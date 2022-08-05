ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England move up to fourth from eighth in world rankings after Euro 2022 triumph

SkySports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Independent

Team England boss Mark England hails ‘exceptional Games’ after record medal haul

England’s record-breaking performance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bodes well for a medal push at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time, according to the team’s chef de mission Mark England.Team England eclipsed their previous total medal tally by two, finishing with 176, while their final gold tally of 57 was just one short of their record set in Glasgow in 2014.And if things couldn't get better, we've have officially overtaken our total medal tally for Glasgow, with 1⃣7⃣6⃣🥇🥈🥉 for Birmingham 2022.A new record for our most medals won EVER 🤯#BringitHome|#Birmingham22— Team England (@TeamEngland) August 8, 2022“This has been an...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world’s fastest 100m this year

Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce followed her unprecedented fifth world championship in the 100m by running the world’s fastest time this year at a Diamond League meet in Poland on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mom, clocked 10.66 seconds, one hundredth faster than she ran to win the world title in Oregon...
SPORTS
The Independent

England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
SPORTS
The Independent

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total:  176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and...
SPORTS
SkySports

Premier League

Fulham vs Liverpool. Premier League. A Mitrovic (32'32nd minute, 72'72nd minute pen)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 2-1 Cardiff City: Shane Long and Tom Ince earn Royals comeback win

Goals from Shane Long and Tom Ince saw Reading come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory at Cardiff. Callum O'Dowda gave the home side the lead early on with a well-directed header but Long, making his first Royals start for 11 years, equalised from the penalty spot before the break.
SOCCER

