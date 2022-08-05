Lincoln, Shinola Create Snazzy Watches For Automaker's 100th Birthday

Lincoln's focus on sheer luxury above all else makes it a viable alternative to pricey German sedans and SUVs. Models like the Navigator have plush interiors and plenty of features to keep passengers comfortable. But Lincoln is now realizing that the luxury image it wants to convey can be accomplished in other ways, too. In celebration of its 100th anniversary, Lincoln has announced two co-branded timepieces with lifestyle brand Shinola. After all, everyone knows that high-profile carmakers like Bugatti and Rolls-Royce like to extend their craftsmanship expertise to quality timepieces and other accessories as an extension of the brand.

