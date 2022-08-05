Body of missing boater recovered from Potomac River in DC, police say

Read on wjla.com
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Cardboard Boats Set Sail in Reston's Unique CompetitionSuzanne ZurnReston, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 injured, 4 in custody after Prince George's carjacking pursuit ends in DC bus crash
WASHINGTON (7News) — Five people were injured and four juveniles were taken into custody Sunday after a Maryland pursuit led to a crash involving a Circulator Bus and sedan in Southeast D.C., according to police. The pursuit began after Prince George's County officers spotted a vehicle that had been...
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 shootings in hour's span in Prince George's County: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person is dead and two others were injured after three reports of separate shooting incidents in Prince George's County on Sunday, according to police. In the first incident, officers were called to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a report of...
1 teenager rescued, firefighter injured after 3-story SE DC fire
WASHINGTON (7News) — A teenaged boy was rescued from a three-story duplex fire in Southeast on Sunday, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. As soon as crews arrived, they quickly pulled the teenager out of the home and began life-saving measures. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Fire breaks out on second floor of SE DC apartment building Saturday night
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A fire broke out Saturday night on the second floor of a Southeast D.C. apartment building. The blaze took place in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street SE at a two-story apartment building. D.C. Fire crews got the flames under control shortly upon arrival and it was quickly extinguished.
Falling light fixture noise mistaken for gunshots at Tysons Corner Mall, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police cleared Tysons Corner Center Sunday afternoon after a report of gunshots fired inside the mall. Fairfax County police officers responded to a call at 2:49 p.m. for reports of gunshots fired but officers said they found no evidence of a shooting and the mall was reopened.
13-year-old DC girl goes missing from Northeast Washington, MPD asking for help
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — MPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Northwest Washington. Police say Zarah Jones was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street, Northwest on Friday around 8:18 p.m. Jones is described as Black with a medium brown...
Police arrest 18-year-old for 27 burglary, property destruction offenses in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An18-year-old man from Suitland, Md. was charged Wednesday in connection to 27 burglary and property destruction incidents in Washington, D.C. Police are withholding the identity of the man because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged offenses, which took place in January and March of 2022.
WATCH: Roads flooded in Prince George's County as heavy rain, storms roll through
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (7News) — A Flash Flood Warning is issued in Prince George's County until 7 p.m. as heavy rain and storms impact the area. SkyTrak7 was at the scene of high water in the Riverdale Park, Md. area Monday afternoon and spotted several cars struggling to get through the floods.
Funeral service for daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader held Monday
WASHINGTON (7News) — The funeral service for the daughters of Washington Hebrew Congregation leader, Lewis Wiener is taking place on Monday at the Washington Hebrew Congregation located on 3935 Macomb Street Northwest, according to the synagogue's website. The service is being held via live stream. Click here for more...
Several beagles rescued from breeding facility up for adoption in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Several of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia, are looking for a forever home. A few of them are up for adoption in Alexandria. The beagles arrived at the Lucky Dog Animal Rescue last week and are looking for families....
'Old man bandit,' convicted bank robber of 45+ years, arrested in Md. for new robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — A 67-year-old Frederick, Md. man has been arrested and charged with several bank robberies in the metro area. Steven Gregory Gass, dubbed the “old man bandit,” has an extensive history of bank robberies, spanning 45-years, and was arrested on Thursday, July 14, after attempting to rob a Wells Fargo Bank on North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, police said.
Md. man charged for threatening family with arson, pouring gas inside living room: police
BOONSBORO, Md. (7News) — A Maryland man is facing charges after he threatened arson and poured gasoline in the living room of his home, police said. Investigators arrested Bruce W. Lovins, 52, of Washington County, Thursday evening after the Boonsboro Police Department initially investigated a domestic disturbance. Just before...
2 men arrested in Md. for suspected string of McDonald's drive-through armed robberies
Montgomery County, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged two men in connection to the armed robbery of a Kensington, Md. McDonald's. Police also believe this wasn't their first rodeo. 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, are accused of stealing...
More beagles rescued from breeding facility heading to Fairfax County Animal Shelter
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A few of the 4,000 rescued beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Va. are going to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter (FCAS). The animal shelter said they are welcoming 16 beagles into their facility Monday afternoon. FCAS expects to receive more beagles in the coming months.
Amtrak train stuck in Maryland, passengers stranded after lightning disables signal system
BALTIMORE, Md. — A passenger train was stranded north of Baltimore late Friday night after the Amtrak signal system was knocked out at Union Station. Virginia Railway Express said a lightning strike was the cause of the issue. Passengers aboard the Northeast Regional Amtrak train tell 7News that the...
DC apartment residents: Management has ignored persistent water damage issue for 10+ years
WASHINGTON (7News) — Residents in one Northeast D.C. apartment complex have dealt with a cascade of water damage following this week's heavy rain storms. Neighbors at the Lotus Square apartments told 7News they always see water rush through vents, ceilings, and walls into their homes every time it rains.
WWII Tuskegee Airman celebrates centenary birthday Monday; family asks for cards, emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — A World War II Tuskegee Airman celebrated a big milestone Monday as he turned 100 years old. His family is hoping you might help mark his centenary birthday with a bit of fanfare. Lt. John Curry and his wife are longtime residents of the District in...
A cancer free celebration! 5-year-old Sophie Manning enjoys Commanders training camp
ASHBURN/7NEWS — It was a special day on Monday at Washington Commanders training camp in Ashburn, Va. As part of her Make-A-Wish wish, the football team hosted 5-year-old Sophie Manning, who has been battling leukemia for two years and just finished her chemotherapy treatments last month. 7News Sports Anchor...
First Look: Capital One Center, Capital One Hall and The Watermark Hotel in Tysons, VA
Capital One Center is a 25 acre mixed-use development in the heart of Tysons, VA. Anchored by the headquarters of Capital One, Washington DC's hometown bank, and home to its over 10,000 associates in the region, Capital One Center is quickly transforming the skyline and the cultural landscape of Fairfax County. When fully built-out, this 6 million sq ft development will be a vibrant arts & entertainment destination.
Elrich claims victory, Blair calls for recount in Montgomery County executive race
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — In the latest vote count, incumbent Marc Elrich holds the slimmest of leads over challenger David Blair in the Democratic primary race for Montgomery County executive. Based on an announcement from the Montgomery County Board of Elections, Elrich's slim lead could potentially be enough....
