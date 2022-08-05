ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Chicken the cat scoops national award for helping autistic boy

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 20

Carmen Wagner
3d ago

Cats are great.Petting a cat will lower your blood pressure in a short time. It works..I am a heart patient with 50% heart function. If I get stressed,my blood pressure go up and I can have trouble breathing. My cat seems to know.Will jump on my lap and lay there demanding to be petted. He will gently grab my arm. 5 min later..all is back to calm. .....Kudos to Chicken and all the other " help" kitties.

Reply(3)
24
Joan McComber
3d ago

This is so true. One of my granddaughters has Asperger's which is high on the autism spectrum. Her cats help her cope a lot, and are great companions to her.

Reply
14
Tammy Lemmon
3d ago

cat's also help people that had a stroke like myself. my Lily is my companion. I love her as much as I love my kid's and grandbabies

Reply
15
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats Protection#National Cat Day#Autistic#Uk#Furr#England Lioness#Chicken
lovemeow.com

Stray Kitten is So Excited to Be in a House that She Starts 'Supervising' Everyone

A stray kitten was so excited to be in a house that she started "supervising" everyone. A tiny kitten was found wandering outside all alone in a residential area in Montreal, Canada. She was barely five weeks old without a mother and siblings in sight. A Good Samaritan spotted the kitten and noticed how hungry she was for food and attention.
PETS
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
dailyphew.com

“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
ALABAMA STATE
dailyphew.com

Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter

Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
PETS
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
RELATIONSHIPS
natureworldnews.com

Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas

After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
HOUSTON, TX
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy