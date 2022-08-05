ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

In Jo Koy’s ‘Easter Sunday,’ Filipino Americans finally get their chance to shine on the big screen

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Elle

Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard

Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
EDGARTOWN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Broadway, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
TVLine

Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Reveals Her 'Sassier' New Look for Revival

Click here to read the full article. Criminal Minds fans will experience a “sassier, no filters” version of Emily Prentiss when the procedural returns for its upcoming Paramount+ revival — and it all starts with the hair. Franchise vet Paget Brewster on Monday tweeted a photo from her first day in hair and makeup for the highly anticipated revival, and her sneak peek came with an important message. “Oh, hi Guys !! … I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss,” Brewster wrote. “And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”   Brewster, whose Criminal Minds...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Break My Soul’ Becomes Beyoncé’s First Solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 Years

Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has been no stranger to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but in recent years, that’s been via  featured appearances on songs co-fronted by Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran. But she’s returned to reign over the chart as a solo artist with “Break My Soul,” which ascends to the No. 1 position after having first hit the Hot 100 six weeks ago. It reaches that pinnacle in the same chart week that sees her “Renaissance” album debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. The last time Beyoncé stood...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy