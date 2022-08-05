ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Shooter Who Killed One, Wounded Two at Mirage Hotel Still at Large

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMTuS_0h5q4LkO00
Ethan Miller

A male gunman who shot three people, killing one, inside a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night was still on the lam Friday morning. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. A male victim was fatally wounded while two women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. “We do have good information, good leads that we’re working, and as I said we have a lot of confidence that we will catch the killer in this case,” Koren said. People in the Mirage on Thursday night shared images online of Las Vegas cops walking through the hotel lobby and some social media users reported the resort was put into a lockdown at around 9:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
8newsnow.com

Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
police1.com

Video: Las Vegas shop owner fights back, stabs robber

LAS VEGAS — Last week, an 80-year-old convenience store owner in Norco, California, shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the store with a semi-automatic rifle. The security video went viral and the store owner’s wife had only one message to share following the incident: “Stay out of Norco, because everybody in Norco has a gun.”
NORCO, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate woman’s death following autopsy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a woman’s death after the coroner ruled her death an homicide. LVMPD said officers were called to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue around 9:14 a.m. Aug. 4 to reports of an unresponsive woman. LVMPD said the woman was found near a raised planter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheDailyBeast

Suspect Nabbed After Deadly Triple Shooting at Vegas’ Mirage Hotel

A suspect has been nabbed by police after a shooting left one man dead and two women in critical condition in a Las Vegas hotel room on Thursday night. An altercation broke out at the Mirage among the four people—who are thought to have known each other—before the deadly attack. The wounded women were rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said. On Friday morning, Koren announced that a suspect had been apprehended. “Suspect identified, located, & arrested! And all within six hours of the incident. Great work by our [Las Vegas Metropolitan...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Lobby#The Mirage#Violent Crime#Mirage Hotel Still#University Medical Center
news3lv.com

Deadly shooting under investigation in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the Las Vegas Arts District late Friday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 11:23 p.m. near the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and 4th Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. One...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Missing 16-year-old boy found safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
news3lv.com

California woman dies in Las Vegas after suffering gunshot wound to head

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A California woman died in Las Vegas after she had arrived at a hospital in Southern Nevada with a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities. The Inyo County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 6:10 a.m. Monday to Desert Valley View Hospital in Pahrump on a report of a 69-year-old woman from Charleston View being treated for a gunshot wound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Arrest made in assault at DMV office in Las Vegas

On August 4, 2022, officers from Nevada DMV teamed up with the US Marshals Service to apprehend Willie Demario Jones, age 31, for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard at the North Decatur office in Las Vegas. On July 8, 2022, Jones and his girlfriend demanded...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy