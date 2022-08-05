Las Vegas Shooter Who Killed One, Wounded Two at Mirage Hotel Still at Large

Ethan Miller

A male gunman who shot three people, killing one, inside a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night was still on the lam Friday morning. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. A male victim was fatally wounded while two women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. “We do have good information, good leads that we’re working, and as I said we have a lot of confidence that we will catch the killer in this case,” Koren said. People in the Mirage on Thursday night shared images online of Las Vegas cops walking through the hotel lobby and some social media users reported the resort was put into a lockdown at around 9:30 p.m.