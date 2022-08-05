ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, Shinola Create Snazzy Watches For Automaker's 100th Birthday

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago
Last year, Lincoln teamed up with Detroit lifestyle designer Shinola to create the one-off Lincoln Aviator Shinola, an even more bespoke version of the luxurious crossover using elements inspired by Shinola’s bike seats, duffle bags, and watches, along with an exterior hue similar to the company’s pearl stone watch dials. Now, the two companies have teamed up yet again, this time to celebrate the forthcoming Lincoln 100th anniversary with a special pair of timepieces.
