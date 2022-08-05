RDU On the Rise: Best barbecue | Beating the heat | Cooling housing market

Read on www.newsobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The most expensive home for sale now in Burlington, North Carolina is essentially a castle that is close to 18,000 square feet in size. Yep! It’s that big. If it was in California this place would probably be selling for tens of millions of dollars, so it is a bargain for the mega rich. It’s listed as contingent so it may go off the market very soon. Check it out in this video tour.
My 5 Favorite Restaurants On (And Near) Topsail Island North Carolina
One of my favorite places to visit this time of year is Topsail Island. I’m lucky enough to have a free place to stay so I make the trip a few times a year these days. That combined with the fact that my friend who I often visit is involved in the local music scene. Following her around to shows has given me a chance to try many restaurants and bars in the Topsail Island area. I just got back from a quick weekend trip out there. So I wanted to share some of my favorite restaurants and eats on Topsail Island. One is just off the island but a new place I tried that I had to shout out!
3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina
There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina
STACKER – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
VinFast Secures Land at TIP Site for Chatham Manufacturing Facility
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
Raleigh’s #BlackDollarNC launches ‘No Fee ‘Til 2023’ campaign to cover costs for its members
RALEIGH — A few months ago, I was asked by a reporter for this feature: “What can the community at large do to help Black businesses in the Triangle?”. I’ve been racking my brain trying to figure out what to do since. Today, we see these scary...
Where To Celebrate ‘National Fried Chicken And Waffle Day’ In North Carolina
It’s an odd food combination that somehow works. I’m talking about chicken and waffles, which has its roots in 1600s Pennsylvania Dutch cooking. However, in those days the dish was made with stewed chicken. The fried chicken version emerged later in the South and became popular in the soul food kitchens of Harlem in the 1930s and ’40s.
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
Walden: Should NC offer economic incentives to land corporate investment?
RALEIGH – North Carolina recently received some outstanding economic news. Our state was named “America’s Top State for Business” by a major national media organization, CNBC. This is, indeed, a high honor, and it wasn’t even the only similar such accolade the state landed that week,...
Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
Good news from CVG: American offers nonstop to Raleigh-Durham; Delta relaunches Paris service
American Airlines is announcing new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). The new flight to Raleigh will operate daily beginning January 10, 2023 (CVG’s 76th anniversary). American will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12 First Class and 64 Economy seating (images and Broll). Tickets are now available for purchase at aa.com.
The Top Things to see and do in North Carolina
Though I’ll be sharing a huge variety of activities for you to enjoy in my beautiful state, I am an outdoor lover, so I’ll start with one of the best budget-friendly and family-friendly activities you can enjoy anywhere in North Carolina – our state parks! This year, NC State Parks has continued its NC 100 mile challenge where the goal is to log 100 miles of outdoor activity over the course of the year.
Raleigh hosting gun buyback event in August
The City of Raleigh will launch a gun buyback program on Saturday, Aug. 20. Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin shared the news with WRAL on Monday after a successful event in Durham, where nearly 300 firearms, including 10 military-style weapons, were turned in. "Our chief has done a great job of...
Perspective | North Carolina’s schools are in crisis. We must adequately fund them
“We don’t have any teacher applicants for our vacancies,” said two superintendents from rural North Carolina public school districts. Think about that. If they do not find qualified replacements or come up with alternative solutions, students will arrive on the first day of school Aug. 29 in classrooms without teachers.
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
