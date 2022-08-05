Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gets ready for its first scrimmage

Read on www.tomahawknation.com
Seminole Wrap: Season Preview with Bryant McFadden
The Florida State Seminoles are less than 3 weeks away from taking the field on August 27th for their season opener against Duquesne. As the anticipation builds, the Seminole Wrap crew - Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio - turned to former FSU star, two-time Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports football analyst Bryant McFadden to discuss a wide range of topics on the year ahead. He shares his experience as the winning defensive coordinator in FSU’s Garnet and Gold Spring Game.
Noles News: Coaches recap scrimmage, recruiting news, and more
FLORIDA STATE — Excitement is ramping up with the ‘Nole faithful as football season is nearly three weeks away. Soccer and football held their first scrimmages of the fall this past weekend and a 4-star running back jolted the ‘23 recruiting class with more potential on the way.
WATCH: Sam McCall making quick transition to college game
Florida State freshman Sam McCall felt like he proved a point during Saturday's scrimmage. The former blue-chip recruit held his own in FSU's first scrimmage of the preseason, recording a physical tackle that earned praise from defensive coordinator Adam Fuller as well as an interception. McCall, in the video below,...
Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice
FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.
Florida State Sports Notebook: Burning Questions Edition
It has been a while since our last burning questions notebook so it seems like a good time to discuss some issues that will have an impact on how successful some of the teams at FSU will be next year. These questions are meant to raise issues that will likely...
FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10 - Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff
Be sure to catch up on BBall Thread #9 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
FSU football: Top 5 concerns going into 2022 season
The 2021 FSU football season was difficult to watch, and the tale of two halves. The Noles did no favors digging themselves into an 0-4 start to the season, but the response was everything you could hope for in a program looking to turn things around. We had seen the...
Coordinators discuss FSU football scrimmage
FLORIDA STATE — Florida State Seminoles football took the field for its first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday, using the night to gauge the progress the Seminoles have made since spring camp concluded. Through the first week of practice, an elevated level of intensity, physicality, and depth was...
Remembering legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden one year after his passing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One year ago, legendary FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden passed away at 91 years old, just weeks after announcing he was battling pancreatic cancer. Today FSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications, Rob Wilson, joined the Good Morning Show to discuss the lessons he learned from Coach Bowden and the memories they shared while working together over the years.
Four-star running back commits to Florida State over Penn State
The Seminoles added another member to their 2023 class on Friday evening.
Interviews: Sam McCall reviews Saturday scrimmage, fall camp
Florida State Seminoles football was back on the practice field this morning for their third week of fall camp. The Noles played their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, where some players cemented their names at the top of the lineup and some newcomers impressed the coaching staff enough to stir up the competition in each room.
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor Explains Benefits of Northeast Gateway, Amazon Project
Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, District 3, recently appeared on The The Steve Stewart show to discuss his re-election campaign and the crucial issues facing our community. Minor, who has lived in Tallahassee for about 20 years, was elected in to his current position in 2018. On the issue of...
Finest Brunch Tallahassee, FL– 20 Top Locations
Are you intending your following impressive food expedition yet you do not understand where to go simply?. Tallahassee in Florida deserves taking a look at. The resources city of the state is not just a prominent visitor location as a result of its attractive parks as well as historical structures.
Leon County Commission Candidate Joey Lamar: The Need for Affordable Housing is Ignored
Joey Lamar joined the Steve Stewart show on July 14, 2022, to discuss his campaign for the county commission seat three and other hot topics of the day. Lamar was born and raised in Atlanta and came to Tallahassee in 2020 from North Dakota to begin a new position as the sports director for local news station WCTV.
Do you believe the Garden of Eden was in Bristol, Florida?
The Garden of Eden By Isaak Van OostenPublic domain on Wikimedia commons. Every state has legends attached to them. Whenever there's a true story, there are bound to be fibs, tall tales, and rumors to go along with it. Some people believe they are true. Others like to play into the fun and may even think, "what if?". Others believe it's complete tinfoil hat nonsense.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the spring we told you about Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, a producer and song writer from Tallahassee that won a Grammy for her work with Jazmine Sullivan. But her newest achievement is her work on eight of the sixteen songs on Beyoncé's newest...
Leon County Commission Candidate Damon Victor Addresses North Monroe Issues
On July 12, Damon Victor who is running for the Leon County Commission District 3, appeared on The Steve Stewart Show. Victor has lived in Tallahassee for 35 years and over the last year he has become increasingly frustrated with “some of the decisions being made” by elected officials.
Florida Grim Reaper Revived for Dems’ AG Primary
A costumed specter that appeared on Florida beaches in the early days of COVID-19 has come out of retirement to bolster the under-the-radar Democratic primary race for state attorney general. Northwest Florida lawyer and attorney general candidate Daniel Uhlfelder began a series of appearances
Former Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum’s Trial Moved To April
A trial that could determine whether former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is convicted of federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges has been delayed until April, according to an order issued by a federal judge on Thursday. Pushing the trial back to April 17 from its
Omega Lamplighters welcomes new classes
It was big day for those at Omega Lamplighters in Tallahassee. The organization welcomed three new classes to their program that provides mentorship to Leon County youth.
