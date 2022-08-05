Sheboygan Police: Two Cars Stolen By Teens Unlocked, Key Fobs Inside

(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 6, 2022 – A fast, yet intricate racing surface drew the cream of the crop to the top as four distinguished Plymouth Dirt Track Racing veterans paid visits to victory lane in A-main competition, during the inaugural Plymouth Racing Wall of Fame Induction Night and Autograph Night program at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 6.

PLYMOUTH, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO