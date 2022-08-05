ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Director Tom Hardiman on Buzzy Locarno Hairytale ‘Medusa Deluxe’

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqHjR_0h5q6Loo00

Click here to read the full article.

Tom Hardiman becomes a director to track with “Medusa Deluxe,” a deliciously dark murder mystery set in the competitive hairdressing competition which is about to bow at Locarno.

MUBI holds the rights to U.K./Ireland, France, Latin America, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey, India and Southeast Asia. The film was developed and financed by the BFI and BBC Film.

“I really care about hairdressing, it’s something I am really passionate about,” admits Hardiman, who “picked up their language” over time.

“When they talk about Russian weaves [in the film], that came from a hairdresser in Peckham. A lot of them say: ‘I am a hairdresser first, counsellor second.’ It’s a unique territory, but there is an acting side to it too. They listen to someone’s problems and then bitch about them around the corner.”

Hardiman, who tells the story of a broken community which finds its way back through their shared passion, worked with celebrity hairstylist Eugene Souleiman on the film’s elaborate hairdos.

“He lets you peek behind the curtain, which is why I approached him – so many hairstyles are shown mid-style in the film,” he says, comparing Souleiman’s work to “modern sculpture.”

“There is this cathartic moment at one point, two people genuinely caring about each other, and you have this hairstyle with a boat on the top. It’s utterly ridiculous,” he notes.

“To care about almost anything, including film, is absurd and it’s funny. I just really value people who are passionate to the point of obsession.”

Envisioning a character-led drama in the vein of Altman and Linklater, Hardiman decided to eavesdrop on his cast in “places of vulnerability,” in dingy rooms and dark corridors – far away from the glamour and glitz. Never really focusing on the actual investigation, even though the unexpected tragedy constantly looms over everyone’s hair-sprayed head.

“Something happens when you have a policeman coming. It changes the atmosphere. I prefer people who just fade into the background. Security guards or, yes, hairdressers, who are much more interesting than they give themselves credit for.”

While he wanted his feature debut to feel authentic and touching, it sizzles with humorous exchanges and mentions of “cheeky chignons.”

“My first short film was about carpets and my second about lazy eyes. I just like comedy,” he laughs.

“Hair is culturally important; it’s about how you want to present yourself to the world. But there is also the backroom gossip, the fun side of it. When I look at Altman or Loach, or even [Sean Baker’s] ‘Tangerine’ more recently, I honestly believe that in their darkest moments, people still crack a joke. Genuine realism needs humor.”

Shot by acclaimed cinematographer Robbie Ryan, nominated for an Academy Award for “The Favourite” and granted Camerimage’s prestigious Golden Frog for “C’mon C’mon,” “Medusa” might surprise the audience with the duo’s visual choices.

“I used to babysit my nieces and they were happy to watch a YouTuber walking around their flat for a solid hour. I felt there was something there that felt unique,” says Hardiman.

“We wanted this film to feel joyful, obviously, but we wanted it to feel now. There is a reason why we shot digitally. Robbie has a gift – you really ‘feel’ a person properly through his images. When I would look at him during the shoot, I could just see him smiling. We both set out to do the same thing: To bring love and enjoyment into people’s lives.”

Currently working on a new film about finance, diving into the world of economists and financial academics, Hardiman will stay close to his “obsessive” interests for now, he states.

“Once you get drawn into something, that level of passion is really interesting. It drives you to do crazy things. Trying to unravel why people are pushed to that point is the basis for storytelling.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Star Nikola Djuricko to Host Serbian Edition of ‘Hollywood Game Night’ – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. FORMAT “Stranger Things” star Nikola Djuricko has been tapped to present the Serbian edition of NBCUniversal Formats’ entertainment series “Hollywood Game Night.” This is the 24th international edition of the series, joining adaptations in the U.K., France, Greece, Hungary and Thailand, among others. The show pairs celebrities with contestants as they compete in a variety of party games. The U.S. original was created by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and fronted by Jane Lynch. The Serbian version will be known locally as “Holivudiranje” and is a co-production between TV Una and NBCUniversal Formats, which...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cannes Best Actor Winner Shahab Hosseini to Star in Mitra Tabrizian’s ‘The Far Mountains’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Shahab Hosseini, a Cannes best actor winner in 2016 for his layered, complex performance in Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning “The Salesman,” is attached to star in “The Far Mountains,” from Mitra Tabrizian. A nuanced coming-of-age tale with an allegorical undertow, “The Far Mountains” marks Tabrizian’s follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut feature “Gholam,” also starring Hosseini and selected by The Guardian/Observer’s Mark Kermode as Film of the Week on its release.  “Gholam” was theatrically released in the U.K. and major VOD platforms internationally.  “Gholam” producer Zadoc Nava at London-based Stray Dog Films will be introducing “The...
MOVIES
Variety

