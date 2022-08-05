North Somerset bus routes to be axed in October, council warns

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Girl dies after going missing at Windsor water park
An 11-year-old girl has died after going missing at a water sports and activity park. Police were called to the lake at Liquid Leisure Windsor in Datchet, Berkshire, about 15.55 BST on Saturday after the child got into difficulty. She was found more than an hour later by emergency services...
BBC
Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford
Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC
Abersoch: Two injured after vehicle falls off cliff face
Two people were taken to hospital after the vehicle they were in fell off a cliff, rescuers have said. They were thrown from the vehicle which had fallen a "considerable distance" down the cliff face in Abersoch, Gwynedd, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team said. Police, a drone unit, and fire services...
BBC
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face tougher sentences under a planned new law for England. The move proposed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would close a loophole which means they can only currently be jailed for two years. He said it would "impress on cyclists the real harm they can...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Man fined £18,000 for illegal River Thames development
A man who built an illegal development on the banks of the River Thames and failed to pull it down has been fined. Simon Courtney-Worthy, 62, built timber decking and a shed on a site in Long Wittenham, Oxfordshire, despite them breaching planning regulations and harming a conservation area. South...
BBC
Eliot Harris death: Records at Northgate Hospital falsified, inquest told
Three members of staff at a mental health trust have been sacked after falsifying observation records on the night a patient died, it has emerged. An inquest jury found the practices at Northgate Hospital in Great Yarmouth were "encouraged" by managers. Norfolk Coroner's Court recorded an open verdict into the...
BBC
Man dies in hospital two days after being hit by car in Edinburgh
A 37-year-old man has died in hospital two days after being hit by a car near the Sheriffhall Roundabout in Edinburgh. Joseph Wakeley was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the accident on Millerhill Road at about 09:00 on Thursday. He died on Saturday afternoon. The family of...
BBC
Stockport blood bike stolen while volunteer on shift
A motorbike used to transport donated blood and medicine for the NHS has been stolen while it was in use. The so-called blood bike was taken from outside a home on Houldsworths Street in Reddish, Stockport, in the early hours of Friday. It was later found badly damaged, leaving Manchester...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Wildfire warnings as firefighters battle numerous blazes in the West
Fire services across the West have been battling a number of blazes in the last few days as temperatures have risen. In the latest incident, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to flames off Hall Lane, Horton in south Gloucestershire on Monday. They said a combine harvester and...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne surprise appearance headlines Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony
Legendary Birmingham rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful Commonwealth Games in fabulous fashion. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath received a rapturous ovation from the 30,000 capacity crowd at the Alexander Stadium as they provided a fitting climax to a star-studded closing ceremony.
Comments / 0