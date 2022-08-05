Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, killed in BJ’s parking lot backpack robbery

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot by a younger teen Thursday night during a struggle over the victim’s backpack in the parking lot of a BJ’s Wholesale Club, according to authorities.

The alleged assailant, 18-year-old Edino Tzul, tried to steal victim Dereck Chen’s bag outside the wholesale store on Shore Parkway near Bay 38th Street just before 10:15 p.m., officials said.

When Chen, of Bensonhurst, attempted to take back his bag, Tzul allegedly shot the victim in the face and shoulder, authorities said.

First responders rushed Chen to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Tzul was taken into custody behind the store shortly after the shooting, and a firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Tzul, who is from Brooklyn, was charged with murder, robbery criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Tzul also allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint at the same scene, police said.

BJ’s Wholesale Club released a statement about the shooting, calling it a “terrible tragedy.”

“BJ’s Wholesale Club joins our Bath Beach community in mourning the loss of the victim and denouncing violence of any kind. The safety and security of our BJ’s members, team members and community is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities and security experts to ensure the safest environment,” the company said.

