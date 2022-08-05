ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg Heights, OH

Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

By Joanne Berger DuMound/special to cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
Cleveland.com

Shoplifting suspect caught at bus stop: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Shoplifting: Detroit Avenue. The Lakewood police department at 3:15 p.m. on July 22 received a call from Giant Eagle about a man who took several items from the store by attempting to conceal them under a coat. The man left the store and was waiting at a bus stop, according to the caller. Police caught the suspect and charged him with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter

An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Cleveland.com

Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

