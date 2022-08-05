Lincoln, Shinola Create Snazzy Watches For Automaker's 100th Birthday

Read on www.motor1.com
Last year, Lincoln teamed up with Detroit lifestyle designer Shinola to create the one-off Lincoln Aviator Shinola, an even more bespoke version of the luxurious crossover using elements inspired by Shinola’s bike seats, duffle bags, and watches, along with an exterior hue similar to the company’s pearl stone watch dials. Now, the two companies have teamed up yet again, this time to celebrate the forthcoming Lincoln 100th anniversary with a special pair of timepieces.
Lincoln Celebrates 100 Years Of Luxury With 1,000 Beautiful Watches
Lincoln's focus on sheer luxury above all else makes it a viable alternative to pricey German sedans and SUVs. Models like the Navigator have plush interiors and plenty of features to keep passengers comfortable. But Lincoln is now realizing that the luxury image it wants to convey can be accomplished in other ways, too. In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Lincoln has announced two co-branded timepieces with lifestyle brand Shinola. After all, everyone knows that high-profile carmakers like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce like to extend their craftsmanship expertise to quality timepieces and other accessories as an extension of the brand.
