Sheboygan Police: Two Cars Stolen By Teens Unlocked, Key Fobs Inside

Michael Gundrum
Michael Gundrum, age 64, of Plymouth, passed away on August 6, 2022, peacefully surrounded by. family after a brave battle with cancer. He was born in March 1958 in Hartford, WI, to the late Duane and Elizabeth “Betty” (Pfeifer) Gundrum. Mike grew up in Allenton, WI, and attended...
McMullen, Ritchie, Scholten, Schmidt Add to PDTR A-Main Triumph Tallies
(PEDAL DOWN PROMOTIONS) August 6, 2022 – A fast, yet intricate racing surface drew the cream of the crop to the top as four distinguished Plymouth Dirt Track Racing veterans paid visits to victory lane in A-main competition, during the inaugural Plymouth Racing Wall of Fame Induction Night and Autograph Night program at The Plymouth Dirt Track at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Joshua Thomas
Joshua S Thomas, 28, of West Allis, WI, passed away August 2nd, 2022. He is survived by his father Scott. Thomas of Sheboygan, brother Chris Thomas of Milwaukee, and his sister Crystal (Mitch) Hess of. Sheboygan. Josh was proceeded in death by his mother Julie Thomas in September 2014. Josh...
