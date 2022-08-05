Lyme Road housing community session discusses transportation, parking

Read on www.thedartmouth.com
Dartmouth
David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover
Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony. David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College. Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.
Dartmouth alumnus in town for commencement dead after being found injured on rocky embankment
HANOVER, N.H. — A man was pronounced dead Sunday after he was found severely injured on a rocky embankment under a bridge in Hanover. Officials said Dartmouth College alumnus David Gallagher, 24, was in town with his family for the Class of 2020 commencement. Emergency services were called at...
WCAX
