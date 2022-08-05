ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gets ready for its first scrimmage

Tomahawk Nation
Tomahawk Nation

Seminole Wrap: Season Preview with Bryant McFadden

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 3 weeks away from taking the field on August 27th for their season opener against Duquesne. As the anticipation builds, the Seminole Wrap crew - Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio - turned to former FSU star, two-time Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports football analyst Bryant McFadden to discuss a wide range of topics on the year ahead. He shares his experience as the winning defensive coordinator in FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: Coaches recap scrimmage, recruiting news, and more

FLORIDA STATE — Excitement is ramping up with the ‘Nole faithful as football season is nearly three weeks away. Soccer and football held their first scrimmages of the fall this past weekend and a 4-star running back jolted the ‘23 recruiting class with more potential on the way.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

WATCH: Sam McCall making quick transition to college game

Florida State freshman Sam McCall felt like he proved a point during Saturday's scrimmage. The former blue-chip recruit held his own in FSU's first scrimmage of the preseason, recording a physical tackle that earned praise from defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as well as an interception. McCall, in the video below,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition

It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year. These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10 - Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

Be sure to catch up on BBall Thread #9 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Coordinators discuss FSU football scrimmage

FLORIDA STATE — Florida State Seminoles football took the field for its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, using the night to gauge the progress the Seminoles have made since spring camp concluded. Through the first week of practice, an elevated level of intensity, physicality, and depth was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Remembering legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden one year after his passing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One year ago, legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 91 years old, just weeks after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer. Today FSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications, Rob Wilson, joined the Good Morning Show to discuss the lessons he learned from Coach Bowden and the memories they shared while working together over the years.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Sam McCall reviews Saturday scrimmage, fall camp

Florida State Seminoles football was back on the practice field this morning for their third week of fall camp. The Noles played their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, where some players cemented their names at the top of the lineup and some newcomers impressed the coaching staff enough to stir up the competition in each room.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
