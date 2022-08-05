ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

When will a third COVID booster shot be available — and who can get it?

By Josh Shaffer
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wE1ZO_0h5q5NY300

As COVID-19 stubbornly hangs around , vaccinations continue to be an important tool in fighting the contagious BA.5 variant — and a new round of boosters should be available within the next two months, said Dr. David Weber, distinguished professor of medicine at UNC-Chapel Hill.

That means a second booster could be had by those under 50, and a third booster — or fifth shot overall — for those 50 and over, Weber said.

Weber recommends the booster shots in all cases, and those with compromised immune systems should not wait.

”I don’t want to minimize COVID,” he said, noting 400 deaths a day nationwide. “Even though things are more back to normal.”

Both Durham and Orange counties are ranked as high-risk for infection — Wake slightly less at middle-risk — and the CDC stresses that boosters can both beef up the body’s defense and restore protection that may be wearing out.

To date, North Carolina has given more than 3.8 million booster doses statewide.

Of the state’s population, 59% of all residents have received at least one booster dose, while that number rises to 63% for people 18 and older and 88% for people 65 and older.

Current CDC booster recommendations

▪ If you are 5 or older: The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends everyone get a first booster shot after the original two- vaccine series is complete.

▪ If you are 50 or older: The CDC recommends a second booster shot.

▪ If you are 12 or older AND immunocompromised: The CDC also thinks a second booster would be prudent.

Information on how and when to get vaccinated and/or boosted can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

Comments / 2

Related
thecharlottepost.com

Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina

Student vaccination urged ahead of return to school across North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reminding parents that vaccinating students against preventable disease is important to their health ahead of the start of school. It’s time again for children to get shots for school....
EDUCATION
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
kunm.org

Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.

New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Health
Durham County, NC
Health
Orange County, NC
Coronavirus
County
Orange County, NC
County
Durham County, NC
Orange County, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Durham County, NC
Coronavirus
power98fm.com

New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina

Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
HEALTH
WNCT

More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People in two-thirds of North Carolina’s counties should wear masks indoors, according to the newest federal COVID-19 map. A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the second consecutive week, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Cdc#Covid19#General Health#Unc Chapel Hill#Orange
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
ARCHDALE, NC
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Hospitals Recognized as ‘Best Hospitals’

Texas Health is a leader in the North Texas healthcare market, according to an annual report by U.S. News & World Report. Three Texas Health Resources hospitals made it into the 33rd annual 2022-2023 Best Hospitals report. These included Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas ranked third; Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth, ranked fifth; and Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth, ranked eighth.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkml.com

This North Carolina City Has More Bugs than Most Everywhere Else

Let the raging debate on the best barbecue cities in America begin, and yes North Carolina cities are in the discussion!. But first, can we agree that nothing is better than a big old plate of bar-b-que (or BBQ, or barbecue, or whatever 50 other ways you want to spell it)? And if you will permit, I personally think we in North Carolina have, by far, the best Que in the country.
INTERNET
spectrumlocalnews.com

Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
424
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy