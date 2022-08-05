North tree planting project hoped to absorb 600,000 tonnes of CO2

In the middle of one of the worst droughts in British history, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Tory Energy Secretary, has just authorised the consumption of over 20 billion litres of water by a new nuclear plant.A British person would have to turn off all their taps for 385,000 years to save that much water. To make matters worse, the new Sizewell C power plant will be located in East Anglia, one of the driest parts of Britain.It is no wonder therefore that today a legal challenge to the government’s decision was launched by the campaign group Together Against Sizewell C (TASC).Kwarteng...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO