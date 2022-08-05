Letters: Mega corporations hurt consumers; Memory of a legend

Mega corporations hurt consumers

We are seeing a problem of high inflation, high costs of gas and food, that has more than eaten away the recent wage increases that have happened. While the Russian Ukraine war has increased the price of gas and oil it is not even half of the explanation for the price rise is these commodities. There is a pent up demand for goods and a somewhat limited supply especially as China has shut down much of it exports due to COVID restrictions, but even this doesn’t explain the rise in food prices. There are mega corporations in oil, in food distribution and in other areas that have been behaving in monopolistic ways, they are raising prices under the guise of inflation. In fact the current corporate profitability is at the highest seen in 70 years! They are taking advantage of all consumers to line their pockets. Over half of the rise in prices is due to price gouging. But you are not hearing this from corporate or even conservative media, because its not the message they want to send. They want a different narrative, one that blames Biden and the Democrats. Because they want a different president, a Republican one along with legislative members in both state and national positions. We need a tax on windfall profits, and some reasonable control limits on price gouging. But in the long term we need to break up many of these mega corporations so we can reintroduce market based competition once again.

Cherished memory of a legend

Doug Keith, State College

When I read of the recent passing of legendary basketball star and human rights activist, Bill Russell, it prompted a cherished memory of when I met him many years ago. At the time, I was advising student government at Albright College and Russell was scheduled to be a speaker the following day. To accommodate rigorous study schedules, the council did not convene until 10 p.m.

Russell wandered into our meeting and I immediately rose to greet him. He asked about the purpose of the group and if they would mind if he just observed. The senators quickly consented and the legend sat with me in the back of the room. As I recall, he didn’t say a word, just periodically stroked his goatee.

When the meeting concluded, I told him the custom was now to eat pizza and shoot pool and asked if he would like to join us. Without hesitation, he asked who can say no to pizza and pool? I think it was the first time I heard what became his trademark cackle laugh.

Of the articles I have read on his career, the one that I think revealed the most about his character was by Jay King (The Athletic, July 31). King reports that Russell felt embarrassed by the prospect of a statue of him and didn’t grant permission until the Celtics agreed to help fund a mentoring program he supported. Sounds like the same guy I met, although famous and revered, who hung out with a bunch of college kids and their adviser at Albright College.

His view on statues should inform conversations that come up from time-to-time in this community on a statue. Russell quipped: “Two things about statues. First, they remind me of tombstones. And second, they’re something for pigeons to crap on.”

Arnold Tilden, State College