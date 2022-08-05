Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial

Read on www.cleveland.com
John Warner
3d ago
it also needs to be expanded to those 65 and older who only want an ID card not a license
Sheila Rosario - Howie
2d ago
Wouldn't want my abusive estranged husband standing in line to get his fraudulent driver's license stating his eyes are brown when it's obvious by his picture, and in person, that his eyes are a bright blue, renewed, oh wait, what does it matter? BMV renews it anyways. There are other circumstances that make it suspect as well, but I'll leave it at that.
richlandsource.com
Regulators’ foot-dragging on public records hides the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Documents produced at the end of July shed light on Sam Randazzo’s role at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. But more documents before and after his tenure still haven’t been produced. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
Amid patchwork of abortion enforcement in Ohio, advocates turn up the heat on local prosecutors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans who control the Ohio legislature promise a near total abortion ban is coming to the state, though enforcement of it will be mostly left to city and county prosecutors – many of whom have already pledged not to pursue abortion crimes. This is creating...
Activists pressure Ohio prosecutors not to litigate against abortion crimes: Capitol Letter
State of play: Abortion rights advocates are pressuring Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack to share whether he plans to prosecute people for breaking Ohio’s abortion laws, which are expected to get stricter in coming months. Many other Democratic county prosecutors have pledged not to prioritize abortion crimes, calling them unjust. If successful, the abortion rights groups plan to take their playbook to other liberal communities in Ohio, such as Dayton and Toledo. Ohio is becoming a patchwork of differing abortion restricting, with some cities creating abortion funds for out-of-state travel and limiting resources from being used on abortion investigations, Laura Hancock reports.
Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan differ on electric-vehicle incentives in Democratic spending bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Unsurprisingly, Ohio’s two major U.S. Senate candidates are at odds when it comes to the Democratic spending bill the U.S. Senate narrowly passed on Sunday. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had no problem defending the bill’s 15% minimum corporate tax rate, which Republicans are describing in...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Lima News
Judge scolds Ohio House Bill 6 defendant for posting witness’s social security card and driver’s license online
COLUMBUS — A federal judge has admonished a former lobbyist accused in the Ohio House Bill 6 corruption case for using his website to publish the personal information of a key witness in the case, including unredacted copies of his driver’s license and Social Security card. In a...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans Ohio stop stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in potential 2024 preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered a top potential Republican presidential contender in 2024, is planning a stop in Ohio later this month to stump for J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee for this year’s Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. DeSantis and Vance are scheduled to appear...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces grant funding for local law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A selection of enforcement agencies across Ohio, including several in Northeast Ohio, will receive a fresh sum of grant funding from the state government, Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday. Altogether, 16 local and state law enforcement agencies will be awarded a total of $5.7 million,...
Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
Ohio casinos, racinos take in $207 million in gambling revenue in July
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos took in $206.7 million in gambling revenue in July, just short of a record they set in 2021, but well ahead of pre-pandemic figures. Combined, the 11 facilities’ revenue was 2% short of the $211.2 million during July 2021. But revenue...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
thegardeningdad.com
10 BEST Ohio Landscaping Plants (2022 Guide)
Finding the Best Ohio Landscaping Plants was harder than I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to maintain. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Ohio Landscaping Plants!. This ultimate guide will give...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow...
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes in Ohio
A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been convicted on dozens of felony charges.
ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter
Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
travelinspiredliving.com
50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)
What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
