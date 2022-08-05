Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Read on www.cleveland.com
Man arrested for OVI after found drinking in pool parking lot: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to the parking lot at the city pool July 29 for a report of a man drinking beer in his car. They located him and asked what he was doing. He said, “the same thing I always so. Drinking beer in the car.”. The 42-year-old Chelmsford Road...
Maple Heights man dies in hit-skip crash in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for a suspect who killed a man in a hit-skip crash during a police chase on Sunday. Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights died after he was struck by a vehicle on Grand Division Avenue that was being pursued by Garfield Heights police.
Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Body of missing Lakewood man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Man’s motorcycle stolen from business: Avon Lake police blotter
A man reported his motorcycle stolen on July 27. The motorcycle had been disabled for about a week and was parked at a business. The business owner reported it had been removed on July 25 by two men and thought one of them was the owner. Criminal damaging: Moorewood Avenue.
Shoplifting suspect caught at bus stop: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Shoplifting: Detroit Avenue. The Lakewood police department at 3:15 p.m. on July 22 received a call from Giant Eagle about a man who took several items from the store by attempting to conceal them under a coat. The man left the store and was waiting at a bus stop, according to the caller. Police caught the suspect and charged him with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.
Tip leads to OVI arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. A worker at the Speedway gas station called the North Olmsted Police Department at 1:09 a.m. on July 18 to report a possibly drunk driver had been inside the station and was now outside. The officer found the truck parked at a...
Driver charged with vehicular assault in crash: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 30, officers responded to a car accident and found the at-fault driver fled the scene. The suspect was located and charged with vehicular assault, operating under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident. Crash: Meadow Creek. On July 30, police investigated a report of a car...
Sandusky man arrested on 15th OVI charge: Police
The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a 64-year-old Sandusky man was arrested Friday on his 15th charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Cold Case: Fairview Park woman missing for 45 years
It's been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler disappeared from a Fairview Park gas station, and police are once again turning to the public in hopes that someone with information will come forward.
Parma Heights Police Department’s first K-9, Gunny, ready to roll
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Freshly graduated from Excel K-9 Services in Hiram, Ohio, Parma Heights police officer Bradd Smith and his new four-legged partner, Gunny, will begin patrolling city streets this week. “This is the city’s first police dog,” Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said. “We had a number of officers...
Authorities are investigating the death of Parma man in city jail Sunday night, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Parma jail on Sunday. Police said a corrections officer found Kevin Lowman, 29, unresponsive in his cell at 10:02 p.m. Officers and Parma paramedics attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. Police declined to give any other details in the case.
Fairview Park Police continue search for teen who went missing 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler went missing from a Fairview Park Sunoco gas station.
3 hospitalized after being hit by U-Haul at end of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival
Emergency crews were called to Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland Sunday evening when a truck reportedly struck several people, sources tell the I-Team.
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Lakewood man found dead, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police found a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Victor Huff, 47, of Lakewood was found by police about 8:25 p.m. at Train and Richner avenues. He was shot multiple times, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
Fugitive of the Week: Zachary Price of Cleveland
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is 40-year-old Zachary Price. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape.
