State College, PA

Lederer Park has walking trails, an arboretum and more. Ready to explore?

By Andrea Murrell
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

ClearWater Conservancy’s Centred Outdoors program invites the public to participate in guided activities at Lederer Park in State College on Sunday, Aug. 7 and Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Lederer Park is one of three connected areas that make up approximately 85 acres of natural space nestled amid bustling State College. Lederer Park, Walnut Springs Park and Thompson Woods Preserve all provide scenic open spaces for residents while supporting the health of local streams and ecosystems. Additionally the 62-acre nature preserve Millbrook Marsh Nature Center sits across the street from these areas with wetlands and vital habitat that support many varieties of mammals, fish, birds, amphibians and plants. Together, these natural places cover an area roughly 20 acres larger than Hersheypark.

Lederer Park has plenty of leisurely walking trails with an impressive display of a variety trees throughout the park and its James Evans Oak Arboretum. Centred Outdoors guides will lead one-mile nature walks at the park with a specific focus on the arboretum this Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 6 p.m. On Sunday between 1-4 p.m., participants can take part in a nature card-making activity offered by Jana Marie Foundation. For Wednesday’s guided walk, Karen Cherinka, CRNP weight management, and Nina Campbell, stroke and sepsis coordinator with Mount Nittany Health, will also be present to discuss different health topics and answer questions.

Lederer Park is near downtown State College and Penn State’s campus where there are plenty of ways to extend your day before and after your guided walk. On campus you can find inspiration in art and nature and learn more about the natural world at one or more of the unique museums open to the public at no cost, including the Palmer Museum of Art , the Frost Entomological Museum , and the Earth and Mineral Sciences Museum & Art Gallery . Each museum is within walking distance of the Berkey Creamery and a short drive from The Arboretum at Penn State . From campus or the park, you can head downtown to visit the many shops and eateries while enjoying the outdoor public art found around almost every corner of town.

All Centred Outdoors events are free and open to the public. If planning a visit to the museums on campus or a downtown destination, familiarize yourself with hours and days of operation as well as parking information, as they do vary. Visit www.centredoutdoors.org to view full event details, safety and planning tips, and the entire 2022 schedule.

Planning to attend?

Dates: Sunday, Aug. 7: Guided hikes at 1 and 3 p.m. with a Centred Outdoors guide; Nature card-making activity lead by Jana Marie Foundation between 1 and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Guided hike at 6 p.m. with a Centred Outdoors guide; Health experts from Mount Nittany Health will be present to offer information and resources

Address: Lederer Park, 1101 University Drive, State College, PA

Parking: There is ample parking at this destination, though carpooling is always encouraged.

Difficulty: This is an easy 1-mile guided nature walk along gravel paths and some wooded trails.

Pets: Pets on a leash are welcome.

What to bring and how to prepare:

  • A refillable water bottle

  • Sun protection including a hat and sunscreen

  • Long pants and high socks for tick and insect bite prevention

  • Picnic or snack to enjoy at the picnic areas throughout the park

  • If planning to visit a destination on campus or downtown, confirm hours of operation and parking information prior to leaving home.

Andrea Murrell is ClearWater Conservancy’s strategic communications coordinator.

State College, PA
