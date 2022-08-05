Yungblud releases fierce new song ‘The Emperor’ from upcoming deluxe bundle

Read on www.nme.com
Beyoncé joins forces with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé has come through with yet another remix of ‘Break My Soul’, this time linking up with Madonna for a take on the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’. Clocking in at almost six minutes long, the track leans heavily into...
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
The BBC’s first Gaming Prom is now available on iPlayer
The BBC Proms’ first gaming-themed programme, ‘Gaming Prom – From 8-bit to Infinity‘, is now available for fans to listen to online. Last Monday (August 1), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra played a set of gaming’s most iconic scores, with the programme ranging from 1980s retro game soundtracks to some that were released in the last few years.
‘Break My Soul’ Becomes Beyoncé’s First Solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 14 Years
Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé has been no stranger to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but in recent years, that’s been via featured appearances on songs co-fronted by Megan Thee Stallion and Ed Sheeran. But she’s returned to reign over the chart as a solo artist with “Break My Soul,” which ascends to the No. 1 position after having first hit the Hot 100 six weeks ago. It reaches that pinnacle in the same chart week that sees her “Renaissance” album debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. The last time Beyoncé stood...
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
Jewel’s tour bus caught on fire this week: “How about this bullshit?”
Jewel revealed that her tour bus caught on fire earlier this week, however nobody was harmed as the blaze occurred during one of her off days. The ‘Foolish Games’ singer updated fans on the incident in a video shared to her TikTok account, where she explained that her bus caught fire while it was parked at a hotel, and it was quickly attended to by the fire department.
Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ with a full band
FELIP, also known as Ken from Filipino pop group SB19, recently performed live renditions of his solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in a full band arrangement. Captured by SUPERIOR SON and released on YouTube on 4 August, the performance features FELIP performing the tracks with his live band, which consist of guitarist Kris Malana, drummer Ken Umahon, keyboardist Ryan Girado, and bassist Sam de Leon. Watch the intimate performance below:
NCT 127 will return with a new album in September
NCT 127 are currently preparing to make a comeback with a brand-new album next month. Earlier today (August 8), Sports Chosun reported that the boyband are preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album some time in September. The news outlet also claimed that NCT 127 are in the midst of filming a music video for the upcoming release, and that the album was in its “final stages”.
BLACKPINK celebrate their sixth anniversary: “This year will be another big year for us”
The members of BLACKPINK have taken to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary since their debut. On August 8, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK each shared Instagram posts celebrating the quartet’s sixth year since their debut. The quartet launched in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.
Pop music and 'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dead at age 73
Aug 8 (Reuters) - British-Born Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday at the age of 73, according to a post on her Instagram account. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the social media post said.
Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter
Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75
Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
YouTube to host an interactive stream with ‘Among Us’, ‘Fall Guys’ and more
YouTube has announced a new show called YouTube: Game On airing later this month, and it will be a live experience that lets viewers interact with the games and creators on stream. Announced today (August 8), YouTube: Game on “is a live experience that lets you interact with your favourite...
Mogwai replace King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard at All Points East
Mogwai have replaced King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard for this year’s All Points East. View the updated line up below. The Scottish band will join The National on August 26 at Victoria Park along with Perfume Genius, Lucy Dacus, Kurt Vile and more. The announcement of King Gizzard...
BLACKPINK confirm release date for new single ‘Pink Venom’
BLACKPINK have revealed the title and release date for their next single, confirming it’ll arrive before the K-pop powerhouse’s second full-length effort drops next month. In a new teaser shared to social media, the girl group confirmed that the track, ‘Pink Venom’, will be released next Friday (August 19). Fans have also been given the option to pre-save it on Spotify or Apple Music – you can do so here.
K-pop rookies Billlie to release new mini-album in late August
K-pop girl group Billlie will be making a comeback later this month with their third mini-album ‘the Billage of perception : chapter two’. On August 8, Mystic Story announced that the seven-member act would return in late August with their third mini-album, titled ‘the Billage of perception : chapter two’.
Does ‘MultiVersus’ have local multiplayer?
MultiVersus is the latest party brawler to burst out of the gate, bringing together fighters from WB franchises for the ultimate multiversal showdown. You’ll be able to play as the likes of Batman, Harley Quinn and Superman, as well as characters from Steven Universe, Game of Thrones and more. Each has their own moveset and signature style, meaning each battle feel different, as unique matchups battle it out to win.
KOKOROKO: “If we don’t play this music, then a piece of our culture is lost”
Bongo-centric percussion, semi-improvisational production and psychedelic grooves were all central tenets of the Afrobeat and highlife genres that took West Africa by storm in the latter half of the 20th century. Now, London-based KOKOROKO are reinvigorating these pioneering sounds for a whole new generation of listeners. The eight-piece, whose band...
See footage from Phoebe Bridgers’ secret acoustic show in California
Before kicking off the North American leg of her ‘Reunion’ tour in San Francisco, Phoebe Bridgers detoured through Sonoma County to perform an intimate and unplugged – and most notably, unannounced – gig for less than 100 curious fans. The free show – which took place...
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