Andy Serkis Set as Showrunner and Director on Marie Tussaud Series ‘Madame!,’ Newen Connect Boards Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” actor Andy Serkis is set to showrun and direct “Madame!,” an epic period series about the life of Marie Tussaud, the visionary French artist known for her wax sculptures and the world-famous museum Madame Tussauds. Newen Connect, the distribution arm of TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios, has signed a deal with Imaginarium Productions, the company founded by Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, to co-develop and distribute the series which Serkis created. Cavendish will produce alongside Marie Guillaumond at Felicita Films. The compelling series will shed light on this ruthless yet pioneering business woman who built...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

Click here to read the full article. The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned. The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film. The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Tom Hardiman
Variety

‘Thirteen Lives’: How Hints of a Thai Folk Melody Subtly Informed Benjamin Wallfisch’s Score

Click here to read the full article. Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has a vast amount of experience scoring films, from “Hidden Figures” and “Blade Runner 2049” to “It” and “The Invisible Man.” Yet nothing had quite prepared him to score “Thirteen Lives,” the true story of the rescue of a dozen boys and their coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand in 2018. “It turned out to be one of the hardest scores I’ve ever worked on,” Wallfisch says. “Everything you thought might work, just didn’t work.” Plus, COVID restrictions prevented him from traveling to Thailand to research the music. So...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Olivia Newton-John Remembered by Hollywood: ‘We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Lynch, Antonio Banderas, Lea Salonga, Gabrielle Union, George Takei and more have posted tributes to “Grease” star and singer Olivia Newton-John, who died on Monday at 73 years old. In addition to John Travolta, who shared a heartfelt post about his “Grease” co-star on Instagram, other actors, directors and members of Hollywood took to social media to remember Newton-John’s career. On Monday, Newton-John’s husband announced that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California…surrounded by family and friends,” adding that she was “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medusa#Film Star#Bfi#Bbc Film#Russian
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Car Crash in West Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. Heche is now in stable condition, according to a statement from her representatives. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” reads the statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo Join Action-Comedy ‘Clean-Up Crew’ — Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of “Clean-Up Crew,” an action-comedy from Yale Entertainment. Directed by Jon Keeyes, “Clean-Up Crew” focuses on a crime scene clean-up team that discovers a cash-filled briefcase at a crime sight. The discovery pits them into battle with a crime boss, hitman and corrupt government agents searching for the cash. Meyers and Leo play the heads of the clean-up crew, while Banderas plays the crime boss looking for the briefcase. The film shot in Ireland, and recently wrapped production. Matthew Rogers wrote the script...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
MOVIES
Variety

Barack and Michelle Obama Make Surprise Appearance at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival for Netflix Doc ‘Descendant’

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off Friday with great pomp and circumstance — and a few bars of “Hail to the Chief” — as Barack and Michelle Obama made a special appearance for the opening night screening of Netflix documentary “Descendant.” When Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary in January, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground signed on to present the feature alongside the streamer and Participant. The documentary, which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision at Sundance, is set to launch on...
MOVIES
Variety

Sony Pictures Television-Backed Independent Film Trust Launches Second U.S.-U.K. Co-Production Diversity Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Independent Film Trust (IFT) has launched its second transatlantic “Creative Corridor” co-production initiative to increase screenwriter diversity in film and television. The Creative Corridor program will unite seven U.S. writers of color and seven U.K. writers of color to explore collaboration across both territories. As well as networking, the program will give participants the opportunity to practise pitching, attend masterclasses with industry leaders and develop their commercial expertise. 2021’s Creative Corridor program saw 90% of the projects considered for further development by major entities and 4 writers gain agency representation. The second iteration of the program,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

15 Best International Film Schools of 2022

Australian Film, Television and Radio School Australia’s preeminent screen arts and broadcast school benefits from a beautiful setting in one of the most pleasant parts of Sydney, as well as a wealth of industry lecturers and connections to the country’s working film and TV world. Notable alumni include last year’s Oscar best director nominee Jane Campion (Power of the Dog) and Black Widow filmmaker Cate Shortland, in addition to a slew of past Oscar nominees and winners in technical categories, like David White (sound editing for Mad Max: Fury Road), Andrew Lesnie (cinematography for The Lord of the Rings) and Tony...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy