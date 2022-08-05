Girls’ Generation’s future beyond new comeback album ‘Forever 1’ undecided, says leader Taeyeon

Read on www.nme.com
Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’
Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ with a full band
FELIP, also known as Ken from Filipino pop group SB19, recently performed live renditions of his solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in a full band arrangement. Captured by SUPERIOR SON and released on YouTube on 4 August, the performance features FELIP performing the tracks with his live band, which consist of guitarist Kris Malana, drummer Ken Umahon, keyboardist Ryan Girado, and bassist Sam de Leon. Watch the intimate performance below:
Beyoncé joins forces with Madonna for ‘The Queens’ remix of ‘Break My Soul’
Beyoncé has come through with yet another remix of ‘Break My Soul’, this time linking up with Madonna for a take on the lead single from ‘Renaissance’ dubbed ‘The Queens Remix’. Clocking in at almost six minutes long, the track leans heavily into...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs share snippet of new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release this week
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a snippet of their new single ‘Burning’ ahead of its release later this week. The band confirmed in a post that the song will arrive this Wednesday (August 10). They also shared a roughly 10 second preview of the song, which features a heavily distorted guitar riff over a piano sequence.
Diablo 4 leaks show a controversial Diablo 3 feature is making a comeback
A fresh wave of Diablo 4 leaks has surfaced online following a private playtest, suggesting a controversial feature from its predecessor is making a return. In-game footage, screengrabs, and other morsels of information about Diablo 4 have appeared over the past several days, giving fans their first look at the upcoming action RPG. The leaks emerged after Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that an early friends-and-families build of Diablo 4 had been released.
Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Bartees Strange
NME meets Bartees Cox Jr – AKA Bartees Strange – at Third Man Records London just as the US artist is in town to promote his second album, ‘Farm To Table’ (out now via 4AD). But, as one of his fans literally pointed out in Manchester the night before we meet, Cox’s relationship with this country runs deep – and can in fact be traced all the way to East Anglia.
Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London
Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
All MONSTA X members except I.M renew contracts with Starship Entertainment
Five of six MONSTA X members have renewed their contracts with longtime agency Starship Entertainment. Today (August 8), Starship Entertainment announced via the group’s official fan cafe site that all MONSTA X members apart from rapper I.M have renewed their contracts with the agency. However, I.M will continue remain a part of the group.
Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter
Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard cancel UK and European dates due to “personal health crisis”
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have cancelled the remaining 13 dates of their current UK and European tour, citing frontman Stu Mackenzie’s newly revealed struggle with Crohn’s Disease. The Australian psych-rock outfit had completed four dates on the run, with the most recent being a headline show...
Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75
Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
New ‘Fatal Fury’ game announced at Evo 2022
This year’s Evolution Championship Series (Evo) took place in Las Vegas over the weekend (August 5 – 7) and amongst the gaming tournaments, interviews, exhibitions and more, publisher SNK released a short video announcing a brand new Fatal Fury game. The clip, which is just 30 seconds long,...
‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore
Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going. Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle. After posting...
Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols complete triathlon for Ukraine LGTBQ+ charity
Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols have completed a triathlon and raised funds for a Ukrainian LGTBQ+ charity. Over the weekend, Skyles and Nichols posted on Instagram, detailing their first-ever triathlon which consisted of swimming, cycling and running and shared that they’d surpassed their original goal of raising £3,000 for UKRAINEPRIDE.
BLACKPINK celebrate their sixth anniversary: “This year will be another big year for us”
The members of BLACKPINK have taken to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary since their debut. On August 8, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK each shared Instagram posts celebrating the quartet’s sixth year since their debut. The quartet launched in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.
See footage from the Young Money reunion show with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne performed their Young Money reunion show in Toronto last night (August 6), performing a litany of their respective hits for approximately 16,000 fans. Announced less than a month ago, the show rounded out a trilogy of shows Drake hosted for his ‘October World Weekend’,...
How ‘Pokemon’ predecessor ‘Pulseman’ bridged the gap between German and Japanese techno
Hey! Listen is a twice-monthly column unearthing obscure video game music and trivia. Today’s column explores the music of Pokémon and Pulseman, and how the game soundtracks influenced Japan’s techno scene. What’s the first thing you think of when someone mentions Pokémon? Maybe it’s the time you...
King Stingray announce national self-titled album tour
King Stingray have announced a six-date national tour in support of their self-titled debut album. The run will kick off in Meanjin (Brisbane) on Sunday October 2, when the current NME Australia cover stars take to the stage at The Triffid. They’ll head to Warrang (Sydney) and Naarm (Melbourne) the following weekend, before rolling on through to Tarndanya (Adelaide) and Boorloo (Perth). The band will wrap things up closer to home, rounding out the tour at Garrmalang’s (Darwin) Railway Club on Saturday October 22.
Kanye West throws shade at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi with fake New York Times headline
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to seemingly celebrate the break-up of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, as well as throw shade at Kid Cudi. Last week it was reported that Davidson and Kardashian split up after nine months of dating but have remained friends (per E! News). Kardashian’s ex-husband...
Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease
Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 66. The director’s production company Zentropa, which he co-founded in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, said in a statement he’s in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms”. The company also...
