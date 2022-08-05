North tree planting project hoped to absorb 600,000 tonnes of CO2

Read on www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Fire in 300 tonnes of waste tackled at Elstow recycling plant
Dozens of firefighters tackled a blaze involving about 300 tonnes of rubbish at a recycling plant. Eight crews were called to the fire at the Elstow plant in Bedfordshire on Saturday morning. It was one of a number of incidents that stretched the county's fire service, including several field fires,...
BBC
Sizewell C nuclear plant campaigners challenge approval
Campaigners against the Sizewell C nuclear power station have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to legally challenge his decision to give the scheme the go-ahead. The £20bn project for the Suffolk coast was given government approval in July. However, the decision was against the advice of the Planning...
BBC
Borstal: Pollution fears over unlicensed waste dumping
Allegations that large quantities of waste are being dumped on land within the Kent Downs area of outstanding natural beauty are being investigated. Residents living near land at Wouldham Road in Borstal say a steady stream of large lorries have been seen arriving at the site, without a licence. Local...
BBC
Significant water scarcity warning issued for Fife
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued a significant water scarcity alert in mid and north Fife. The warning is likely to mean licences allowing farmers to pump water from rivers onto crops could be suspended. It is understood that the Scottish government will need to approve any suspensions. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
Huge haul of half a tonne of cocaine worth £40million is found hidden in banana boxes aboard a Colombia boat in London
A Colombian cocaine shipment hidden inside banana boxes - and worth a staggering £40million - has been intercepted at a port on the River Thames. Hapless smugglers had attempted to disguise hundreds of slabs of the white powder as an innocent fruit delivery between the cocaine capital of the world and the Netherlands.
BBC
Liberal Democrats call for scrapping of energy price cap rise
The Lib Dems have called for October's expected energy price cap rise to be scrapped, with the cost covered by a windfall tax on energy company profits. Experts expect the energy price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge their customers in England, Scotland and Wales - to hit £3,615.
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
scitechdaily.com
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Leeds: Victorian chimney to be reduced in height amid safety fears
A chimney at an old mill in Leeds is to be reduced in height amid fears the top could fall and kill a passer-by. The chimney, at Stonebridge Mills in Farnley, is more than 150 years old and is viewed "as a significant local landmark", according to campaigners. The Grade...
U.K.・
Backyard hens' eggs contain 40 times more lead on average than shop eggs, research finds
There’s nothing like the fresh eggs from your own hens, the more than 400,000 Australians who keep backyard chooks will tell you. Unfortunately, it’s often not just freshness and flavour that set their eggs apart from those in the shops. Our newly published research found backyard hens’ eggs contain, on average, more than 40 times the lead levels of commercially produced eggs. Almost one in two hens in our Sydney study had significant lead levels in their blood. Similarly, about half the eggs analysed contained lead at levels that may pose a health concern for consumers. Even low levels of...
BBC
RSPB wants urgent probe into crab deaths off north-east coast
A conservation charity wants an "urgent investigation" into the ongoing deaths of thousands of shellfish and other marine life off the North East coast. The RSPB also called on the government to halt dredging of the Tees estuary until "full scientific analysis" could rule it out as a contributory factor.
The world’s first turbine with recyclable blades is now operational
Conventional wind turbine blades end up in landfills after their time is up. Siemens Gamesa's technology can put turbine components back into the circular economy. The company plans to manufacture all turbine blades using this technology by 2040. The world's first wind turbine with a fully recyclable blade has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
3 reasons concrete doesn’t live up to its environmental claims
Up to 8% of all global anthropogenic human-made emissions are due to just one material—cement. And our use of it is rising. The cement and concrete industry is encouraging this use, for example, by claiming that using concrete will reduce the “whole life” carbon emissions from buildings.
Voices: As Britain gets drier, we don’t talk about how much water nuclear power uses
In the middle of one of the worst droughts in British history, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Tory Energy Secretary, has just authorised the consumption of over 20 billion litres of water by a new nuclear plant.A British person would have to turn off all their taps for 385,000 years to save that much water. To make matters worse, the new Sizewell C power plant will be located in East Anglia, one of the driest parts of Britain.It is no wonder therefore that today a legal challenge to the government’s decision was launched by the campaign group Together Against Sizewell C (TASC).Kwarteng...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
Nuclear power’s biggest problem could have a small solution
In 2015 the fusion reactor at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory got a spherical upgrade for an energy-efficiency boost. Some physicists think this sort of design might be the future of the field. US Department of EnergyMost fusion experiments take place in giant doughnut-shaped reactors. Physicists want to test a smaller peanut-like one instead.
‘Change is coming’: Meet the Englishman prepping for climate apocalypse in an old German barracks
Ben Green doesn’t have to worry that Vladimir Putin might cut off Europe’s gas this winter, fret about a seasonal revival of Covid-19, or panic about a looming global food crisis. Green weaned himself off gas when he purchased the five-hectare (12-acre) grounds of a derelict East German...
BBC
Bennerley Viaduct marks its restoration year
Celebrations will mark a Victorian railway bridge's restoration after more than five decades of dereliction. Bennerley Viaduct, which runs between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, was in disrepair since 1968, and was the only UK structure on the 2020 World Monuments Watch list. Repair works cost £1.7m, with £560,000 coming from the...
BBC
Cost of living: Withernsea residents penniless and 'struggling to live'
Teachers and nurses in an East Yorkshire seaside resort are among those struggling to feed their families, a charity has said. Jayne Nendick, who has worked at The Shores Centre in Withernsea for 17 years, described the current situation as "a hidden pandemic". The charity aims to help people manage...
One Green Planet
The UN Warns Two Largest Water Reservoirs in United States ‘Dangerously Low’
The United Nations has warned that the two largest water reservoirs in the United States are down to “dangerously low levels” due to the impacts of climate change. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the State’s largest reservoirs, have become so low that they are on the verge of reaching “dead pool status,” which is the point at which the water levels drop so low that the downstream flow halts. When the reservoirs do not have this flow, things like hydroelectric power can’t work, which threatens the electricity supply for millions of people in the region, according to the UN.
Comments / 0