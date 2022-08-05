Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
Massive Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 leak suggests it could beat the Apple Watch 8
Samsung’s second big launch of 2022 is just around the corner, with the company holding an event on August 10 at which we’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 line – and those watches are shaping up to be real highlights of the show.
Amazon brings back one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22+ deals ever
With your Prime Day 2022 memories still relatively fresh in your mind, we can totally understand if you wouldn't expect to see Amazon offer any decent deals on popular gadgets in the near future. But surprise, surprise, one of the very best phones out there is already deeply discounted... yet...
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
Broken Your Samsung Galaxy Screen? You Can Now Repair It (and Other Things) Yourself
Samsung and iFixit have teamed up to launch a self-repair program that will enable you to order the parts and tools needed to fix your Samsung Galaxy phone at home. The program has begun in the US, enabling you to repair your screen, back cover, and charging port, with more options on their way soon.
Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
When in doubt, use the cable and charger that came with the device. Buy good quality cables from name brands such as Anker. If any cable starts to get overly warm or displays any issues, stop using it!. USB-C seems to have become the default for both charging and data...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Rumors: Faster Charger, Updated Design
Samsung's next Unpacked event on Aug. 10 could bring us the successor to the Galaxy Watch 4. A rumored Galaxy Watch 5 may be on its way, and with it the newest version of the Wear OS software that Samsung and Google created together. But if the rumors are turn...
Mojo84 transparent programmable mechanical keyboard
Mojo84 is a new 75% mechanical keyboard launched by Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1500 backers with still three days remaining on its campaign. The keyboard builds on the company’s previous successful campaign and now features brand new black keycaps, upgraded gasket mount and custom switches. The design team kept all your favorites from the Mojo68, including the transparent case design, hot-swappable options and the KBTOOLS App. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $179 or £148 (depending on current exchange rates).
Deals: Save 88% on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Ultiself Biohacker Routine Planner App: Lifetime Subscription is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $19. Ultiself is a user-friendly, actionable app that uses...
Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs
It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Edge 2.5D wireless touchscreen 4K portable display
The Edge 2.5D touchscreen 4K portable display supports a wide variety of different platforms including PC and Mac and offers a wireless touchscreen solution which its creators say has “no latency at all“. To learn more check out the video below. Launched by Kickstarter this month the monitor offers 10 point touchscreen interaction and features a wealth of connectivity including HDMI and USB-C. Enabling you to connect it to a wide variety of different devices such as games consoles, phones, tablets, mini PCs and more.
How to record calls on your Samsung Galaxy phone
We previously showed you how to record a call on an iPhone and Android Phone, and now we will show you how to record calls on a SamsungGalaxy phone. This guide is designed to help you record calls on your Samsung Galaxy device, this is a handy feature and can be used to easily make notes of meetings and calls.
OnePlus 10T launches with a big focus on speed, OxygenOS 13 coming 'later this year'
OnePlus has wrapped up its launch event for the new 10T phone. The phone will begin preorders on September 1 with a retail date for all buyers set for September 29.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: How to watch and what to expect
Samsung's August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is this week, and here's what we expect to see at the event.
Rumor | Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will land with a "realistic" price and design scheme
5G Android Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Xiaomi is rumored to keep 2022's flagship smartphone refresh season as foldable as possible with a second-gen release with internal specs of a considerable, if not outright significant, bump upwards compared to the original Mi Mix Fold. However, if the OEM's fans were still hoping for a design re-think that might address some of that foldable's potential real-world shortcomings, the latest leaks are no comfort in this regard.
Sea of Thieves Season Seven update lets you buy your own ship
Microsoft and the games development team at Rare have this week announce the release of the new Sea of Thieves Season Seven content which is now available to those with access to Xbox Game Pass and across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The latest update now allows you to purchase your own ships, name them, and set sail as a Captain, “enjoying new perks while unlocking further customization options and trinkets to showcase your exploits.”
LG Ultra Tab Android tablet gets official
LG has announced the launch of a new Android tablet, the LG Ultra Tab and the device is launching in the company’s home country of South Korea. The new LG Ultra Tab comes with a 10.35 inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate.
Glorious GMMK Numpad programmable wireless number pad
PC gaming hardware manufacturer Glorious has this week announced the upcoming launch of its new GMMK Numpad offering a wireless number pad or mechanical Macropad equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 LE wireless connectivity. The handy number pad keyboard is fully customisable and allows you to quickly set up macros to access a wide variety of different applications and commands.
Deals: Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The Freemake Complete Video Conversion Suite Lifetime License is available in our deals store for just $19.99. Trying to compile a video library and sick of having...
