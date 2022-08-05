ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Allowing online renewal of Ohio driver licenses a laudable effort toward customer service: Editorial

By Editorial board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cleveland.com

Comments / 11

John Warner
3d ago

it also needs to be expanded to those 65 and older who only want an ID card not a license

Reply(6)
6
Sheila Rosario - Howie
2d ago

Wouldn't want my abusive estranged husband standing in line to get his fraudulent driver's license stating his eyes are brown when it's obvious by his picture, and in person, that his eyes are a bright blue, renewed, oh wait, what does it matter? BMV renews it anyways. There are other circumstances that make it suspect as well, but I'll leave it at that.

Reply
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Activists pressure Ohio prosecutors not to litigate against abortion crimes: Capitol Letter

State of play: Abortion rights advocates are pressuring Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack to share whether he plans to prosecute people for breaking Ohio’s abortion laws, which are expected to get stricter in coming months. Many other Democratic county prosecutors have pledged not to prioritize abortion crimes, calling them unjust. If successful, the abortion rights groups plan to take their playbook to other liberal communities in Ohio, such as Dayton and Toledo. Ohio is becoming a patchwork of differing abortion restricting, with some cities creating abortion funds for out-of-state travel and limiting resources from being used on abortion investigations, Laura Hancock reports.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WDTN

Experts warn don’t blow your budget during Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s Sale Tax Holiday is underway with some people lining up outside of stores Friday before they opened. It is a chance for families to check off items on their back-to-school shopping list while getting a little tax break. Shon Anderson, the Chief Wealth Strategist at Anderson Financial Strategies in Dayton, […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driver Licenses#Ohioans#Bmv
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Ohio Landscaping Plants (2022 Guide)

Finding the Best Ohio Landscaping Plants was harder than I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to maintain. That’s why I created a list of the 10 Best Ohio Landscaping Plants!. This ultimate guide will give...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
OHIO STATE
travelinspiredliving.com

50+ Incredible Things to do in Ohio in September (2022)

What is there to do in September in Ohio? Festivals, festivals, and yes, more festivals! We’ve gathered a list of some of our favorite events, from the Ohio Renaissance Faire to the Ohio Sternwheel Festival to the popular Prairie Peddler. We think there’s something for everyone, so grab your calendar and your favorite beverage and take a look at our list of things to do in Ohio in September and plan a fall full of fun!
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy