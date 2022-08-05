ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Girls’ Generation’s future beyond new comeback album ‘Forever 1’ undecided, says leader Taeyeon

By Carmen Chin
NME
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NME

Rival Schools announce deluxe reissue of ‘United By Fate’, share new version of ‘Holding Sand’

Rival Schools have announced a deluxe reissue of debut album ‘United By Fate’ and shared an acoustic version of ‘Holding Sand’ – check it out below. Originally released in August 2001, the deluxe anniversary edition of ‘United By Fate’ will feature the original 13 songs remastered for vinyl alongside every official ‘United By Fate’ B-side, all of Rival Schools’ tracks from their split with Onelinedrawing (never before released on vinyl), and an acoustic take on ‘Holding Sand’, which can be heard below.
MUSIC
NME

Watch FELIP perform ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ with a full band

FELIP, also known as Ken from Filipino pop group SB19, recently performed live renditions of his solo singles ‘Palayo’ and ‘Bulan’ in a full band arrangement. Captured by SUPERIOR SON and released on YouTube on 4 August, the performance features FELIP performing the tracks with his live band, which consist of guitarist Kris Malana, drummer Ken Umahon, keyboardist Ryan Girado, and bassist Sam de Leon. Watch the intimate performance below:
THEATER & DANCE
TechRadar

Diablo 4 leaks show a controversial Diablo 3 feature is making a comeback

A fresh wave of Diablo 4 leaks has surfaced online following a private playtest, suggesting a controversial feature from its predecessor is making a return. In-game footage, screengrabs, and other morsels of information about Diablo 4 have appeared over the past several days, giving fans their first look at the upcoming action RPG. The leaks emerged after Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier revealed on Twitter (opens in new tab) that an early friends-and-families build of Diablo 4 had been released.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Bartees Strange

NME meets Bartees Cox Jr – AKA Bartees Strange – at Third Man Records London just as the US artist is in town to promote his second album, ‘Farm To Table’ (out now via 4AD). But, as one of his fans literally pointed out in Manchester the night before we meet, Cox’s relationship with this country runs deep – and can in fact be traced all the way to East Anglia.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London

Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy. Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.
MUSIC
NME

All MONSTA X members except I.M renew contracts with Starship Entertainment

Five of six MONSTA X members have renewed their contracts with longtime agency Starship Entertainment. Today (August 8), Starship Entertainment announced via the group’s official fan cafe site that all MONSTA X members apart from rapper I.M have renewed their contracts with the agency. However, I.M will continue remain a part of the group.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Galantis hint at upcoming BTS collaboration on Twitter

Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis appear to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with BTS. On August 6, the duo took to Twitter to share a clip of BTS’s choreography for their 2017 single ‘DNA’, edited with a snippet of Galantis and singer-songwriter Craig David’s 2022 single of the same name.
MUSIC
NME

Samson, Mammoth singer Nicky Moore has died, aged 75

Nicky Moore – a former vocalist for heavy metal outfit Samson and hard-rockers Mammoth, as well as the frontman of his own project, Nicky Moore And The Blues Corporation – has died at the age of 75. His passing was announced on Wednesday (August 3) through a statement...
MUSIC
NME

New ‘Fatal Fury’ game announced at Evo 2022

This year’s Evolution Championship Series (Evo) took place in Las Vegas over the weekend (August 5 – 7) and amongst the gaming tournaments, interviews, exhibitions and more, publisher SNK released a short video announcing a brand new Fatal Fury game. The clip, which is just 30 seconds long,...
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going. Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle. After posting...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

BLACKPINK celebrate their sixth anniversary: “This year will be another big year for us”

The members of BLACKPINK have taken to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary since their debut. On August 8, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa of BLACKPINK each shared Instagram posts celebrating the quartet’s sixth year since their debut. The quartet launched in 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured dual title tracks ‘Boombayah’ and ‘Whistle’.
MUSIC
NME

King Stingray announce national self-titled album tour

King Stingray have announced a six-date national tour in support of their self-titled debut album. The run will kick off in Meanjin (Brisbane) on Sunday October 2, when the current NME Australia cover stars take to the stage at The Triffid. They’ll head to Warrang (Sydney) and Naarm (Melbourne) the following weekend, before rolling on through to Tarndanya (Adelaide) and Boorloo (Perth). The band will wrap things up closer to home, rounding out the tour at Garrmalang’s (Darwin) Railway Club on Saturday October 22.
MUSIC
NME

Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease aged 66. The director’s production company Zentropa, which he co-founded in 1992 with producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen, said in a statement he’s in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms”. The company also...
CELEBRITIES

