Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness

Read on whyy.org
Barefoot Momma
3d ago
this is a great idea, hopefully the individual that come to these communities also participate in programs to improve their situation, get mental health support or substance abuse treatment.
Reply(4)
5
onefootinthegrave
2d ago
That's a good step in the right direction. Biggest hurdles people face trying to get back on their feet is transportation to work and childcare. Now to work out a way to transport the group of people to work that don't have a vehicle. They could get them jobs at the same place or they would have to wake up early to get everyone to work on time even tho some would have to sit thier awhile untill thier shift.
Reply(3)
2
Related
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware middle-of-the-pack in child well-being survey
Children in Delaware and in the U.S. are in the midst of a mental health crisis, according to a new study which tracks the well-being of kids in the United States. "We were having problems with this before COVID hit, but since COVID, it has only gotten worse," Janice Barlow, Director of Kids Count in Delaware, told WDEL News.
WDEL 1150AM
Instituting a reunification plan for Delaware schools
During the month of August the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) is holding two-day seminars in each county, promoting the "Standard Reunification Method" for use in Delaware public and charter schools during an emergency. "Many people construe that with active shooting situations but it could also be bomb threats, it...
WTOP
Where DC-area pandemic homebuyers pushed prices up too much
The pandemic had a lot of Americans looking to get out of cities, for more space and for remote work, including in the Washington region. And some further-out exurbs and rural areas saw prices rise more quickly than ever before. The Maryland and Delaware beach communities have seen sales slow...
townandtourist.com
12 Best Family-Friendly Beaches in Delaware (With Fun Activities)
Delaware has a lot to offer! From family-friendly beaches to beautiful sunrises, you’re sure to find the perfect place to play in the waves and bask in the sun. Nestled along the northeastern coast of America, this state has soft sand, fun boardwalks, lavish vacation rentals, and more. Many Delaware beaches are listed in the top ten beach vacation spots in America many times over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Turn The Towns Teal campaign in Lewes starts Sept. 2
The City of Lewes is participating for the seventh year in a national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its symptoms. For Turn The Towns Teal, volunteers will tie ribbons to the light poles in the Lewes historic business district from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2.
Freedom Award to honor MBNA, innovation winner
The Pete du Pont Freedom Award this year for the first time will honor a company rather than a person: MBNA, the former Delaware banking and credit card powerhouse sold to Bank of America. It also will honor one of three companies as the Reinventing Delaware winner: Delaware Creative Economy, DWS Drone School and TRIC Robotics. The three were chosen ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
Cape Gazette
Search for partial liver intensifies for Lewes man
Travelers heading southbound on Route 1 over the Nassau bridge will see an unusual billboard in the beach area – one calling for help in saving a young man’s life. Located on the northbound side near Delaware Beach Storage Center, the billboard references Lewes man Matt Barry, 21, who needs a partial liver transplant.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's rental vacancy rate drops to 2.6 percent, underscoring severity of housing shortage
New US Census Bureau data reveals that Delaware’s rental vacancy rate is the third lowest in the country – a metric that housing and planning agencies say underscores the scale of the state’s housing shortage. Delaware’s vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2022 stood at 2.6...
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is finally upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
Delaware Valley experts, residents call ‘forever chemical’ health screening recommendations a ‘bold step’
Exposure to the toxic “forever chemicals” known as PFAS has been linked to decreased infant and fetal growth, high cholesterol, an increased risk of kidney cancer, and a weakened immune system. So, tests that measure PFAS levels in blood should be offered to anyone likely to have a...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – August 7, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Sussex GOP condemns ‘racist’ mailer sent by conservative group McGuiness pushes back after DE Dems endorse primary opponent A tale of two bills: Paid leave and pot Culture Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater Winterthur offers $2 admission to SNAP members Sign ... Read More
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Animal shelters win big in 2022 Bond Bill
If anyone ever needed proof that state legislators are animal lovers, they needn’t look any further than this year’s Bond Bill. The $1.4 billion spending package — the largest in history — includes a record amount of money for the state’s largest animal shelters. Faithful Friends Animal Society, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Delaware SPCA each received $1 million, while First ... Read More
WMDT.com
ACLU to represent Delaware resident for censorship of vanity license plate
MILTON, Del. – The ACLU of Delaware has announced that it is representing a Delawarean who was censored for a vanity license plate. Kari Lynn Overington’s vanity license plate, “FCANCER” was recently recalled by the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles. Her lawsuit is currently pending in the Federal District Court of Delaware and challenges the Delaware DMV’s decision as censorship of her First Amendment rights to speech and expression.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
delawaretoday.com
Drift Offers Fresh, Local Seafood in Rehoboth Beach
A dream team of restaurateurs brings the new eatery to Rehoboth, with a focus on fresh seafood paired perfectly with wines and cocktails. When Drift, the eagerly awaited newcomer on the Culinary Coast, opens on Wednesday, Aug. 10, guests will recognize some familiar faces. To start, the Rehoboth restaurant is...
Lancaster Farming
Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope
Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
WMDT.com
Doulas in Delaware host second annual training of Black Doulas
DELAWARE- Do Care Doula Foundation, Inc. is aiming to decrease Black birth disparities with the help of their second annual training of Black Doulas. The Executive Director, Erica Allen, said this idea came after the increased need for Doula support in the First State. Through the non-profit, they have a team of community Doulas, Central Delaware Community Doula Program, which provide support to Black birthing people. With this second event they will host, it will provide training to more Doulas, allowing them to serve the demand they are seeing.
The Dispatch
Cottage Court Site Plan Approved For Route 611
SNOW HILL– The Worcester County Planning Commission approved a site plan for a rental cottage development in West Ocean City. Last Thursday, the commission voted 5-0 to approve the site plan for a 52-unit rental cottage development. The project will be located on Route 611. “This is a cottage...
wmar2news
Maryland State Fair Advance Tickets
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM,Md — As the summer brings itself to an end, the fun continues. Starting Thursday August 25th, the Maryland State Fair will be open for all to attend. This year the fair will add 9 extra days to its stay. The regular time for the fair will come to an end Sunday August 28th. Guest however will have the opportunity to visit the fair a few more times after the beginning of September.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 11