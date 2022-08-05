Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks

Read on www.wytv.com
68th Lawrence County Fair to take place Aug. 15-20
HICKORY TWP. − The 68th annual Lawrence County Fair will be held Aug. 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, Dynamo Dog canine show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on Aug. 15, balloon art, hula hoopers, and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunon’s Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tigers Show, and helicopter rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday through Saturday.
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
WYTV.com
Work begins on big South Ave. project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Civil War reenactment comes to Roaring Run Trail
The Roaring Run Watershed Association will host what they believe is the area’s first Civil War reenactment Aug. 13 and 14 at the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township. The program, “A Walk Through History,” will feature Civil War reenactment stations along the first half-mile of the trail from the Canal Road trailhead to the rustic-covered bridge.
WYTV.com
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday. Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at …. Fornelli died last week after serving...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all
Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Part of Old Freeport Road in O'Hara to close through November for bridge work
A short bridge that sits near the post office along Old Freeport Road in O’Hara is scheduled to close for up to three months Aug. 22 for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured away from the 1300 block of Old Freeport Road while work on Squaw Run Bridge No. 7 is underway, Allegheny County Public Works announced.
Destination PA: Allegheny Portage Site
GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It takes a few hours to get from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But back in the 1800s, it was a days-long ordeal using mainly canals, except for the portion over the Allegheny Mountains between Hollidaysburg and Johnstown. That required a railroad system to haul up the inclines. This centuries-old railroad system […]
butlerradio.com
Local WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
A local WWII veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday in very special ways. Monday (Aug. 8th) is Navy veteran, John Stauffer’s, birthday. The Butler County Commissioners issued a proclamation that today is John Stauffer Day. In addition, the American Legion Riders will hold a ride and pass by Mr. Stauffer to help celebrate.
WYTV.com
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
WYTV.com
Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday. It’s the club’s first social fundraiser since COVID. The event featured six wineries and local food vendors. Proceeds will go to help the Rotary’s projects in the community —...
WYTV.com
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
CBS News
Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the recent flooding in parts of the area, local volunteer organizations have been out in full force, assisting humans and pets alike. One of those organizations, the County Animal Response Team took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the word about what's needed to assist those impacted by the disasters.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims
The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WYTV.com
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants
Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
WYTV.com
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
WYTV.com
Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County one of 3 Western Pa. counties to grow in population
While its population growth was relatively small, Butler County was one of only three counties in Western Pennsylvania to see an increase between April 2020 and July 2021. Butler County saw a net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021, or an increase of 0.3 percent, according to the most recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
