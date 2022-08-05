Man thumps neighbor over stump removal: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO