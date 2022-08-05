KXEL Morning News for Fri. Aug. 05, 2022

Read on kxel.com
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
cbs2iowa.com
Feast or Famine: Heavy rain falls in parts of eastern Iowa this weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A slow moving cold front brought high heat, humidity, and heavy rain to eastern Iowa this weekend. Rain is now ending across the area -- some people need relief from the rain while others didn't get nearly enough. The heaviest rain fell...
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
WCIA
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
cbs2iowa.com
Woman shot multiple times outside hookah bar in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A woman is seriously hurt after being shot multiple times outside an Iowa City bar Sunday morning. ICPD says she was shot around 2:24 in the morning outside H-Bar on 220 South Van Buren Street in the alley. Police believe multiple people were in the...
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
siouxlandnews.com
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
KCCI.com
Woman seriously injured in Sunday morning shooting outside Iowa City bar
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — At 2:24 a.m. Sunday, Iowa City Police went to the H-Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside, KCRG reports. Police...
KCRG.com
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening. At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.
cbs2iowa.com
Coralville man dies saving 8-year-old in Iowa River
A 42-year-old man from Coralville died Friday jumping into the Iowa River in rural Johnson County and saving the life of an 8-year-old, Johnson County Sheriff's Office said. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday when the child started struggling in the river near 6051 River Junction Road Southeast. Wegayewu...
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
KCRG.com
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:24 a.m. Iowa City Police went to the H. Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside. Police found a woman...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids shuts down rumors about Freda's Beauty Rama, building in need of repairs
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids shut down rumors about one of the oldest black owned businesses in the area. In a Facebook post, the city says they've received a lot of questions about Freda's Beauty Rama & Gift Shop, located at 1028 12th Avenue SE.
KCJJ
City High staffer dies while saving drowning child near River Junction
A City High employee has lost his life saving a child from drowning in the Iowa River near Lone Tree. According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a possible drowning at the River Junction Access on River Junction Rd SE just after 6pm Friday. Arriving officers learned an eight-year-old child had been rescued from the river. Bystanders performed CPR, and the child was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
KIMT
Stepdaughter and accomplice charged with murder of Iowa woman found dead in July
PALO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including the stepdaughter of a Palo woman found dead in July, have been charged in her murder. The Benton County Sheriff's Office was conducting a welfare check on 58-year-old Jodie Bevans on July 15 when they found her dead in her home. Samantha Bevans,...
