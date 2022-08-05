EXPLAINER: What will it take to get Brittney Griner home?

Read on thegrio.com
Related
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe, possiblyconnected to a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Trump's removal of official presidential records to the Florida resort.
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home ‘raided’ as FBI executes search warrant – live
Former US president described the incident as ‘an unannounced raid’ but did not specify what was taken
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0