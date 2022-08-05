Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 adds new Game Pass Widget
Microsoft has today rolled out its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25174 to the Dev Channel enabling developers and those interested a preview at what you can expect to be coming to the Windows operating system in the near future. The latest release includes the introduction of the new Game Pass Widget together with a wealth of enhancements, tweaks and fixes.
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
OnePlus unveils OxygenOS 13
As well to the new OnePlus 10T smartphone, OnePlus also revealed their new mobile OS, OxygenOS 13 and this will bring a wide range of new features to their smartphones. The video below gives us an idea about the design and some of the features in the next major release of the OnePlus mobile OS.
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Raspberry Pi GPS HAT supports GPS, BDS, and QZSS
If you are interested in using a Raspberry Pi to monitor GPS locations you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website by GitLab this week providing an introduction to tracking location using a Raspberry Pi GPS HAT. The project has been classified as a beginner skill level build and supports Multi-GNSS systems including GPS, BDS, and QZSS.
HiBy RS2 Darwin R2R based portable digital audio player
The HiBy RS2 player is a new portable digital audio player based on Darwin Audio Architecture and equipped with the R2R Resistor Ladder Network DAC Array which is now available to preorder priced at $479. HiBy has featured an FPGA clock system with precise dual crystal oscillators on the RS2. The RS2 uses 45.158mHz/49.152mHz clocks to reduce phase noise and jitter.
Acceley adjustable angle laptop stand
Acceley is a new robust and highly engineered aluminum adjustable angle laptop stand enabling users to set their laptop at the perfect angle and height on their desk. Featuring strong load-bearing construction, heat dissipation and minimalist design the laptop stand is now available to back via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges...
OWC Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD
OWC has this week introduced its new Envoy Pro FX Thunderbolt portable external SSD drive offering storage up to 4 TB in size. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems the portable drive is Bus-powered and requires no AC adapter and features a heat-dissipating charcoal gray aluminum housing that is IP67 rated.
LG TVs get new webOS Home Screen and more
LG has announced that it is adding a range of new features to its LG TVs and its webOS UI, this includes a new Life’s Good Hub, deeper mobile integration, and more. The LG TVs now come with a new webOS Home Screen which is designed to make it easier to navigate all of the content on offer.
OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphone launched
OnePlus is launching a new smartphone today, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE and the handset will come with a 6.56-inch LCD display. The display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device...
Plugable 240W USB-C power and charge monitor with OLED display
Plugable has recently launched its new USB-C voltage and amperage meter for high power devices offering the ability to monitor power and charging up to 240W. The third generation USBC-VAMETER3 USB-C adapter is now available to purchase priced at jest $29.95 or £35.95 and provides a compact display showing Voltage, Current, Wattage and Current Flow Direction.
Maono PD400X content creators XLR USB microphone
The Maono PD400X is equipped with a dynamic capsule and dual mode USB XLR connection as well as, cardioid polar pattern, ultrawide frequency response and this program will using the companion app software. Launched by Kickstarter campaign is already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 250 backers with still 25 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $149 or £124 (depending on current exchange rates).
How to check Apple AirPods battery life
Apple first launched its wireless earbuds in its first generation back in December 2016 and is expected to launch its fourth generation series sometime later this year towards the end of 2022. The unique Apple wireless earbuds are equipped with the Apple H1 system on a chip, first used in the 2019 AirPods and later rolled out to a selection of Beats headphones, AirPods Pro, MAx and AirPods.
