of human trafficking.
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
fox5atlanta.com
Gunshots lead officers to drugs and guns in Brookhaven apartment, police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police said officers responding to a report of multiple shots being fired ended up finding a massive drug stash and several firearms in a Brookhaven apartment late last month. Santiago Zuniga-Bernal and Catherine Ranchel Tortis were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5atlanta.com
Family fears 24-year-old woman was abducted at Midtown apartment
ATLANTA - Loved ones are organizing a prayer vigil for a Midtown woman who's been missing for more than a week. The Atlanta Police Department first issued an alert about 24-year-old Alliahnia Lenoir on Monday. She was last seen on July 30 near Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street....
CBS 46
Man with ‘gunshot wounds to the hand’ rushed to hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Atlanta after police say a man was injured in a shooting Saturday evening. Officers responded to 390 Stovall St. in the southeast section of Atlanta for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male with gunshot wounds...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘How Disrespectful Is That?’: Mother of Atlanta Man Shot 59 Times Demands Officer Charged In Son’s Death Be Terminated After Learning He Is Training SWAT Officers at Gun Range
The mother of a Georgia man killed by police is calling for one of the officers indicted for murder in his death be fired from the force. Monteria Robinson told Atlanta Black Star that she lost it Tuesday after she found out Clayton County Police Officer Kristopher Hutchens was spotted at a training facility teaching SWAT officers to shoot. Hutchens was involved in the fatal shooting of her son, Jamarion Robinson, in 2016, and he is facing criminal charges for the case.
CBS 46
Passenger injured after being shot by driver, dragged out of car in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an argument between a driver and passenger escalated into the passenger being shot in the leg and dragged out onto the street in Lithonia Saturday evening. Officers responded to the area of Panola Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
Man shot in the hand several times near southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting near a southeast apartment complex Saturday evening. Officers were called to an area along Stovall Street southeast near Glenwood Park Lofts. The neighborhood sits near Interstate 20 and Ralph David Abernathy Freeway, less than two miles from Zoo Atlanta. 11Alive photojournalist Cody...
The Citizen Online
Car thief suspect identified as deputies search for Jaylen Hall, 21
Fayette County sheriff’s investigators are searching for a Riverdale man who snatched the car keys of a woman at a store in north Fayette, then struck a store employee with the vehicle as he fled the scene in the stolen car. Arrested warrants have been issued for Jaylen Hall,...
Comments / 6