ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

5 ways you can help free space and save lives at an animal shelter

By Ilana Arougheti
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

Want to help your local animal shelter reduce its intake and euthanasia numbers?

Here are a few suggestions.

Do your homework before adopting a pet

Adopting a shelter animal can save two lives: your new pet and the animal that can take its space. Sometimes, though, new pets don’t match your lifestyle as well as planned.

To reduce the chances of re-surrender, it’s important to choose an animal that matches your energy level and free time.

Be prepared to pay for long-term care, including grooming, vet checkups and medical emergencies.

Consider how your pet’s needs may change. A puppy may grow really large and need more space. An older dog might ignore new commands, while a younger dog may struggle with bladder control.

Shelters try to learn an animal’s personality. In Durham, online adoption listings are color-coded by general demeanor.

Stray animals have unknown histories, though. Consider bringing your whole household when meeting a potential pet, including children and existing pets.

Register as a pet foster parent

If you’re looking to help shelters take in more animals, consider fostering one.

Adult cats and medium-size adolescent dogs especially need foster homes right now, according to the Animal Protection Society of Durham.

Foster animals may also need to gain weight or practice socializing. Be prepared to foster for up to 10 weeks.

Most counties require foster parents to be 18 and live somewhere that allows pets. Any other pets in the house must be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, plus foster parents must have room to isolate new animals for at least 10 days.

Some shelters or rescues may look at your insurance coverage or do a home visit. Most require you to live within driving range of the shelter.

Take in a pet for a short stay with a ‘sleepover’ program

Some shelters and rescues maintain short-term foster programs, lasting a few nights or a weekend.

These are ideal if you love animals but can’t care for one permanently said Molly Goldston, executive director of Saving Grace Animals for Adoption in Wake Forest.

They can also act as a trial run. At the SPCA of Wake County, potential adopters can sign up for 5-day “sleepovers” for dogs older than 1 year, and week-long “sleepovers” for cats.

Interacting with rescue animals outside the shelter brings out their true personalities, said Goldston, which will help find their ideal owners.

Saving Grace runs short-term host programs on weekends, and APS of Durham allows sleepovers as short as one night if you’re registered with the shelter as a dog walker.

Help spread the word for those looking to rehome a pet

When a pet needs a new home, finding one outside of the shelter system can save resources and space for stray animals.

It also gives you more insight into your new pet. Many shelters will change an animal’s name or close its records after it is surrendered.

Orange County residents can list their pet on Rehome OC . Sites like Adopt-A-Pet and Petfinder are also popular nationwide, and Facebook can be an adoption hub.

The Humane Society also recommends talking to your vet and putting up fliers.

Even if you do surrender your pet to a shelter, scheduling an appointment a few weeks out and trying to rehome it in the meantime can help staff better prepare for your animal’s arrival.

Get your pet spayed or neutered

Spaying or neutering your pet is voluntary in North Carolina, but it saves money on pet licensing fees.

Plus, higher spay/neuter rates lead to fewer unwanted pets, which reduces crowding in shelters and ultimately lowers euthanasia rates.

Spaying or neutering your pet can also help it live longer, the Spay-Neuter Assistance Program of North Carolina reports.

Some county animal shelters offer free or discounted spay/neuter services or run their own clinics. Some counties are served by veterinarians with low-cost programs, and some are served by mobile spay-neuter units from SNAP NC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Almost 5,000 people attended first N.C. Pet Expo

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first ever North Carolina Pet Expo wrapped up on Sunday. The two-day event was held this weekend at the state fairgrounds in Raleigh, and organizers say it was a success. What You Need To Know. The first ever N.C. Pet Expo was held Saturday and...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the Rescue: Meet Whiskers

He's a three-year-old Tabby cat. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say he's a sweet boy who loves to receive pets. He also enjoys playing with his toys. They say Whiskers is FeLV positive, which measn he can only be with other FeLV positive cats or alone. FeLV doesn't impact dogs or people.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, NC
County
Wake County, NC
City
Durham, NC
Wake County, NC
Pets & Animals
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Pets & Animals
Orange County, NC
Lifestyle
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
jocoreport.com

Quick Reaction Saves Life

LILLINGTON – A dinner with friends at The Sports Zone in Lillington became a near nightmare with a happy ending for an unidentified victim and an Erwin woman who saved her life. Connor Stephenson, a photographer, realtor and martial arts enthusiast who lives in Erwin was out with several...
LILLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Pepper

Meet Pepper! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services call him a mellow and sweet boy. They say Pepper is a little shy at first but warms up to you after a little time and a few treats. Pepper loves to run, play, and give kisses. He's a goofy and fun...
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Animal Rescue#Foster Home#Animal Practice
My Fox 8

He might wheeze, but he still has a lot of love to give

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Kash is the Kream of the Krop! Okay, maybe not that. What Kash is, though, is an adorable 6-month-old terrier/shepherd mix. He does have a medical issue: he wheezes. Vets have not been able to pinpoint a cause for Kash’s wheeze and will need a rescuer who is willing to help him with this issue.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
424
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy