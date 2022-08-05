Read on southwestarkansasradio.com
Two people want to be McNeil mayor
The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
Veteran clinic moving to new location
As they get ready to transition to the new facility, the clinic has suspended operations for the rest of this week. They will resume normal operations at the new location on Monday, August 15, at 8:00 a.m. The clinic’s new location is 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, Texas.
Latest COVID-19 numbers
Three counties in southwest Arkansas continue to report more than 100 active cases of Covid-19. The Arkansas Department of Health says Howard County currently has 111 cases of the virus. Hempstead County is reporting 109 cases, and Sevier County has seen a spike in recent days, with 174 Covid-19 cases being reported.
‘Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex Contest’ Results
The Texarkana Texas Farmer’s Market held their annual “Best Salsa in the Ark-La-Tex” contest this last weekend with over 2 dozen locals submitting their best recipe concoctions for judgment and here are the results. Over a dozen entries in 5 categories… Restaurant, Specialty, Mild, Medium, Hot… and...
Homeschool Expo highlights available resources in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Home schoolers across the ArkLaTex are also gearing up for the upcoming school year. A Texarkana homeschool group recently hosted an expo to help families and parents learn more about what resources available to them in Bowie County. The Four States Home School Expo was created to be a one-stop shop of resources for people homeschooling, or considering homeschooling their children this school year.
Law enforcement reminds residents to stop for school buses
Unless you are on a road with a divided median with the bus on the other side of the road, you must come to a stop every time you see a bus with its flashing red lights on. Most even have a Stop sign that deploys from the side to further enforce this. Even if you’re on the other side of the road, you must come to a complete stop until the bus has finished loading or unloading students.
City of Lockesburg considering online bill pay option for water customers
The Lockesburg City Council discussed the possibility of online bill payment for municipal water customers and an animal control ordinance during their July meeting. The meeting began with a discussion on methods for city water customers to pay their bills online. Several options were discussed. Council members voted to begin researching what option would be best for both the city and its water customers.
Hempstead County Sheriff commends two deputies for actions during standoff
Sheriff James Singleton and Sgt. Michel Braddock present Deputies Marla Gullion and Eric Garner with a Sheriff’s Commendation for actions in responding to a recent call of an armed Sex Offender. To: Deputies Eric Garner & Marla Gullion,. It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to...
Manhunt for murder suspect in Bowie County has ended
HOOKS, Texas - The massive search for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring two others including a Bowie County officer has ended. Sheriff officials say Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead on Sunday morning inside a vacant home on County Road 2206 near Leary, Texas.
The New Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic will open August 15, 2022
The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will unveil the new Texarkana Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Monday, August 15 at 8 a.m. The new CBOC is located on 5701 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX 75503 neighboring the Social Security Administration office. It is moving across the state line from the old address of 910 Realtor Avenue, Texarkana, AR 71854. The construction for the new clinic started on July 24, 2020.
Body recovered from Caddo River
CADDO VALLEY — Officials on Monday located the body of a Nash, Texas, man who went missing this weekend on the Caddo River. At 7:41 a.m. Monday, the body of Jakeylon Burnett was recovered about 1.7 miles downstream of the Highway 7 bridge over the river. It was near the bridge that on Saturday evening the 19-year-old Burnett was first reported missing when those in his party phoned 911 to report they watched him go under, resurface and return below the water.
Local farmers and ranchers may be eligible for emergency loans
Farmers and ranchers in Howard County may be eligible for emergency loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture after a recent drought disaster declaration in Arkansas. A total of 20 Arkansas counties were listed under the drought disaster declaration issued by the USDA. The primary eligible counties within the region are Sevier, Little River and Hempstead. As a neighboring county, farmers and ranchers in Howard are also able to apply for the federal emergency loan program. Pike County is also listed as “contiguous” county in the declaration, meaning producers residing in this area may also apply.
Crews searching for possible drowning victim
CADDO VALLEY — The search was ongoing Sunday afternoon for a Nash man who went missing on the Caddo River on Saturday evening. According to Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson, the 19-year-old “went under water, came up and never was seen again” while visiting the popular waterway. A 911 call made at about 5:40 p.m. summoned law enforcement to the river, near the Highway 7 bridge.
Melissa Lewis Charged With Theft of Property
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 12:11pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Melissa Lewis, 54, Magnolia, AR. Ms. Lewis was arrested and charged with theft of property and public intoxication. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Lewis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Murder Suspect Found Dead
A suspect accused of shooting a Bowie County deputy and a murder that happened in Hooks on Saturday afternoon has been found dead. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, was found dead in the search area Sunday morning. An all night manhunt commenced after the suspect shot a Bowie County deputy...
TexARKana youth dies in Sunday wreck
A TexARKana juvenile died Sunday afternoon when the car in which he was a passenger wrecked on Jim Walters Road. Juvenile victims are not named in Arkansas State Police preliminary wreck reports. According to the report, Marnier K. Greer, 18, of TexARKana was driving a 2022 model Ford Escape north...
Shannerica Cobb Charged With Aggravated Assault
On July 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Shannerica Cobb, 29, Texarkana, TX. Ms. Cobb was arrested and charged with 2 counts of aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of South Mockingbird Street in Hope, AR. Cobb was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Ex-employee suing Domtar on claim he was terminated for medical marijuana
ASHDOWN – An ex-employee of Domtar Paper Company is suing the corporation after he was reportedly fired for testing positive for marijuana he claims he was medically prescribed to use under state law. According to a lawsuit filed in the Little River Circuit Court on July 29, Bryan Prinsen...
Officials searching for missing man out of McCurtain Co.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing man. The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook on Aug. 3 about Eric Michael Haley, 38, being missing. Haley is described as a white male who 5′ 8″ tall; he has blue eyes.
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
