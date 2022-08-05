ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks

By Liz Lehman
WYTV.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ellwood City Ledger

68th Lawrence County Fair to take place Aug. 15-20

HICKORY TWP. − The 68th annual Lawrence County Fair will be held Aug. 15-20 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds at 464 Midway Road. Daily entertainment during the week will include carnival rides and food, farm/barn animals, Dynamo Dog canine show, Hitchin Post Pony Rides, with free rides on Aug. 15, balloon art, hula hoopers, and more by Dragonfly Balloons, Brunon’s Blazak’s Royal Bengal Tigers Show, and helicopter rides by Spiker Helicopter Wednesday through Saturday.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition

Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Work begins on big South Ave. project

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
BOARDMAN, OH
butlerradio.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wampum, PA
County
Lawrence County, PA
Wampum, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lawrence County, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Civil War reenactment comes to Roaring Run Trail

The Roaring Run Watershed Association will host what they believe is the area’s first Civil War reenactment Aug. 13 and 14 at the Roaring Run Trail in Kiski Township. The program, “A Walk Through History,” will feature Civil War reenactment stations along the first half-mile of the trail from the Canal Road trailhead to the rustic-covered bridge.
APOLLO, PA
WYTV.com

Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday. Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at …. Fornelli died last week after serving...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Response to Penn Township boy's need shows hope for us all

Sometimes it can seem as though the worst is happening all around us all the time. Inflation, high gas prices, rising turnpike tolls are bad enough. Then there are the really ugly political divisions, especially in a midterm election year. War in Ukraine. Gun deaths. Violent crime. Whether you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

Destination PA: Allegheny Portage Site

GALLITZIN, CAMBRIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It takes a few hours to get from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. But back in the 1800s, it was a days-long ordeal using mainly canals, except for the portion over the Allegheny Mountains between Hollidaysburg and Johnstown. That required a railroad system to haul up the inclines. This centuries-old railroad system […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Local WWII Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday

A local WWII veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday in very special ways. Monday (Aug. 8th) is Navy veteran, John Stauffer’s, birthday. The Butler County Commissioners issued a proclamation that today is John Stauffer Day. In addition, the American Legion Riders will hold a ride and pass by Mr. Stauffer to help celebrate.
BUTLER, PA
WYTV.com

Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley always opens its heart when disaster strikes. The latest effort follows the devasting flooding in Kentucky. Two local American Legions are teaming up to help the victims. Ernest Thomas digs through the donations already received at American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana. It’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Wine gala raises funds for new Canfield gazebo

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rotary Club of Canfield hosted a Wine Gala on the Green on Sunday. It’s the club’s first social fundraiser since COVID. The event featured six wineries and local food vendors. Proceeds will go to help the Rotary’s projects in the community —...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WYTV.com

Child vaccine clinic in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WARREN, OH
CBS News

Pet supplies, monetary donations being accepted for flooding victims

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Following the recent flooding in parts of the area, local volunteer organizations have been out in full force, assisting humans and pets alike. One of those organizations, the County Animal Response Team took to Facebook over the weekend to spread the word about what's needed to assist those impacted by the disasters.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Emergency shelter offered, donations sought for Westmoreland flooding victims

The Red Cross is teaming up with the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg to offer shelter for those displaced by flash flooding Friday night in Westmoreland County. Meanwhile, donated items and money to help flooding victims in Unity Township, Latrobe and Derry — among the hardest-hit areas — are being collected by Lloydsville Volunteer Fire Department, which helped residents with evacuation and shelter Friday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties weigh options with election funding grants

Pennsylvania counties could see substantial financial relief this fall with money newly allocated by state lawmakers to help pay to run elections. State lawmakers last month approved a $45 million program to finance elections in Pennsylvania. Counties have until Aug. 15 to apply for grants that will be based on the number of registered voters.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Butler County one of 3 Western Pa. counties to grow in population

While its population growth was relatively small, Butler County was one of only three counties in Western Pennsylvania to see an increase between April 2020 and July 2021. Butler County saw a net population growth of 510 people from April 2020 to July 2021, or an increase of 0.3 percent, according to the most recent data by the U.S. Census Bureau.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy