England move up to fourth from eighth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores First His First Ever Bicycle Kick Goal
Lionel Messi has scored his first ever bicycle kick goal during PSG’s dominant performance tonight in Ligue 1 and you can see the clip of the goal here.
Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul
England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
NBC Sports
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year
Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
SkySports
Man Utd looked better with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United looked better when Cristiano Ronaldo came on, although the forward could not inspire his side to a point against Brighton. There had been plenty of pre-match speculation as to whether Ronaldo would be in Ten Hag's first Premier League XI despite a series of run-ins throughout the summer.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Eilish McColgan to carry Scotland flag at closing ceremony
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Birmingham 2022 gold medallist Eilish McColgan will carry the Scotland flag at Monday's Commonwealth...
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022
Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total: 176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and...
SkySports
Wyndham Championship: Joohyung Kim claims maiden PGA Tour title after threatening '59 round'
Kim, who quadruple-bogeyed his opening hole of the tournament on Thursday, went into the final round two strokes off the pace but pulled clear of the field by playing an eight-hole stretch in eight under on his way to a brilliant nine-under 61. The 20-year-old ended the week on 20...
SkySports
Premier League
Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
SkySports
AIG Women's Open: Ashleigh Buhai defeats In Gee Chun in play-off at Muirfield to win maiden major
The South African took a five-shot lead into the final day at Muirfield and remained three ahead until a triple-bogey at the par-four 15th dropped her level with three-time major winner In Gee Chun. Chun closed a one-under 70 and set the clubhouse target at 10 under, as Buhai saved...
SkySports
Man Utd consider move for Lazio midfielder and long-standing target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are considering a move to finally sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they attempt to rescue what has become a frustrating transfer window. Chelsea could find out this week if they have a realistic chance of signing Pierre-Emerick...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-3 Sunderland: Black Cats edge five-goal thriller at Ashton Gate
Everton loanee Ellis Simms marked his debut with two goals as Sunderland gained their first three-point haul since returning to the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-2 win at Bristol City. The striker netted inside four minutes, firing low past Dan Bentley from 20 yards after Ross Stewart had won...
SkySports
Man Utd keen on PSV winger Cody Gakpo and Liverpool want Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag 'appreciates' PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, who is also linked to Arsenal and Leeds. Liverpool are keen on a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, with either Roberto Firmino or Naby...
Athletics-Jackson, Bromell claim victories in Silesia Diamond League
CHORZOW, Poland, Aug 6 (Reuters) - World champion Shericka Jackson continued her brilliant season by winning the women's 200 metres event at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in Poland on Saturday as Trayvon Bromell beat fellow American Marvin Bracy for the men's 100m title.
SkySports
Dundee United 0-1 Livingston: Cristian Montano fires visitors to narrow victory at Tannadice
Livingston secured their win of the Scottish Premiership season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Dundee United at Tannadice. Cristian Montano scored the only goal of the game - his first for the club - early in the second half. It was a disappointing defeat for the home side, who...
SkySports
Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win
Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SkySports
Cazoo Open: Callum Shinkwin claims second DP World Tour title with impressive win at Celtic Manor
Shinkwin came through a final-round tussle with playing partners Julien Guerrier and Connor Syme to mix six birdies with five bogeys and post a one-under 70, seeing him end the week on 12 under. The world No 304's closest challenge came from Syme, who carded a three-under 68, while Guerrier...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
