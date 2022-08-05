Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy

Read on www.bbc.com
Carmen Wagner
3d ago
Cats are great.Petting a cat will lower your blood pressure in a short time. It works..I am a heart patient with 50% heart function. If I get stressed,my blood pressure go up and I can have trouble breathing. My cat seems to know.Will jump on my lap and lay there demanding to be petted. He will gently grab my arm. 5 min later..all is back to calm. .....Kudos to Chicken and all the other " help" kitties.
Joan McComber
3d ago
This is so true. One of my granddaughters has Asperger's which is high on the autism spectrum. Her cats help her cope a lot, and are great companions to her.
Tammy Lemmon
3d ago
cat's also help people that had a stroke like myself. my Lily is my companion. I love her as much as I love my kid's and grandbabies
